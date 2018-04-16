Patrick Chan retires from figure skating

Patrick Chan, a three-time Olympic medalist and three-time world champion, has, as expected (and previously reported in Canadian media), announced his retirement from figure skating after earning his first gold medal in the team event in PyeongChang.

“I have fulfilled my dreams and aspirations in competitive skating, and it is now time to move on to new challenges and opportunities,” Chan said in a Skate Canada press release Monday.

Chan, 27, dominated the Sochi Olympic cycle with world titles in 2011, 2012 and 2013, then took silver at the Sochi Olympics behind Japanese Yuzuru Hanyu. Chan also earned silver in the team event’s debut in Sochi.

He took one season off, then competed the last three seasons, racking up his eighth, ninth and 10th Canadian titles with an eye on helping Canada to the team event title in PyeongChang. He was ninth individually in PyeongChang, no longer able to match the world’s best in quadruple jumps.

“It wouldn’t have been fair to end after 2014, because I didn’t really have a good understanding of who I was and what my aspirations were and what I wanted from the sport,” Chan said ahead of Monday’s announcement, according to the Canadian Press. “It just didn’t feel fulfilling, skating didn’t fulfil me completely.

“Now I basically have three highlights to my life: doing [figure skating] shows, getting familiar with the commercial real estate world, which has been a lot of fun, and finally the third dream would be to have the skating rink going and building a skating program.”

Chan was a teen phenom, winning two Grand Prix titles at 17 and 2009 World Championships silver behind Evan Lysacek at 19. He was then fifth at his first Olympics in Vancouver in 2010.

“My last two Olympics, I got off the ice disappointed,” Chan said before PyeongChang, according to NBC Olympic Research, “because my expectations were based on things I can’t control. Like, ‘I’ve got to win the gold medal in Canada, or I’m the reigning [world] champion going into Sochi, so I must win.’”

Chan was Canada’s latest hope to win the nation’s first Olympic men’s figure skating title after fellow world champions Brian Orser, Kurt Browning and Elvis Stojko.

Chan said in August 2016 that he planned to retire after the 2017-18 season.

