Drake Relays

Inika McPherson high jumps as Power Ranger at Drake Relays

By Nick ZaccardiApr 30, 2018, 10:42 AM EDT
Olympian Inika McPherson took her first high jumps at the Drake Relays on Friday night dressed as a “Mighty Morphin Power Rangers” character.

She finished the competition in more normal attire, taking runner-up to Rio teammate Vashti Cunningham in Des Moines, Iowa. McPherson, 31, cleared 1.91 meters and missed three attempts at 1.94.

“Every time I teach kids, I tell them to get an alter ego, think of a super hero they really like,” McPherson told media. “I grew up watching Power Rangers. I always wanted to have something to say, hey, thank you.”

McPherson, a 5-foot, 4-inch jumper who made the Olympic team after a 21-month cocaine suspension, said she chose the Black Ranger costume over the Pink Ranger because “he was the leader of the group.”

“I tell kids, you can’t be the same person you are at home when you’re just so, like, hella-cool,” she said. “You’ve got to be your alter ego.”

McPherson had difficulty seeing the bar behind the full body suit that covered her face. She also struggled with breathing, so she took it off for the later rounds.

The 10th-place finisher in Rio said she might bring the costume back for the USATF Outdoor Championships in Des Moines in June.

VIDEO: Andre De Grasse beaten in first race in 9 months at Drake

Inika McPherson
Chris Donahue/Drake Relays

Kohei Uchimura’s streak as Japanese champion ends at 10 years

Getty Images
By Nick ZaccardiApr 30, 2018, 11:41 AM EDT
Not only is Kohei Uchimura‘s reign as world all-around champion finished, but he’s also no longer the Japanese national all-around champion.

Uchimura, the double Olympic all-around gold medalist and eight-time world-all around champ, finished third at the All-Japan Championships over the weekend.

“This gives me a sample of something I haven’t tasted up to this point,” Uchimura said, according to Kyodo News. “From now on, it’s no longer about results.”

The 29-year-old Uchimura, largely considered the greatest gymnast in history, won every Japanese all-around title from 2008 through 2017. He won every Olympic and world title from 2009 through 2016 before withdrawing during last fall’s worlds with an ankle injury.

“Win or lose, either way is fine,” Uchimura said Sunday, according to Kyodo. “I didn’t make it to the finals at the world championships because I got hurt. But now [with this loss] I’m finally released.”

Uchimura had the highest score on the second day of competition Sunday, but he could not overcome a deficit from falling off the pommel horse on the opening day Friday, where he had the fifth-best score.

He ended up a half-point behind Kakeru Tanigawa, who at 19 became Japan’s youngest male all-around champion, according to Kyodo. World all-around bronze medalist Kenzo Shirai was runner-up.

Uchimura’s days as an all-around gymnast are numbered. He said before the Rio Olympics that he may limit his focus to one or two events for the 2020 Tokyo Games.

“Staying in the national team will lead me to the Tokyo Olympics,” Uchimura said, according to Agence France-Presse. “I want to be a team member even if I am out of form.”

MORE: Simone Biles: I’m better than I was in Rio

Andre De Grasse beaten in first race in nine months at Drake Relays

By Nick ZaccardiApr 28, 2018, 4:49 PM EDT
Triple Olympic medalist Andre De Grasse looked rusty in his first race since July, finishing fourth in the Drake Relays 100m after a slow start on Saturday.

American Isiah Young won in 10.02 seconds, .01 ahead of countryman Mike Rodgers. De Grasse, who took 100m bronze and 200m silver in Rio, was fourth in 10.15 with a 1.9 meter/second tailwind.

“It was all about coming out healthy,” De Grasse told media in Des Moines, Iowa. “So I’m happy.”

De Grasse made Drake his comeback meet from a strained right hamstring that kept him from competing at the 2017 World Championships.

De Grasse is scheduled to race at the first two Diamond League meets this season the next two weeks in Doha and Shanghai with possible showdowns against Americans Justin Gatlin and Christian Coleman.

Full Drake Relays results are here.

Earlier Saturday, world-record holder Kendra Harrison won the 100m hurdles against a field that included two-time Olympic medalist Dawn Harper-Nelson. Harrison, whose world record is 12.20, clocked 12.37 with a 2.5 m/s tailwind, too much wind to make it a legal time.

Devon Allen, an Olympian and former Oregon wide receiver, won the 110m hurdles in 13.42, edging 2012 Olympic champion and world-record holder Aries Merritt by .03 into a headwind.

Olympic champ Ryan Crouser beat world champ Tomas Walsh of New Zealand in the shot put, throwing 22.01 meters. Walsh still owns the three best throws this season, with a top mark of 22.67.

On Friday night at Drake, Olympic 1500m bronze medalist Jenny Simpson shattered the American record for two miles by winning in 9:16.78.

Three-time Olympian Shannon Rowbury held the previous mark of 9:20.25 from 2014. The two-mile is not held at the Olympics or world championships.

VIDEO: Justin Gatlin leads U.S. to win at Penn Relays