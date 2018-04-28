TRENDING GYMNASTICS | SWIMMING | TRACK AND FIELD
USA Hockey adds NHL All-Stars to world championship roster

By Nick ZaccardiApr 28, 2018, 1:43 PM EDT
NHL All-Stars Johnny GaudreauDylan Larkin and Cam Atkinson were among 22 players added to the U.S. men’s hockey team Saturday for next month’s world championship.

After an Olympics without NHL players, the U.S. brought back star power by naming the first member of its world team — Patrick Kane, the most accomplished player to suit up for worlds in at least a decade, earlier this month.

The full initial roster was named Saturday. Those All-Star skaters are joined by NHL goalies Scott DarlingKeith Kincaid and Charlie Lindgren.

Two more skaters can still be added to the team. The U.S. opens world championship play Friday against Canada in Denmark. Worlds run through May 20.

Kane, a two-time Olympian and 2010 silver medalist, was named captain.

USA Hockey also named Detroit Red Wings head coach Jeff Blashill as the world championship head coach, succeeding Olympic coach Tony Granato of the University of Wisconsin.

Kane played in one previous world championship — in 2008, following his rookie season with the Chicago Blackhawks when he earned the Calder Trophy. He co-led the U.S. at that world championship with 10 points.

Several players have gone more than 10 years between world championship appearances for the U.S., including Hockey Hall of Famers Mike Modano (12 years) and Phil Housley (11 years). Kane is the most accomplished American on a world championship team since Modano’s last appearance in 2005.

Blashill, coming off his third season guiding the Red Wings, was also head coach at 2017 Worlds, where the U.S. lost to Finland in the quarterfinals.

Blashill’s assistants are 2014 Olympic head coach Dan BylsmaDon Granato (Tony’s brother and Blackhawks assistant), and Seth Appert.

The U.S. last won worlds in 1960.

Controversial Olympian Peter Norman honored, 50 years later

Associated PressApr 28, 2018, 8:30 AM EDT
SYDNEY (AP) — Peter Norman, the Australian sprinter who stood on the podium alongside Tommie Smith and John Carlos when the two Americans gave their Black Power salutes at the 1968 Mexico City Olympics, has been awarded Australia’s highest Olympic award, 50 years after the event.

The Australian Olympic Committee said Saturday that it had awarded a posthumous Order of Merit to Norman, who died in 2006, in belated recognition of his role in one sport’s most powerful human rights protests.

“This is an overdue award there is no doubt,” AOC President John Coates said. “The respect for Peter and his actions is still enormous to this day.

“He believed in human rights throughout his life. We lost Peter in 2006 but we should never lose sight of his brave stand that day and further as a five-time national champion.”

Norman won the silver medal in the 200 meters at the Mexico City Games, and his time of 20.06 seconds remains an Australian national record. Smith set a then-world record of 19.83 seconds to win the gold medal while Carlos took the bronze, but it was their civil rights protest at the medal presentation that all three men will forever be linked together.

Smith and Carlos mounted the podium shoeless, representing black poverty in the United States, with each wearing a single black glove. When the “The Star-Spangled Banner” was played, they bowed their heads and raised their fists in the air.

Norman, a white Australian physical education teacher, wore a human rights badge on his shirt in support of the two Americans. He also suggested the idea that Smith and Carlos each wear one glove because they only had one pair between them.

Smith and Carlos were expelled from the Olympics because of their political protests and were subjected to death threats when they returned home.

Norman was never selected to represent Australia again, and his role in the protest was sometimes overlooked.

In 2005, a statue commemorating the protest was erected at San Jose State University, where Smith and Carlos were students. Norman’s place in the statue was left vacant, although the Australian said he fully supported the decision to be left out of the monument.

When Norman died in 2006, Smith and Carlos both travelled to Australia and were pallbearers at his funeral.

“He was a lone soldier in Australia,” Carlos said at the time. “Many people in Australia didn’t particularly understand. Why would that young white fella go over and stand with those black individuals?”

“Peter never flinched, he never turned his eye or his head,” Carlos said. “When I looked into his eyes, I saw nothing but love.”

The AOC has always denied punishing Norman, although the Australian federal government formally apologized to him in 2012 for failing to send him to the 1972 Munich Olympics even though he had qualified.

“I’m absolutely certain from all the history I’ve read that we didn’t do the wrong thing by him,” Coates said. “But I absolutely think we’ve been negligent in not recognizing the role he played back then.”

The AOC, during its annual general meeting, also awarded Orders of Merit to four Olympians on Saturday — runners Cathy Freeman and Raelene Boyle and swimmers Shane Gould and Ian Thorpe.

Olympic Channel to air ‘Olympic Classics: PyeongChang Gold’

By Nick ZaccardiApr 27, 2018, 1:20 PM EDT
Olympic Channel: Home of Team USA will air all nine U.S. Winter Games gold-medal performances next week in a primetime series, “Olympic Classics: PyeongChang Gold.”

Shaun WhiteChloe KimMikaela Shiffrin and the U.S. women’s hockey team highlight nightly coverage Monday through Friday at 8 p.m. ET.

A 14-hour marathon of all the events will air May 5.

VIDEO: President Trump hosts Team USA at White House

Date Time (ET) Event
Monday 8 p.m. Snowboarding: Women’s Halfpipe (Chloe Kim)
9:30 p.m. Snowboarding: Men’s Halfpipe (Shaun White)
11 p.m. Encore
Tuesday 8 p.m. Snowboarding: Men’s Slopestyle (Red Gerard)
9 p.m. Snowboarding: Women’s Slopestyle (Jamie Anderson)
10 p.m. Freestyle Skiing: Men’s Halfpipe (David Wise)
10:30 p.m. Encore
Wednesday 8 p.m. Alpine Skiing: Women’s Giant Slalom (Mikaela Shiffrin)
9:30 p.m. Cross-Country Skiing: Women’s Team Sprint
10:30 p.m. Encore
Thursday 8 p.m. Women’s Hockey: USA vs. Canada
11 p.m. Encore
Friday 8 p.m. Men’s Curling: USA vs. Sweden
11 p.m. Encore
Saturday 12 p.m. Snowboarding: Men’s Slopestyle
1 p.m. Snowboarding: Women’s Slopestyle
2 p.m. Snowboarding: Women’s Halfpipe
3:30 p.m. Snowboarding: Men’s Halfpipe
5 p.m. Alpine Skiing: Women’s Giant Slalom
6:30 p.m. Cross-Country Skiing: Women’s Team Sprint
7:30 p.m. Freestyle Skiing: Men’s Halfpipe
8 p.m. Women’s Hockey: USA vs. Canada
11 p.m. Men’s Curling: USA vs. Sweden

 