McKayla Maroney: Larry Nassar abused me ‘hundreds of times’

McKayla Maroney said Larry Nassar abused her hundreds of times — “every time I saw him” — speaking in an interview with NBC’s Savannah Guthrie.

“He told me that he was going to do a checkup on me, and that was the first day that I was abused,” when she was 13 years old, Maroney said in a full interview that will air on an hourlong Dateline special Sunday at 7 p.m. ET.

“He said that nobody would understand this and the sacrifice that it takes to get to the Olympics, so you can’t tell people this,” Maroney said. “He didn’t say it in a way that was mean or anything like that. I actually was like, ‘That makes sense, I don’t want to tell anybody about this.’ And I didn’t believe that they would understand.”

Past U.S. national team coordinators Bela and Martha Karolyi also gave interviews for the Dateline special “Silent No More.”

“Doing what’s right is not always easy, but I need to speak up for the girls and for the future,” said Maroney, who spoke in front of media about Nassar for the first time Tuesday.

Maroney, 22, said in a Twitter post in October that she was abused by Nassar starting when she was 13 and attending a U.S. national team training camp in Houston.

Nassar told her at the time that she was receiving “medically necessary treatment he had been performing on patients for over 30 years,” she said at the time.

Her attorney, John Manly, said she had been abused between 50 and 100 times by Nassar, including at the Olympics and during the world championships.

In December, Maroney wrote that Nassar “deserves to spend the rest of his life in prison” in a letter of testimony to a judge presiding over one of his cases. She did not read the letter in court.

“Dr. Nassar was not a doctor, he in fact is, was, and forever shall be, a child molester, and a monster of a human being,” Maroney wrote. “He abused my trust, abused my body and left scars on my psyche that may never go away.”

Nassar, 54, pleaded guilty to molesting patients and possessing child pornography and was sentenced to spend the rest of his life in prison earlier this year after roughly 200 women gave statements against him in two courtrooms over 10 extraordinary days.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

MORE: McKayla Maroney says settlement covered up sex abuse