USA Hockey adds NHL All-Stars to world championship roster

NHL All-Stars Johnny Gaudreau, Dylan Larkin and Cam Atkinson were among 22 players added to the U.S. men’s hockey team Saturday for next month’s world championship.
After an Olympics without NHL players, the U.S. brought back star power by naming the first member of its world team — Patrick Kane, the most accomplished player to suit up for worlds in at least a decade, earlier this month.
The full initial roster was named Saturday. Those All-Star skaters are joined by NHL goalies Scott Darling, Keith Kincaid and Charlie Lindgren.
Two more skaters can still be added to the team. The U.S. opens world championship play Friday against Canada in Denmark. Worlds run through May 20.
Kane, a two-time Olympian and 2010 silver medalist, was named captain.
USA Hockey also named Detroit Red Wings head coach Jeff Blashill as the world championship head coach, succeeding Olympic coach Tony Granato of the University of Wisconsin.
Kane played in one previous world championship — in 2008, following his rookie season with the Chicago Blackhawks when he earned the Calder Trophy. He co-led the U.S. at that world championship with 10 points.
Several players have gone more than 10 years between world championship appearances for the U.S., including Hockey Hall of Famers Mike Modano (12 years) and Phil Housley (11 years). Kane is the most accomplished American on a world championship team since Modano’s last appearance in 2005.
Blashill, coming off his third season guiding the Red Wings, was also head coach at 2017 Worlds, where the U.S. lost to Finland in the quarterfinals.
Blashill’s assistants are 2014 Olympic head coach Dan Bylsma, Don Granato (Tony’s brother and Blackhawks assistant), and Seth Appert.
The U.S. last won worlds in 1960.
OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!
MORE: U.S. Olympic hockey goals leader signs with Boston BruinsFollow @nzaccardi