Snowboarder Brock Crouch details being buried in avalanche

By Nick ZaccardiApr 27, 2018, 11:32 AM EDT
U.S. snowboarder Brock Crouch said he was “buried with no oxygen for almost 5 minutes” after an avalanche before several people rescued him, saving his life, in a social media post Thursday.

It happened several days ago while Crouch, 18, was was riding for snowboarding filming in Whistler, B.C. He was swept off an 80-foot cliff, according to USA Surfing (Crouch also surfs).

“I was unfortunately caught in a pretty big avalanche,” was posted on Crouch’s social media, along with images of Crouch at a hospital. “I was standing at the top of a ridge with [friend] Cam when the cornice broke under me and pulled me backwards into a slide. It took me through about 1000 feet and over several rock bands before I ended up at the bottom, buried with no oxygen for almost 5 minutes. Luckily for me, I was with some of the most experienced people in the world when it comes to back country safety and without them I wouldn’t be here today so thank you all!”

Crouch will leave the hospital in a few days, without surgery or spine or nerve damage, according to his social media. He tore his pancreas, knocked out five teeth and fractured three vertebrae.

Crouch was in the running to make the PyeongChang Olympic team in big air and slopestyle but missed the four-man roster. He won the Olympic slopestyle test event in South Korea in 2016.

“I love snowboarding more today than I ever have, and I can’t wait to get back on my board and shred with everyone again!” was the closing statement of Crouch’s post.

A few days ago, I was in the Whistler back country filming with @johnjamun , @camfitzpatrick , @marktremblay , @getsalano , and Justin Hostynek when I was unfortunately caught in a pretty big avalanche. I was standing at the top of a ridge with Cam when the cornice broke under me and pulled me backwards into a slide. It took me through about 1000 feet and over several rock bands before I ended up at the bottom, buried with no oxygen for almost 5 minutes. Luckily for me, I was with some of the most experienced people in the world when it comes to back country safety and without them I wouldn’t be here today so thank you all! I tore my pancreas, knocked out 5 teeth, got a "periorbital hemotoma (basically closed up my right eye) and fractured my L2 L3 and my T12 vertebrae. Initially, I didn't know what to expect because we didn't know how serious my spine and pancreas injuries were. Last night, we got some final results from the doctors and somehow by the grace of God I don't need any surgery and I get to leave here in the next few days since there was no spine or nerve damage. I can’t thank everyone enough for all the love I’ve been shown the last few days. I especially want to thank our pilot, Justin, John, Cam, Mark and Shin for saving my life. I love snowboarding more today than I ever have and I can’t wait to get back on my board and shred with everyone again!

President Trump hosts Team USA at White House (video)

By OlympicTalkApr 27, 2018, 12:15 PM EDT
President Donald Trump hosted members of the PyeongChang Olympic and Paralympic teams at the White House’s North Portico on Friday.

“You never, ever, quit,” Trump said as the athletes stood on either side of him. “Do we have any quitters here? Raise your hand, because I was going to say get the hell out.”

A full transcript is here.

Trump invited several athletes to the podium, including Red Gerard, Arielle Gold, Nick Goepper, John-Henry Krueger, the men’s curling team, Vincent Zhou, Amanda Kessel, Dan Cnossen, Andy Soule and Jen Lee.

“You’re very, very special people and you’re very, very special champions,” Trump said.

The regular Team USA post-Games White House visit happened one day after the Team USA Awards, which also took place in Washington, D.C.

The winners for best athletes of the Games included snowboarders, Nordic skiers and hockey players. A full list is here.

Shaun White, Chloe Kim lead Team USA award winners

Shaun White, Chloe Kim
By Nick ZaccardiApr 26, 2018, 8:37 PM EDT
Shaun White and Chloe Kim swept the Team USA Awards just like they swept the halfpipe gold medals in PyeongChang.

The snowboarders were named the top U.S. male and female Olympians on Thursday night at an awards show in Washington, D.C., on the eve of the Team USA White House visit.

The women’s hockey team, which beat Canada in a gold-medal game shootout, earned the Olympic team title.

The awards, hosted by Mike Tirico, air on NBCSN on May 12 from 6-7:30 p.m. ET.

The athlete and team winners for the PyeongChang Olympics and Paralympics were determined by online fan voting (50 percent) and members of the Olympic and Paralympic family, including journalists (the other 50 percent).

White, 31, earned his third Olympic halfpipe title in four Games by attempting back-to-back double cork 1440s at a contest for the first time and landing them on his third and final run. White overtook Japanese Ayumu Hirano for the gold with 97.75 points.

Kim, 18 and at her first Olympics, injected far less drama into her final the previous day. Her first-run score of 93.75 would have been enough for gold, but she tacked on a 98.25-point victory lap on her finale with the first back-to-back 1080s by a woman at an Olympics.

The male and female Paralympian winners were both Nordic skiers. Dan Cnossen, a retired Navy SEAL, earned six medals after coming to PyeongChang without any podium finishes in 24 career Paralympic and world championships biathlon and cross-country skiing events. Oksana Masters earned five PyeongChang medals after dislocating her right elbow before the Games.

In 2014, the first edition of the Team USA Awards, Sochi slopestyle snowboarding gold medalist Sage Kotsenburg, luge bronze medalist Erin Hamlin and ice dance gold medalists Meryl Davis and Charlie White took the Olympian honors.

In 2016, Michael PhelpsKatie Ledecky and the women’s gymnastics team were the Olympian winners.

2018 Team USA Awards nominees (WINNERS IN BOLD)
Male Olympian
Red Gerard, Gold, Snowboard Slopestyle
Shaun White, Gold, Snowboard Halfpipe — WINNER
David Wise, Gold, Ski Halfpipe
John-Henry Krueger, Silver, Short Track Speed Skating (1000m)
Chris Mazdzer, Silver, Luge (singles)

Female Olympian
Jamie Anderson, Gold and Silver, Snowboard Slopestyle, Big Air
Chloe Kim, Gold, Snowboard Halfpipe — WINNER
Mikaela Shiffrin, Gold and Silver, Alpine Skiing (giant slalom, combined)
Elana Meyers Taylor, Silver, Bobsled
Brittany Bowe, Bronze, Speed Skating (team pursuit)

Olympic Team
Jessie Diggins/Kikkan Randall, Gold, Cross-Country Skiing (team sprint)
Men’s Curling, Gold
Women’s Hockey, Gold — WINNER

Olympic Coach
Jason Cork, Cross-Country Skiing — WINNER
Phil Drobnick, Curling
Mike Jankowski, Freestyle Skiing and Snowboarding

Male Paralympian
Dan Cnossen, Gold, 4 Silvers, Bronze, Nordic Skiing — WINNER
Noah Elliott, Gold, Bronze, Snowboarding
Andrew Kurka, Gold, Silver, Alpine Skiing
Mike Schultz, Gold, Silver, Snowboarding
Andy Soule, Gold, Bronze, Nordic Skiing

Female Paralympian
Kendall Gretsch, 2 Golds, Nordic Skiing
Brenna Huckaby, 2 Golds, Snowboarding
Oksana Masters, 2 Golds, 2 Silvers, 1 Bronze, Nordic Skiing — WINNER
Brittani Coury, Silver, Snowboarding
Laurie Stephens, Bronze, Alpine Skiing

Paralympic Team
Sled Hockey, Gold — WINNER

Paralympic Coach
Gary Colliander, Nordic Skiing — WINNER
Guy Gosselin, Hockey
Graham Watanabe, Snowboarding

