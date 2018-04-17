TRENDING BOSTON MARATHON | SWIMMING | TRACK AND FIELD
AP

Cancer survivor finishes Boston Marathon after midnight

Associated PressApr 17, 2018, 3:52 PM EDT
Leave a comment

BOSTON (AP) — Cancer survivor Mary Shertenlieb wasn’t about to let rain, wind or cold stop her.

Shertenlieb crossed the Boston Marathon finish line at 12:18 a.m. Tuesday, about 13 hours after she started the race.

The leukemia survivor was at mile 15 on Monday when she went to a medical tent, shivering, with purple lips, thinking she had hypothermia.

She called her husband, Rich, and he suggested she come home, take a hot shower, put on dry clothes, then restart the run.

The couple later went back to the spot she stopped and finished together, holding hands.

She raised about $33,000 for cancer research.

Rich Shertenlieb is co-host of the Toucher and Rich Show on Boston sports talk radio station WBZ-FM, known as 98.5 The Sports Hub.

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

BOSTON MARATHON: Results | Finish Line Camera

McKayla Maroney’s first public comments on Larry Nassar

Getty Images
By OlympicTalkApr 17, 2018, 4:07 PM EDT
Leave a comment

More: Olympics

Cancer survivor finishes Boston Marathon after midnight Calgary Saddledome Calgary Olympic bid survives vote, more hurdles remain Shalane Flanagan, after likely last Boston Marathon, looks to future

McKayla Maroney spoke about Larry Nassar for the first time in front of media on Tuesday, reportedly calling the ex-USA Gymnastics team doctor “a monster.”

Quotes from her talk at a New York Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Children luncheon via the NYSPCC (more to come):

“Within the gymnastics world, there’s no question we need to rebuild from the ground up so this never happens again. I definitely see a future where athletes are safe and succeeding. I think this next generation is going to be even stronger with everything that we’re doing. They don’t need to continue to struggle with the repercussions of sexual abuse, and they shouldn’t have to. I shouldn’t ever have had to. My team won gold medals in spite of USA Gymnastics, MSU [Michigan State] and the USOC [U.S. Olympic Committee]. They don’t build champions, they break them. But we’re changing that.

“The No. 1 thing is prevention and awareness; and fighting for what we deserve. At the end of the day I wasn’t listened to, cared about or believed. All of those things need to be weeded out of our society because that’s where things went wrong. The red flags are so hard to catch.

“I’m really super happy to be sitting here … I signed up knowing that it would be hard, and it was … there’s a lot that comes with healing on this. To heal takes true courage. I’m really just taking it day by day. I, at times, question if my gymnastics career was really even worth it because of the stuff I’m dealing with now, and you guys do a lot with that too, helping people after the abuse happens, because sometimes you’re just left in the dust. You have to pick up the pieces of your life. That has been the hardest part for me, but it’s always three steps forward, two steps back.”

Maroney, 22, said in a Twitter post in October that she was abused by Nassar starting when she was 13 and attending a U.S. national team training camp in Houston.

Nassar told her at the time that she was receiving “medically necessary treatment he had been performing on patients for over 30 years,” she said at the time.

Her attorney, John Manly, said she had been abused between 50 and 100 times by Nassar, including at the Olympics and during the world championships.

In December, Maroney wrote that Nassar “deserves to spend the rest of his life in prison” in a letter of testimony to a judge presiding over one of his cases. She did not read the letter in court.

“Dr Nassar was not a doctor, he in fact is, was, and forever shall be, a child molester, and a monster of a human being,” Maroney wrote. “He abused my trust, abused my body and left scars on my psyche that may never go away.”

Nassar, 54, pleaded guilty to molesting patients and possessing child pornography and was sentenced to spend the rest of his life in prison earlier this year after roughly 200 women gave statements against him in two courtrooms over 10 extraordinary days.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

MORE: McKayla Maroney says settlement covered up sex abuse

Calgary Olympic bid survives vote, more hurdles remain

Calgary Saddledome
Getty Images
By Nick ZaccardiApr 17, 2018, 2:28 PM EDT
Leave a comment

More: Olympics

McKayla Maroney’s first public comments on Larry Nassar Cancer survivor finishes Boston Marathon after midnight Shalane Flanagan, after likely last Boston Marathon, looks to future

Calgary’s 2026 Winter Olympic bid survived a city council vote, 9-6, to move forward on Monday, but another vote is expected in June and a public vote could be held as early as October, according to Canadian media.

Two council members reportedly changed their positions to support the vote to keep it alive.

“A lot of people have been saying, oh, it’s so expensive, it’s going to triple Calgary’s debut,” Calgary mayor Naheed Nenshi said. “Well, if that were the case, we wouldn’t do it. … It’s going to be frugal.”

Nenshi reportedly said the bid was “a bit in the ditch” last week.

“The question is, is it worth pulling it out of the ditch or not, and I think it is,” Nenshi said last Tuesday, according to the Canadian Press. “It’s not a good time to take the off-ramp. Give us until June to see the money, and then we can take the off-ramp if the money doesn’t work.

“I think it would be a real shame for council to not to try to pull this thing out of the ditch between now and June.”

Council members voted 9-1 last Tuesday to hold Monday’s vote.

Calgary is one of seven sites pursuing 2026 Olympic bids through a dialogue phase with the IOC. The others: Graz, Austria; Milan/Torino/Cortina d’Ampezzo, Italy; Sapporo, Japan; Stockholm, Sweden; Sion, Switzerland and Erzurum, Turkey.

The IOC will then choose candidate cities from that list in October to run through the September 2019 members vote on the 2026 Olympic host city.

Calgary hosted the 1988 Winter Games that included the first Jamaican bobsled team and the Battle of the Brians and the Battle of the Carmens in figure skating.

If the Calgary bid happens, it could see Nordic combined and ski jumping at the Vancouver 2010 venue in Whistler, B.C., more than 500 miles west of Calgary.

If Calgary gets the 2026 Winter Games, it could hurt a potential 2030 U.S. bid from Denver, Reno-Tahoe or Salt Lake City since the IOC has never awarded back-to-back Summer or Winter Games to North America (though a Summer Games in North America has been followed by a Winter Games in North America in 1976/1980 and 1984/1988.)

Canada has not bid for an Olympics since hosting the 2010 Vancouver Winter Games. Toronto dropped a 2024 Summer Olympic bid. Quebec City showed 2026 bid interest last year before dropping out as well.

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

MORE: A look at the 7 potential 2026 Olympic bids