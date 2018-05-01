TRENDING GYMNASTICS | SWIMMING | TRACK AND FIELD
World all-around champ OK after falling on head on balance beam dismount

By Nick ZaccardiMay 1, 2018, 2:53 PM EDT
World all-around champion Morgan Hurd said she was “doing well” after landing on the top of her head on a balance beam dismount at the Pacific Rim Championships in Colombia on Saturday.

Later, Hurd was withdrawn from the last day of the meet Sunday as a precautionary measure, according to USA Gymnastics.

“Clearly, my beam wasn’t as good as I would hope it to be,” Hurd told FloGymnastics after getting checked out by a team doctor and competing on floor exercise and before withdrawing from the rest of the meet. “I’m doing well.”

Hurd’s social media later added, “Although I am very sad about this decision [to withdraw], I know it is best for my safety. but I have to remember that this is not the end goal and I will go home and work even harder to make my country proud again. for today though, I cannot wait to be the loudest person in the crowd cheering for my team.”

Hurd, 16, captured the world all-around title on Oct. 6, a month and a half after placing sixth at the U.S. Championships in her first season on the senior level. She followed that by winning the American Cup on March 3.

Hurd could face 2017 U.S. all-around champion Ragan Smith and Olympic champ Simone Biles at nationals in Boston in August.

Report: Ex-Brazil gymnastics coach accused of sexual abuse

Associated PressMay 1, 2018, 9:31 AM EDT
SAO PAULO (AP) — A community center fired a former coach of the Brazilian national gymnastics team Monday after a news report revealed that dozens of athletes he worked with have accused him of sexual abuse.

Reporters for the “Fantastico” news show on Globo TV spoke to 40 gymnasts and former gymnasts who said Fernando de Carvalho Lopes had abused them while they were minors, including watching them shower, touching their genitals and asking them to masturbate in front of him. The Sao Paulo state Security Department confirmed police are investigating but would not provide any more details because the case is under judicial seal.

Clube MESC, a community center with several sports programs in an industrial city outside Sao Paulo, said if fired Lopez after the report aired Sunday night. The club said that it had put Lopes on administrative duty two years ago when the first accusations against him emerged and that he had not had any contact with athletes since then. The club said that since the case is under seal, it did not know the extent of the accusations until the Sunday report.

Lopes denied the accusations in an interview with Globo, saying he never raped or molested anyone. Neither Lopes nor a lawyer for him responded to requests for comment from The Associated Press.

The allegations recall the U.S. case of former sports doctor Larry Nassar, who admitted to molesting some of the United States’ top gymnasts, including while he worked at USA Gymnastics and Michigan State University. More than 260 women and girls have said Nassar abused them.

In its report, “Fantastico” said the first accusation against Lopes came in July 2016, when a 13-year-old whom Lopes coached told his parents he was being abused. The accusation resulted in Lopes being fired from Brazil’s gymnastics coaching staff, a month ahead of the Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro. Others then came forward.

“Fantastico” recorded interviews with five people who worked with Lopes, including two who agreed to be identified by name. One of those, Petrix Barbosa, said the abuse started when he was 10 or 11.

“I woke up with him — I don’t know how many times — with his hand down my pants,” said Barbosa, who was a gold medalist at the Pan American Games in 2011.

The accusers to whom “Fantastico” spoke said the abuse happened in the showers and the sauna at Clube MESC, during training sessions and also on trips with the coach. The accusers said he touched or asked to see their genitals claiming he needed to understand how their bodies were developing during puberty in order to adapt their training. One accuser said he bought a curtain for the shower at Clube MESC to prevent Lopes from watching him and others shower, but the curtain disappeared the next day. He bought another and it disappeared, too, he said.

It was unclear how far back the oldest accusation dates, but the Clube MESC said Lopes had worked there for 20 years. It said it had never received a complaint against him.

Joanna Maranhao, a Brazilian swimmer who has participated in four Olympics and who alleged she was sexually abused by another coach when she was 9, said Brazilian sporting associations are beginning to address the issue but she hopes more will be done.

“This man, I really hope he pays for the crimes he committed,” said Maranhao, whose own case was never prosecuted because of the statute of limitations.

By Nick ZaccardiMay 1, 2018, 9:17 AM EDT
A tearful Tonya Harding said, “I don’t want to fail again,” while training for “Dancing with the Stars.” The disgraced figure skater didn’t, squeaking into the second week of the four-week season on Monday night.

Harding was the last of eight athletes to advance, while the Olympic champion snowboarder Jamie Anderson and retired baseball player Johnny Damon were eliminated (video here) on the premiere episode.

“It was the scariest moment I think I’ve been in in a really long time,” the 47-year-old Harding, who was banned from figure skating for life in 1994 after withholding knowledge of the attack on Nancy Kerrigansaid afterward to “Entertainment Tonight.”

Six of the 10 contestants on the all-athletes season of the show are Olympians — Harding, Anderson, figure skaters Adam Rippon and Mirai Nagasu, luger Chris Mazdzer and retired softball pitcher Jennie Finch.

Rippon and NFL cornerback Josh Norman tied for the highest score Monday with 24 out of a possible 30 points from three judges. Nagasu and Harding each scored 23. Mazdzer and Finch were next with 21 each.

DANCE VIDEOS: Anderson | Finch | Harding | Mazdzer | Nagasu | Rippon

“I need a Diet Coke, and I need more peanut M&Ms,” Rippon told E!.

At the end of the two-hour show, it was announced that two out of Harding, Anderson and Damon would be eliminated.

“I was like, no, lord please, don’t let this be the last dance,” Harding said to E!. “I’m finally learning how to be a lady and learning how to dance and I haven’t lost my last five pounds yet.”

Harding said she “felt like a princess.”

“I got banned in 1994 from skating, but nobody can tell me I can’t dance,” she said in a previously recorded training montage.

Anderson, the only female Olympic snowboarder with multiple gold medals, said she was “scared” and “intimidated” for her first dance. She scored 19 points, good for eighth place, just ahead of Damon and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar.

Rippon, Harding and Nagasu look to become the third figure skater to win the Mirror Ball Trophy after Kristi Yamaguchi and Meryl Davis.

