TRENDING BOSTON MARATHON | SWIMMING | TRACK AND FIELD
Getty Images

How to watch the London Marathon

By OlympicTalkApr 18, 2018, 2:21 PM EDT
Leave a comment

More: Olympics

McKayla Maroney McKayla Maroney: Larry Nassar abused me ‘hundreds of times’ Adam Rippon one of 5 men, multiple Olympians in People’s Beautiful Issue Kyle Snyder latest Olympian to win Sullivan Award

The London Marathon airs live on NBCSN and streams commercial free for NBC Sports Gold “Track and Field Pass” subscribers on Sunday at 3:30 a.m. ET.

NBCSN coverage also streams on NBCSports.com/live and the NBC Sports app for subscribers.

Sunday’s race start times (ET)
3:55 – Elite Wheelchair Races
4:00 – World Para Athletics Marathon World Cup ambulant races
4:15 – Elite Women’s Race
5:00 – Elite Men’s Race, Mass Race

London’s elite fields are typically stronger than at the Boston Marathon, and this year is no different.

The men’s race is headlined by Olympic champion Eliud Kipchoge, largely regarded as the world’s best marathoner. The Kenyan has won seven straight marathons dating to the start of 2014, plus a record-ineligible 2:00:25 last May in Nike’s attempt to break the two-hour barrier.

Kipchoge faces a field with Ethiopian Kenenisa Bekele, the second-fastest marathoner of all time who also owns eight combined Olympic and world titles in the 5000m and 10,000m. Plus the world record in both of those track events, making him very arguably the greatest runner of all time.

Great Britain’s Mo Farah, who swept the 5000m and 10,000m at the last two Olympics, races his second career marathon and his first since transitioning full-time to road running. Farah made his 26.2-mile debut in London in 2014, running 2:08:21 for eighth place. He will likely need to be four minutes faster to contend for the win.

The women’s field is led by Kenyan Mary Keitany, a three-time London winner who last year ran the fastest marathon ever by a female runner without male pacers.

Ethiopian Tirunesh Dibaba finished second to Keitany last year with the fifth-fastest time without male pacers. She followed that by winning the Chicago Marathon on Oct. 8 with the sixth-fastest time ever.

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

MORE: Shalane Flanagan looks to future after last Boston Marathon

McKayla Maroney: Larry Nassar abused me ‘hundreds of times’

McKayla Maroney
TODAY
By Nick ZaccardiApr 18, 2018, 10:30 AM EDT
Leave a comment

More: Olympics

How to watch the London Marathon Adam Rippon one of 5 men, multiple Olympians in People’s Beautiful Issue Kyle Snyder latest Olympian to win Sullivan Award

McKayla Maroney said Larry Nassar abused her hundreds of times — “every time I saw him” — speaking in an interview with NBC’s Savannah Guthrie.

“He told me that he was going to do a checkup on me, and that was the first day that I was abused,” when she was 13 years old, Maroney said in a full interview that will air on an hourlong Dateline special Sunday at 7 p.m. ET.

“He said that nobody would understand this and the sacrifice that it takes to get to the Olympics, so you can’t tell people this,” Maroney said. “He didn’t say it in a way that was mean or anything like that. I actually was like, ‘That makes sense, I don’t want to tell anybody about this.’ And I didn’t believe that they would understand.”

Past U.S. national team coordinators Bela and Martha Karolyi also gave interviews for the Dateline special “Silent No More.”

“Doing what’s right is not always easy, but I need to speak up for the girls and for the future,” said Maroney, who spoke in front of media about Nassar for the first time Tuesday.

Maroney, 22, said in a Twitter post in October that she was abused by Nassar starting when she was 13 and attending a U.S. national team training camp in Houston.

Nassar told her at the time that she was receiving “medically necessary treatment he had been performing on patients for over 30 years,” she said at the time.

Her attorney, John Manly, said she had been abused between 50 and 100 times by Nassar, including at the Olympics and during the world championships.

In December, Maroney wrote that Nassar “deserves to spend the rest of his life in prison” in a letter of testimony to a judge presiding over one of his cases. She did not read the letter in court.

“Dr. Nassar was not a doctor, he in fact is, was, and forever shall be, a child molester, and a monster of a human being,” Maroney wrote. “He abused my trust, abused my body and left scars on my psyche that may never go away.”

Nassar, 54, pleaded guilty to molesting patients and possessing child pornography and was sentenced to spend the rest of his life in prison earlier this year after roughly 200 women gave statements against him in two courtrooms over 10 extraordinary days.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

MORE: McKayla Maroney says settlement covered up sex abuse

Adam Rippon one of 5 men, multiple Olympians in People’s Beautiful Issue

AP
By OlympicTalkApr 18, 2018, 10:03 AM EDT
1 Comment

Adam Rippon is one of five men featured in People magazine’s “The Beautiful Issue,” renamed from the annual “Most Beautiful Issue,” that hits newsstands Friday.

The Olympic figure skater joined rapper Drake, “Hamilton” creator Lin-Manuel Miranda, talk-show host Jimmy Kimmel and comedian Kumail Nanjiani as five “men behaving beautifully.”

Singer Pink is on the cover, one of a reported 70-plus female celebrities in the issue along with the five men.

People Editor-in-Chief Jess Cagle said the issue’s named changed “to make clear that we aren’t subjecting the women featured to a beauty contest.”

Serena Williams, a 23-time Grand Slam singles champion and four-time Olympic gold medalist, is also in the issue.

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

MORE: McKayla Maroney speaks publicly for first time since Nassar case