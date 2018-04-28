Andre De Grasse beaten in first race in 9 months at Drake Relays (video)

Click to email (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Triple Olympic medalist Andre De Grasse looked rusty in his first race since July, finishing fourth in the Drake Relays 100m after a slow start on Saturday.

American Isiah Young won in 10.02 seconds, .01 ahead of countryman Mike Rodgers. De Grasse, who took 100m bronze and 200m silver in Rio, was fourth in 10.15 with a 1.9 meter/second tailwind.

De Grasse made Drake his comeback meet from a strained right hamstring that kept him from competing at the 2017 World Championships.

De Grasse is scheduled to race at the first two Diamond League meets this season the next two weeks in Doha and Shanghai with possible showdowns against Americans Justin Gatlin and Christian Coleman.

Full Drake Relays results are here.

Earlier Saturday, world-record holder Kendra Harrison won the 100m hurdles against a field that included two-time Olympic medalist Dawn Harper-Nelson. Harrison, whose world record is 12.20, clocked 12.37 with a 2.5 m/s tailwind, too much wind to make it a legal time.

Devon Allen, an Olympian and former Oregon wide receiver, won the 110m hurdles in 13.42, edging 2012 Olympic champion and world-record holder Aries Merritt by .03 into a headwind.

Olympic champ Ryan Crouser beat world champ Tomas Walsh of New Zealand in the shot put, throwing 22.01 meters. Walsh still owns the three best throws this season, with a top mark of 22.67.

On Friday night at Drake, Olympic 1500m bronze medalist Jenny Simpson shattered the American record for two miles by winning in 9:16.78.

Three-time Olympian Shannon Rowbury held the previous mark of 9:20.25 from 2014. The two-mile is not held at the Olympics or world championships.

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

VIDEO: Justin Gatlin leads U.S. to win at Penn Relays