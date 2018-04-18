TRENDING BOSTON MARATHON | SWIMMING | TRACK AND FIELD
AP

Adam Rippon one of 5 men, multiple Olympians in People’s Beautiful Issue

By OlympicTalkApr 18, 2018, 10:03 AM EDT
1 Comment

Adam Rippon is one of five men featured in People magazine’s “The Beautiful Issue,” renamed from the annual “Most Beautiful Issue,” that hits newsstands Friday.

The Olympic figure skater joined rapper Drake, “Hamilton” creator Lin-Manuel Miranda, talk-show host Jimmy Kimmel and comedian Kumail Nanjiani as five “men behaving beautifully.”

Singer Pink is on the cover, one of a reported 70-plus female celebrities in the issue along with the five men.

People Editor-in-Chief Jess Cagle said the issue’s named changed “to make clear that we aren’t subjecting the women featured to a beauty contest.”

Serena Williams, a 23-time Grand Slam singles champion and four-time Olympic gold medalist, is also in the issue.

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

MORE: McKayla Maroney speaks publicly for first time since Nassar case

McKayla Maroney: Larry Nassar abused me ‘hundreds of times’

McKayla Maroney
TODAY
By Nick ZaccardiApr 18, 2018, 10:30 AM EDT
Leave a comment

More: Olympics

Adam Rippon one of 5 men, multiple Olympians in People’s Beautiful Issue Kyle Snyder latest Olympian to win Sullivan Award McKayla Maroney’s first comments on Larry Nassar; transcript

McKayla Maroney said Larry Nassar abused her hundreds of times — “every time I saw him” — speaking in an interview with NBC’s Savannah Guthrie.

“He told me that he was going to do a checkup on me, and that was the first day that I was abused,” when she was 13 years old, Maroney said in a full interview that will air on an hourlong Dateline special Sunday at 7 p.m. ET.

“He said that nobody would understand this and the sacrifice that it takes to get to the Olympics, so you can’t tell people this,” Maroney said. “He didn’t say it in a way that was mean or anything like that. I actually was like, ‘That makes sense, I don’t want to tell anybody about this.’ And I didn’t believe that they would understand.”

Past U.S. national team coordinators Bela and Martha Karolyi also gave interviews for the Dateline special “Silent No More.”

“Doing what’s right is not always easy, but I need to speak up for the girls and for the future,” said Maroney, who spoke in front of media about Nassar for the first time Tuesday.

Maroney, 22, said in a Twitter post in October that she was abused by Nassar starting when she was 13 and attending a U.S. national team training camp in Houston.

Nassar told her at the time that she was receiving “medically necessary treatment he had been performing on patients for over 30 years,” she said at the time.

Her attorney, John Manly, said she had been abused between 50 and 100 times by Nassar, including at the Olympics and during the world championships.

In December, Maroney wrote that Nassar “deserves to spend the rest of his life in prison” in a letter of testimony to a judge presiding over one of his cases. She did not read the letter in court.

“Dr. Nassar was not a doctor, he in fact is, was, and forever shall be, a child molester, and a monster of a human being,” Maroney wrote. “He abused my trust, abused my body and left scars on my psyche that may never go away.”

Nassar, 54, pleaded guilty to molesting patients and possessing child pornography and was sentenced to spend the rest of his life in prison earlier this year after roughly 200 women gave statements against him in two courtrooms over 10 extraordinary days.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

MORE: McKayla Maroney says settlement covered up sex abuse

Kyle Snyder latest Olympian to win Sullivan Award

Getty Images
By Nick ZaccardiApr 18, 2018, 9:45 AM EDT
Leave a comment

More: Olympics

McKayla Maroney McKayla Maroney: Larry Nassar abused me ‘hundreds of times’ Adam Rippon one of 5 men, multiple Olympians in People’s Beautiful Issue McKayla Maroney’s first comments on Larry Nassar; transcript

Wrestler Kyle Snyder joined a long list of Olympic champions to earn the Sullivan Award, which has honored the nation’s outstanding amateur athlete since 1930.

Past honorees include Michael PhelpsCarl Lewis and Eric Heiden.

Snyder, the youngest American to win an Olympic and a world wrestling title, beat a group of finalists that also included Olympic figure skating bronze medalists Maia Shibutani and Alex Shibutani.

The other finalists were Angela Peavy (equestrian), Annika Albrecht (volleyball), Kelly Hunter (volleyball), Joel Berry II (basketball) and Erin Finn (track and field).

Snyder, a finalist last year, became the fourth wrestler to take the award after fellow Olympic champions John SmithBruce Baumgartner and Rulon Gardner.

In the last year, Snyder won his third straight global title at August’s world championships in a final showdown with Russian Abdulrashid Sadulayev and three-peated as NCAA champion in March. The 22-year-old then turned professional en route to what he hopes is his second Olympics in Tokyo in 2020.

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

MORE: McKayla Maroney speaks publicly for first time since Nassar case

Olympians/Paralympians to win Sullivan Award since 2000
2018: Kyle Snyder (Wrestling)
2016: Breanna Stewart (Basketball, shared award)
2013: Missy Franklin (Swimming)
2011: Evan Lysacek (Figure Skating)
2009: Shawn Johnson (Gymnastics)
2007: Jessica Long (Swimming, Paralympics)
2005: Paul Hamm (Gymnastics)
2004: Michael Phelps (Swimming)
2003: Sarah Hughes (Figure Skating)
2002: Michelle Kwan (Figure Skating)
2001: Rulon Gardner (Wrestling)