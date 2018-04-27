President Trump hosts Team USA at White House (video)

Click to email (Opens in new window)

President Donald Trump hosted members of the PyeongChang Olympic and Paralympic teams at the White House’s North Portico on Friday.

“You never, ever, quit,” Trump said as the athletes stood on either side of him. “Do we have any quitters here? Raise your hand, because I was going to say get the hell out.”

A full transcript is here.

Trump invited several athletes to the podium, including Red Gerard, Arielle Gold, Nick Goepper, John-Henry Krueger, the men’s curling team, Vincent Zhou, Amanda Kessel, Dan Cnossen, Andy Soule and Jen Lee.

“You’re very, very special people and you’re very, very special champions,” Trump said.

The regular Team USA post-Games White House visit happened one day after the Team USA Awards, which also took place in Washington, D.C.

The winners for best athletes of the Games included snowboarders, Nordic skiers and hockey players. A full list is here.

