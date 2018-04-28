TRENDING GYMNASTICS | SWIMMING | TRACK AND FIELD

Justin Gatlin, U.S. win at Penn Relays

By Nick ZaccardiApr 28, 2018, 3:00 PM EDT
Leave a comment

More: Olympics

Andre De Grasse beaten in first race in nine months at Drake Relays USA Hockey adds NHL All-Stars to world championship roster Controversial Olympian Peter Norman honored, 50 years later

Justin Gatlin headlined a U.S. team that won the 4x100m on Saturday at the Penn Relays, the oldest annual outdoor track and field meet in the U.S.

Gatlin, who won the 2017 World 100m title in Usain Bolt‘s last individual race, ran the second leg to widen a lead over Jamaica at Franklin Field in Philadelphia.

Gatlin’s quartet — with Lashon CollinsTevin Hester and Justin Walker — clocked 38.39 seconds and easily prevailed by .33 over another U.S team that included 2012 Olympian and former NFL player Jeff Demps.

Full results are here.

Gatlin, 36, is expected to race the 100m at a Diamond League meet in Shanghai on May 12. World 100m silver medalist Christian Coleman and Olympic 100m bronze medalist Andre De Grasse are also entered in the meet.

Jamaica, with two-time Olympian Nesta Carter leading off, finished .78 behind for third place on Saturday. In 2016, the 32-year-old Carter was retroactively banned from the Beijing Olympics after one of his 2008 drug-test samples came back positive for a banned stimulant in a retest.

That meant Carter and the Jamaican 4x100m team was stripped of gold medals, which brought Bolt’s total down to eight Olympic golds overall. Carter appealed to get the medals back. No verdict has been announced.

Jamaica held off a U.S. quartet by .04 in the women’s 4x100m, clocking 43.14.

The Jamaican quartet included three-time Olympic medalist Kerron Stewart, while the U.S. had Aaliyah Brown, who led off the Americans’ world champion team last summer, and Kimberlyn Duncan, who was sixth in the 200m at the 2017 Worlds.

The U.S. swept the 4x400m and sprint medley relays.

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

MORE: Andre De Grasse on watching 2017 Worlds from hotel, 2018 goals

Andre De Grasse beaten in first race in nine months at Drake Relays

By Nick ZaccardiApr 28, 2018, 4:49 PM EDT
Leave a comment

More: Olympics

Penn Relays Justin Gatlin, U.S. win at Penn Relays USA Hockey adds NHL All-Stars to world championship roster Controversial Olympian Peter Norman honored, 50 years later

Triple Olympic medalist Andre De Grasse looked rusty in his first race since July, finishing fourth in the Drake Relays 100m after a slow start on Saturday.

American Isiah Young won in 10.02 seconds, .01 ahead of countryman Mike Rodgers. De Grasse, who took 100m bronze and 200m silver in Rio, was fourth in 10.15 with a 1.9 meter/second tailwind.

De Grasse made Drake his comeback meet from a strained right hamstring that kept him from competing at the 2017 World Championships.

De Grasse is scheduled to race at the first two Diamond League meets this season the next two weeks in Doha and Shanghai with possible showdowns against Americans Justin Gatlin and Christian Coleman.

Full Drake Relays results are here.

Earlier Saturday, world-record holder Kendra Harrison won the 100m hurdles against a field that included two-time Olympic medalist Dawn Harper-Nelson. Harrison, whose world record is 12.20, clocked 12.37 with a 2.5 m/s tailwind, too much wind to make it a legal time.

Devon Allen, an Olympian and former Oregon wide receiver, won the 110m hurdles in 13.42, edging 2012 Olympic champion and world-record holder Aries Merritt by .03 into a headwind.

Olympic champ Ryan Crouser beat world champ Tomas Walsh of New Zealand in the shot put, throwing 22.01 meters. Walsh still owns the three best throws this season, with a top mark of 22.67.

On Friday night at Drake, Olympic 1500m bronze medalist Jenny Simpson shattered the American record for two miles by winning in 9:16.78.

Three-time Olympian Shannon Rowbury held the previous mark of 9:20.25 from 2014. The two-mile is not held at the Olympics or world championships.

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

VIDEO: Justin Gatlin leads U.S. to win at Penn Relays

USA Hockey adds NHL All-Stars to world championship roster

Getty Images
By Nick ZaccardiApr 28, 2018, 1:43 PM EDT
Leave a comment

More: Olympics

Andre De Grasse beaten in first race in nine months at Drake Relays Penn Relays Justin Gatlin, U.S. win at Penn Relays Controversial Olympian Peter Norman honored, 50 years later

NHL All-Stars Johnny GaudreauDylan Larkin and Cam Atkinson were among 22 players added to the U.S. men’s hockey team Saturday for next month’s world championship.

After an Olympics without NHL players, the U.S. brought back star power by naming the first member of its world team — Patrick Kane, the most accomplished player to suit up for worlds in at least a decade, earlier this month.

The full initial roster was named Saturday. Those All-Star skaters are joined by NHL goalies Scott DarlingKeith Kincaid and Charlie Lindgren.

Two more skaters can still be added to the team. The U.S. opens world championship play Friday against Canada in Denmark. Worlds run through May 20.

Kane, a two-time Olympian and 2010 silver medalist, was named captain.

USA Hockey also named Detroit Red Wings head coach Jeff Blashill as the world championship head coach, succeeding Olympic coach Tony Granato of the University of Wisconsin.

Kane played in one previous world championship — in 2008, following his rookie season with the Chicago Blackhawks when he earned the Calder Trophy. He co-led the U.S. at that world championship with 10 points.

Several players have gone more than 10 years between world championship appearances for the U.S., including Hockey Hall of Famers Mike Modano (12 years) and Phil Housley (11 years). Kane is the most accomplished American on a world championship team since Modano’s last appearance in 2005.

Blashill, coming off his third season guiding the Red Wings, was also head coach at 2017 Worlds, where the U.S. lost to Finland in the quarterfinals.

Blashill’s assistants are 2014 Olympic head coach Dan BylsmaDon Granato (Tony’s brother and Blackhawks assistant), and Seth Appert.

The U.S. last won worlds in 1960.

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

MORE: U.S. Olympic hockey goals leader signs with Boston Bruins