Olympic Channel to air ‘Olympic Classics: PyeongChang Gold’

By Nick ZaccardiApr 27, 2018, 1:20 PM EDT
Olympic Channel: Home of Team USA will air all nine U.S. Winter Games gold-medal performances next week in a primetime series, “Olympic Classics: PyeongChang Gold.”

Shaun WhiteChloe KimMikaela Shiffrin and the U.S. women’s hockey team highlight nightly coverage Monday through Friday at 8 p.m. ET.

A 14-hour marathon of all the events will air May 5.

VIDEO: President Trump hosts Team USA at White House

Date Time (ET) Event
Monday 8 p.m. Snowboarding: Women’s Halfpipe (Chloe Kim)
9:30 p.m. Snowboarding: Men’s Halfpipe (Shaun White)
11 p.m. Encore
Tuesday 8 p.m. Snowboarding: Men’s Slopestyle (Red Gerard)
9 p.m. Snowboarding: Women’s Slopestyle (Jamie Anderson)
10 p.m. Freestyle Skiing: Men’s Halfpipe (David Wise)
10:30 p.m. Encore
Wednesday 8 p.m. Alpine Skiing: Women’s Giant Slalom (Mikaela Shiffrin)
9:30 p.m. Cross-Country Skiing: Women’s Team Sprint
10:30 p.m. Encore
Thursday 8 p.m. Women’s Hockey: USA vs. Canada
11 p.m. Encore
Friday 8 p.m. Men’s Curling: USA vs. Sweden
11 p.m. Encore
Saturday 12 p.m. Snowboarding: Men’s Slopestyle
1 p.m. Snowboarding: Women’s Slopestyle
2 p.m. Snowboarding: Women’s Halfpipe
3:30 p.m. Snowboarding: Men’s Halfpipe
5 p.m. Alpine Skiing: Women’s Giant Slalom
6:30 p.m. Cross-Country Skiing: Women’s Team Sprint
7:30 p.m. Freestyle Skiing: Men’s Halfpipe
8 p.m. Women’s Hockey: USA vs. Canada
11 p.m. Men’s Curling: USA vs. Sweden

 

President Trump hosts Team USA at White House (video)

By OlympicTalkApr 27, 2018, 12:15 PM EDT
President Donald Trump hosted members of the PyeongChang Olympic and Paralympic teams at the White House’s North Portico on Friday.

“You never, ever, quit,” Trump said as the athletes stood on either side of him. “Do we have any quitters here? Raise your hand, because I was going to say get the hell out.”

A full transcript is here.

Trump invited several athletes to the podium, including Red Gerard, Arielle Gold, Nick Goepper, John-Henry Krueger, the men’s curling team, Vincent Zhou, Amanda Kessel, Dan Cnossen, Andy Soule and Jen Lee.

“You’re very, very special people and you’re very, very special champions,” Trump said.

The regular Team USA post-Games White House visit happened one day after the Team USA Awards, which also took place in Washington, D.C.

The winners for best athletes of the Games included snowboarders, Nordic skiers and hockey players. A full list is here.

Snowboarder Brock Crouch details being buried in avalanche

Getty Images
By Nick ZaccardiApr 27, 2018, 11:32 AM EDT
U.S. snowboarder Brock Crouch said he was “buried with no oxygen for almost 5 minutes” after an avalanche before several people rescued him, saving his life, in a social media post Thursday.

It happened several days ago while Crouch, 18, was was riding for snowboarding filming in Whistler, B.C. He was swept off an 80-foot cliff, according to USA Surfing (Crouch also surfs).

“I was unfortunately caught in a pretty big avalanche,” was posted on Crouch’s social media, along with images of Crouch at a hospital. “I was standing at the top of a ridge with [friend] Cam when the cornice broke under me and pulled me backwards into a slide. It took me through about 1000 feet and over several rock bands before I ended up at the bottom, buried with no oxygen for almost 5 minutes. Luckily for me, I was with some of the most experienced people in the world when it comes to back country safety and without them I wouldn’t be here today so thank you all!”

Crouch will leave the hospital in a few days, without surgery or spine or nerve damage, according to his social media. He tore his pancreas, knocked out five teeth and fractured three vertebrae.

Crouch was in the running to make the PyeongChang Olympic team in big air and slopestyle but missed the four-man roster. He won the Olympic slopestyle test event in South Korea in 2016.

“I love snowboarding more today than I ever have, and I can’t wait to get back on my board and shred with everyone again!” was the closing statement of Crouch’s post.

A few days ago, I was in the Whistler back country filming with @johnjamun , @camfitzpatrick , @marktremblay , @getsalano , and Justin Hostynek when I was unfortunately caught in a pretty big avalanche. I was standing at the top of a ridge with Cam when the cornice broke under me and pulled me backwards into a slide. It took me through about 1000 feet and over several rock bands before I ended up at the bottom, buried with no oxygen for almost 5 minutes. Luckily for me, I was with some of the most experienced people in the world when it comes to back country safety and without them I wouldn't be here today so thank you all! I tore my pancreas, knocked out 5 teeth, got a "periorbital hemotoma (basically closed up my right eye) and fractured my L2 L3 and my T12 vertebrae. Initially, I didn't know what to expect because we didn't know how serious my spine and pancreas injuries were. Last night, we got some final results from the doctors and somehow by the grace of God I don't need any surgery and I get to leave here in the next few days since there was no spine or nerve damage. I can't thank everyone enough for all the love I've been shown the last few days. I especially want to thank our pilot, Justin, John, Cam, Mark and Shin for saving my life. I love snowboarding more today than I ever have and I can't wait to get back on my board and shred with everyone again!

