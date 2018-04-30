TRENDING GYMNASTICS | SWIMMING | TRACK AND FIELD
John-Henry Krueger, Olympic short track medalist, eyes Hungary

By Nick ZaccardiApr 30, 2018, 7:08 PM EDT
John-Henry Krueger, who earned the U.S.’ lone short track medal in PyeongChang, wants to compete for Hungary.

U.S. Speedskating confirmed USA Today report that the Olympic 1000m silver medalist seeks Hungarian citizenship. Krueger and his representative have not responded to requests for confirmation.

“Today John-Henry accepted the Hungarian’s offer to represent Hungary,” was posted on Krueger’s mom’s Facebook account, according to the newspaper. “Be clear JH did not leave his country, but is leaving the federation that callously abandoned him on so many fronts long ago and then refused to thoughtfully consider any of JH’s concerns, opinions, and requirements.”

Krueger would join older brother Cole with the Hungarian program if released by U.S. Speedskating. Cole switched from the U.S. to Hungary after the 2015-16 season, but he had to take the 2016-17 season off from competition after being released by U.S. Speedskating.

The Kruegers had disputes with U.S. Speedskating since at least 2015, according to the Wall Street Journal. Cole moved to Hungary, which he said was the country of his ancestry, in part because of that program’s coaching staff.

“I don’t have problems with the U.S. coaches, but the skill level hasn’t been what I think was necessary,” Cole said, according to the newspaper in a March 2017 article. “No one would trade for the U.S. coaches.”

Cole was not chosen for Hungary’s Olympic team.

John-Henry, who lived and trained in South Korea and the Netherlands in recent years, swept all three distances at December’s U.S. Olympic Trials and was considered an outside medal hope going into his first Olympics.

His silver in the 1000m was the first individual U.S. Olympic medal in short- or long-track speed skating since 2010.

John-Henry joined about 200 members of the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic teams last Friday at the White House, where he was one of about a dozen athletes congratulated by name by President Donald Trump.

NBC Olympic Research contributed to this report.

Dawn Harper-Nelson, Olympic hurdles champ, to retire this year

By Nick ZaccardiApr 30, 2018, 6:58 PM EDT
Dawn Harper-Nelson, an Olympic 100m hurdles gold and silver medalist, reportedly said she will retire after this season.

“Since I was a child, there were always three things I wanted: to be an Olympic gold medalist, a wife and a mom,” the 33-year-old said, according to Reuters. “Right now I am two for three and I’m feeling the urge to be someone’s mom.

“So this is it for me.”

Harper-Nelson emerged in 2008, making the Olympic team by finishing third at trials (by .007), then passing a stumbling Lolo Jones going into the final hurdle for gold in Beijing.

After placing seventh at worlds in 2009 and third in 2011, she missed a repeat Olympic title in 2012 by .02, edged by Australian Sally Pearson in a reversal of their 2008 finish. Harper-Nelson ran personal bests in each Olympic final.

Harper-Nelson was then eliminated in the 2016 Olympic Trials semifinals but bounced back to take silver at last summer’s world championships (also behind Pearson).

Throughout her career, Harper-Nelson competed in one of the deepest events in U.S. track and field, making her longevity all the more impressive.

Five American women from her era have faster personal bests, but none can match her Olympic medal record.

Harper-Nelson is en route to Doha for the Diamond League season opener Friday.

Kohei Uchimura’s streak as Japanese champion ends at 10 years

By Nick ZaccardiApr 30, 2018, 11:41 AM EDT
Not only is Kohei Uchimura‘s reign as world all-around champion finished, but he’s also no longer the Japanese national all-around champion.

Uchimura, the double Olympic all-around gold medalist and eight-time world-all around champ, finished third at the All-Japan Championships over the weekend.

“This gives me a sample of something I haven’t tasted up to this point,” Uchimura said, according to Kyodo News. “From now on, it’s no longer about results.”

The 29-year-old Uchimura, largely considered the greatest gymnast in history, won every Japanese all-around title from 2008 through 2017. He won every Olympic and world title from 2009 through 2016 before withdrawing during last fall’s worlds with an ankle injury.

“Win or lose, either way is fine,” Uchimura said Sunday, according to Kyodo. “I didn’t make it to the finals at the world championships because I got hurt. But now [with this loss] I’m finally released.”

Uchimura had the highest score on the second day of competition Sunday, but he could not overcome a deficit from falling off the pommel horse on the opening day Friday, where he had the fifth-best score.

He ended up a half-point behind Kakeru Tanigawa, who at 19 became Japan’s youngest male all-around champion, according to Kyodo. World all-around bronze medalist Kenzo Shirai was runner-up.

Uchimura’s days as an all-around gymnast are numbered. He said before the Rio Olympics that he may limit his focus to one or two events for the 2020 Tokyo Games.

“Staying in the national team will lead me to the Tokyo Olympics,” Uchimura said, according to Agence France-Presse. “I want to be a team member even if I am out of form.”

