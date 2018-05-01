TRENDING GYMNASTICS | SWIMMING | TRACK AND FIELD
World champion gymnast sues Karolyis, others over Larry Nassar abuse

Associated PressMay 1, 2018, 3:27 PM EDT
HOUSTON (AP) — A former member of the U.S. national team on Tuesday became the latest gymnast to file suit over sexual abuse by imprisoned former sports doctor Larry Nassar’s, alleging USA Gymnastics, the U.S. Olympic Committee and the husband-and-wife duo who coached America’s top female gymnasts for three decades failed to protect her and other athletes.

Sabrina Vega, who was on the team that won a gold medal at the 2011 World Championships, alleges the organizations along with Bela and Martha Karolyi ignored signs about Nassar’s behavior or should have known he posed a risk to the gymnasts he treated.

Vega alleges that during medical treatments, Nassar molested her hundreds of times from 2008, when she 12 years old, until 2012, during competitions and while she trained at the Karolyi Ranch. The ranch is located outside of Huntsville, about 70 miles north of Houston. Vega’s lawsuit was filed in state district court in Huntsville.

“I have struggled to cope with the effects of the repeated abuse I suffered at the hands of Dr. Nassar. USA Gymnastics, the USOC and the Karolyis failed to protect me and the other athletes in their care and I believe they should be held accountable,” the 22-year-old Vega said in a statement.

Vega, who now competes as a gymnast for the University of Georgia, said Nassar’s abuse has caused her depression, panic attacks and anxiety, which have become worse as Nassar’s case has become widely publicized.

In a statement, USA Gymnastics said it doesn’t comment on pending litigation but the organization is “committed to creating a culture that empowers and supports our athletes and focuses on our highest priority, which is the safety and well-being of our athletes.”

The U.S. Olympic Committee and an attorney for the Karolyis didn’t immediately reply to emails seeking comment Tuesday.

In an interview with “Dateline NBC” that aired last month, Martha Karolyi said she feels for Nassar’s victims but added she doesn’t believe she should be held responsible for his actions.

More than 250 women and girls say Nassar, who worked for USA Gymnastics, sexually assaulted them under the guise of treatment. He’s now serving up to 175 years in prison for molesting women and girls and possessing child pornography.

Several gymnasts have said Nassar abused them at the ranch, which served as the training ground for U.S. women’s gymnastics. Vega alleges in her suit the Karolyis allowed Nassar to enter the cabins of female gymnasts alone and unsupervised to perform his training techniques.

The ranch is being investigated by the Texas Rangers and the Walker County Sheriff’s Office. USA Gymnastics cut ties with the ranch in January.

Vega’s lawsuit is the second filed in Texas in the last few weeks related to the abuse scandal. Last month, Rebecca Whitehurst, a former Texas gymnast who had been a member of the USA Gymnastics team filed suit in Houston, alleging Nassar abused her in 1996 when she was 15 years old.

Bidding reopened for 2020 U.S. Olympic Track and Field Trials

By Nick ZaccardiMay 1, 2018, 4:25 PM EDT
USA Track and Field reopened bidding to host the 2020 Olympic Trials amid litigation surrounding the construction of a new stadium at Mt. San Antonio College in Walnut, Calif., where the trials were originally awarded.

USA Track and Field hopes to reaward the trials no later than June.

The Los Angeles area college originally beat out Eugene, Ore., and Sacramento for the right to host the 2020 Olympic Trials, USATF announced last June

Eugene hosted the 2008, 2012 and 2016 Olympic Trials. Sacramento hosted in 2000 and 2004.

Mt. SAC previously hosted the 1960 Olympic Trials and annually hosts a popular relays meet in April.

World all-around champ OK after falling on head on balance beam dismount

By Nick ZaccardiMay 1, 2018, 2:53 PM EDT
World all-around champion Morgan Hurd said she was “doing well” after landing on the top of her head on a balance beam dismount at the Pacific Rim Championships in Colombia on Saturday.

Later, Hurd was withdrawn from the last day of the meet Sunday as a precautionary measure, according to USA Gymnastics.

“Clearly, my beam wasn’t as good as I would hope it to be,” Hurd told FloGymnastics after getting checked out by a team doctor and competing on floor exercise and before withdrawing from the rest of the meet. “I’m doing well.”

Hurd’s social media later added, “Although I am very sad about this decision [to withdraw], I know it is best for my safety. but I have to remember that this is not the end goal and I will go home and work even harder to make my country proud again. for today though, I cannot wait to be the loudest person in the crowd cheering for my team.”

Hurd, 16, captured the world all-around title on Oct. 6, a month and a half after placing sixth at the U.S. Championships in her first season on the senior level. She followed that by winning the American Cup on March 3.

Hurd could face 2017 U.S. all-around champion Ragan Smith and Olympic champ Simone Biles at nationals in Boston in August.

