TRENDING GYMNASTICS | SWIMMING | TRACK AND FIELD
Getty Images

Andrew Weibrecht, unlikely Olympic medalist, retires from Alpine skiing

By Nick ZaccardiMay 1, 2018, 8:01 PM EDT
1 Comment

More: Olympics

Bidding reopened for 2020 U.S. Olympic Track and Field Trials World champion gymnast sues Karolyis, others over Larry Nassar abuse World all-around champ OK after falling on head on balance beam dismount

Andrew Weibrecht, a speed racer who came from nowhere to earn an Olympic medal in 2010 and 2014, has retired from Alpine skiing, according to U.S. Ski & Snowboard.

“There comes a time in every young man’s life that he decides it’s time to retire and move on,” was posted on Weibrecht’s social media Tuesday.

Weibrecht, a 32-year-old who grew up in Lake Placid where his parents own Mirror Lake Inn, earned back-to-back Olympic super-G medals — bronze in Vancouver and silver in Sochi.

Before both of those podiums, his best result on the World Cup tour was 10th.

Weibrecht was nine days on from his 24th birthday when he joined World Cup overall title-winners Aksel Lund Svindal and Bode Miller on the super-G medal stand in Vancouver (and then Miller, Lindsey Vonn and Julia Mancuso on a Sports Illustrated cover). Weibrecht skied third, then watched as skiers far more accomplished than he could not knock him off the podium.

“It was definitely, by far, the most exciting ski race I’ve ever watched,” Weibrecht joked that day. “If you don’t watch ski racing, you might miss my name.”

Weibrecht wasn’t able to turn that bronze medal into World Cup success, but he came back from being demoted to the U.S.’ B team, paying some of his own travel expenses, to make a second Olympics in Sochi after considering retirement.

In the 2014 Olympic super-G, the man nicknamed War Horse charged from bib No. 29, several spots after the medal favorites. He skied faster than everyone save Norwegian Kjetil Jansrud.

“This is probably the most emotional day of ski racing that I’ve ever had,” Weibrecht said in Krasnaya Polyana, Russia, referencing not only the demotion but also injuries, including a concussion and ankle and shoulder surgeries, he suffered between Olympics. “I really needed a result to remind me that I’m capable of this and that I belong here.”

Weibrecht finally started bagging World Cup results after Sochi. In 2015, he finished fifth on four occasions and made his first podiums in the 2015-16 season.

Then the struggles came along with knee problems. His best World Cup finish the last two seasons was 12th. Weibrecht ended his Olympic career by skiing out of the PyeongChang super-G.

“Just skied too straight off a jump,” Weibrecht said in South Korea, according to the Washington Post. “That’s ski racing.”

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

MORE: Tonya Harding in tears on ‘Dancing with the Stars’ debut

Bidding reopened for 2020 U.S. Olympic Track and Field Trials

Getty Images
By Nick ZaccardiMay 1, 2018, 4:25 PM EDT
Leave a comment

USA Track and Field reopened bidding to host the 2020 Olympic Trials amid litigation surrounding the construction of a new stadium at Mt. San Antonio College in Walnut, Calif., where the trials were originally awarded.

USA Track and Field hopes to reaward the trials no later than June.

The Los Angeles area college originally beat out Eugene, Ore., and Sacramento for the right to host the 2020 Olympic Trials, USATF announced last June

Eugene hosted the 2008, 2012 and 2016 Olympic Trials. Sacramento hosted in 2000 and 2004.

Mt. SAC previously hosted the 1960 Olympic Trials and annually hosts a popular relays meet in April.

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

MORE: Olympian high jumps as Power Ranger at Drake Relays

World champion gymnast sues Karolyis, others over Larry Nassar abuse

Getty Images
Associated PressMay 1, 2018, 3:27 PM EDT
Leave a comment

HOUSTON (AP) — A former member of the U.S. national team on Tuesday became the latest gymnast to file suit over sexual abuse by imprisoned former sports doctor Larry Nassar’s, alleging USA Gymnastics, the U.S. Olympic Committee and the husband-and-wife duo who coached America’s top female gymnasts for three decades failed to protect her and other athletes.

Sabrina Vega, who was on the team that won a gold medal at the 2011 World Championships, alleges the organizations along with Bela and Martha Karolyi ignored signs about Nassar’s behavior or should have known he posed a risk to the gymnasts he treated.

Vega alleges that during medical treatments, Nassar molested her hundreds of times from 2008, when she 12 years old, until 2012, during competitions and while she trained at the Karolyi Ranch. The ranch is located outside of Huntsville, about 70 miles north of Houston. Vega’s lawsuit was filed in state district court in Huntsville.

“I have struggled to cope with the effects of the repeated abuse I suffered at the hands of Dr. Nassar. USA Gymnastics, the USOC and the Karolyis failed to protect me and the other athletes in their care and I believe they should be held accountable,” the 22-year-old Vega said in a statement.

Vega, who now competes as a gymnast for the University of Georgia, said Nassar’s abuse has caused her depression, panic attacks and anxiety, which have become worse as Nassar’s case has become widely publicized.

In a statement, USA Gymnastics said it doesn’t comment on pending litigation but the organization is “committed to creating a culture that empowers and supports our athletes and focuses on our highest priority, which is the safety and well-being of our athletes.”

The U.S. Olympic Committee and an attorney for the Karolyis didn’t immediately reply to emails seeking comment Tuesday.

In an interview with “Dateline NBC” that aired last month, Martha Karolyi said she feels for Nassar’s victims but added she doesn’t believe she should be held responsible for his actions.

More than 250 women and girls say Nassar, who worked for USA Gymnastics, sexually assaulted them under the guise of treatment. He’s now serving up to 175 years in prison for molesting women and girls and possessing child pornography.

Several gymnasts have said Nassar abused them at the ranch, which served as the training ground for U.S. women’s gymnastics. Vega alleges in her suit the Karolyis allowed Nassar to enter the cabins of female gymnasts alone and unsupervised to perform his training techniques.

The ranch is being investigated by the Texas Rangers and the Walker County Sheriff’s Office. USA Gymnastics cut ties with the ranch in January.

Vega’s lawsuit is the second filed in Texas in the last few weeks related to the abuse scandal. Last month, Rebecca Whitehurst, a former Texas gymnast who had been a member of the USA Gymnastics team filed suit in Houston, alleging Nassar abused her in 1996 when she was 15 years old.