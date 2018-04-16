Desi Linden is first U.S. woman to win Boston Marathon since 1985

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Desi Linden became the first U.S. female runner to win the Boston Marathon since 1985, enduring the downpour, headwind and cold for the biggest victory of her career.

Linden, a two-time Olympian, clocked 2:39:54 (slowest winning time since 1978) and captured the world’s oldest annual marathon by 4:10 over unknown American Sarah Sellers.

“Honestly, at mile 2, 3, 4, I didn’t feel like I was even making it to the finish line,” Linden said on NBCSN.

Linden pulled away from Ethiopian Mamitu Daska and Kenyan Gladys Chesir in the 22nd mile, wearing a black and lime green jacket for all 26.2 miles.

Japan’s Yuki Kawauchi was the shock winner of the men’s race in an unofficial 2:15:58 (slowest winning time since 1976). Kawauchi, a 31-year-old nicknamed the “Citizen Runner,” works full-time in the government and has run more than 70 sub-2:20 marathons (including in single-digit temperatures on New Year’s Day).

“For me, it’s the best conditions possible [today],” Kawauchi said through a translator, who added that Kawauchi was on the verge of blacking out and needed to get to the medical tent.

Kawauchi overtook 2017 winner Geoffrey Kirui in the last two miles, erasing a 90-second deficit at 22 miles, to win by 2:25.

BOSTON MARATHON: Full Results | Finish Line Camera

It was likely the coldest Boston Marathon start in 30 years, according to organizers — high 30s, rain and winds forecasted at about 20 mph.

Linden was arguably the least talked-about of the four who entered the weekend looking to end the U.S. women’s 33-year drought. Even though she had previously finished in the top five three times in Boston, including missing the win in 2011 by two seconds.

Shalane Flanagan, the 2017 New York City Marathon champ in her likely last Boston Marathon, and two-time Olympian Molly Huddle dropped out of contention in the 19th and 20th miles. Flanagan finished sixth; Huddle 13th.

Linden slowed midway through Monday’s race to help Flanagan back into the lead pack after Flanagan took a port-a-potty break.

“I told [Flanagan] in the race, I said, if there’s anything I can do to help you out, let me know, because I might just drop out,” Linden said. “Helping her helped me, and I kind of got my legs back from there.”

Jordan Hasay, third in Boston last year and the second-fastest U.S. female marathon runner all time, withdrew on the eve of the race with a stress reaction in her heel.

The last American female runner to win Boston was Lisa Larsen Weidenbach in 1985, one year before prize money started being awarded, a greater incentive for the world’s top runners to enter.

Galen Rupp, a two-time Olympic medalist who finished second in Boston last year, appeared to drop out after the 18-mile mark.

Meb Keflezighi, the 2014 Boston Marathon winner who retired from elite racing after his 26th marathon last year, began his second marathon career as a charity runner with a goal to break three hours.

Keflezighi, a four-time Olympian and 2004 marathon silver medalist, raced with the names of four victims of the 2013 bombings scribbled on the corners of his bib, as he did when he won in 2014. Keflezighi ran for a charity foundation honoring one of the youngest victim, then-8-year-old Martin Richard.

The 17-time Paralympic medalist Tatyana McFadden won her fifth Boston wheelchair title in an unofficial 2:04:41, the slowest winning time in 30 years.

Likewise, Swiss Marcel Hug won his fourth straight wheelchair title in the slowest men’s winning time in 31 years. He clocked 1:46:26, well off his course record 1:18:04 from last year when the race-start temperature was near 70 degrees.

The World Marathon Majors season continues with the London Marathon on Sunday, live at 3:30 a.m. ET on NBCSN and NBC Sports Gold.

