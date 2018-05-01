World all-around champ OK after falling on head on balance beam dismount

World all-around champion Morgan Hurd said she was “doing well” after landing on the top of her head on a balance beam dismount at the Pacific Rim Championships in Colombia on Saturday.
Later, Hurd was withdrawn from the last day of the meet Sunday as a precautionary measure, according to USA Gymnastics.
“Clearly, my beam wasn’t as good as I would hope it to be,” Hurd told FloGymnastics after getting checked out by a team doctor and competing on floor exercise and before withdrawing from the rest of the meet. “I’m doing well.”
Hurd’s social media later added, “Although I am very sad about this decision [to withdraw], I know it is best for my safety. but I have to remember that this is not the end goal and I will go home and work even harder to make my country proud again. for today though, I cannot wait to be the loudest person in the crowd cheering for my team.”
Hurd, 16, captured the world all-around title on Oct. 6, a month and a half after placing sixth at the U.S. Championships in her first season on the senior level. She followed that by winning the American Cup on March 3.
Hurd could face 2017 U.S. all-around champion Ragan Smith and Olympic champ Simone Biles at nationals in Boston in August.
OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!
MORE: Simone Biles forecasts retirement dateFollow @nzaccardi
due to my fall on beam last night, the decision has been made for me to not compete finals today as a precautionary. although I am very sad about this decision, I know it is best for my safety. but I have to remember that this is not the end goal and I will go home and work even harder to make my country proud again. for today though, I cannot wait to be the loudest person in the crowd cheering for my team