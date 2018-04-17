Jordyn Wieber sues USA Gymnastics, USOC, Michigan State

McKayla Maroney spoke about Larry Nassar for the first time in front of media on Tuesday, reportedly calling the ex-USA Gymnastics team doctor “a monster.”

Quotes from her talk at a New York Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Children luncheon via the NYSPCC (more to come):

“Within the gymnastics world, there’s no question we need to rebuild from the ground up so this never happens again. I definitely see a future where athletes are safe and succeeding. I think this next generation is going to be even stronger with everything that we’re doing. They don’t need to continue to struggle with the repercussions of sexual abuse, and they shouldn’t have to. I shouldn’t ever have had to. My team won gold medals in spite of USA Gymnastics, MSU [Michigan State] and the USOC [U.S. Olympic Committee]. They don’t build champions, they break them. But we’re changing that.

“The No. 1 thing is prevention and awareness; and fighting for what we deserve. At the end of the day I wasn’t listened to, cared about or believed. All of those things need to be weeded out of our society because that’s where things went wrong. The red flags are so hard to catch.

“I’m really super happy to be sitting here … I signed up knowing that it would be hard, and it was … there’s a lot that comes with healing on this. To heal takes true courage. I’m really just taking it day by day. I, at times, question if my gymnastics career was really even worth it because of the stuff I’m dealing with now, and you guys do a lot with that too, helping people after the abuse happens, because sometimes you’re just left in the dust. You have to pick up the pieces of your life. That has been the hardest part for me, but it’s always three steps forward, two steps back.”

Maroney, 22, said in a Twitter post in October that she was abused by Nassar starting when she was 13 and attending a U.S. national team training camp in Houston.

Nassar told her at the time that she was receiving “medically necessary treatment he had been performing on patients for over 30 years,” she said at the time.

Her attorney, John Manly, said she had been abused between 50 and 100 times by Nassar, including at the Olympics and during the world championships.

In December, Maroney wrote that Nassar “deserves to spend the rest of his life in prison” in a letter of testimony to a judge presiding over one of his cases. She did not read the letter in court.

“Dr Nassar was not a doctor, he in fact is, was, and forever shall be, a child molester, and a monster of a human being,” Maroney wrote. “He abused my trust, abused my body and left scars on my psyche that may never go away.”

Nassar, 54, pleaded guilty to molesting patients and possessing child pornography and was sentenced to spend the rest of his life in prison earlier this year after roughly 200 women gave statements against him in two courtrooms over 10 extraordinary days.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

MORE: McKayla Maroney says settlement covered up sex abuse