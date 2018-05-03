TRENDING GYMNASTICS | SWIMMING | TRACK AND FIELD
AP

Caster Semenya’s backers prepare for battle at CAS

Associated PressMay 3, 2018, 1:44 PM EDT
Leave a comment

MONACO (AP) — Track and field authorities in South Africa say they are prepared to go to the Court of Arbitration for Sport to challenge new rules that could sideline women with high natural testosterone levels from middle-distance races.

Athletics South Africa calls the rules “skewed” and says that if the IAAF upholds them “we will proceed to CAS for further assistance on the matter.”

Olympic 800m champion Caster Semenya of South Africa is the highest-profile athlete expected to be impacted by the rules that divide expert opinion.

The IAAF argues that women with unusually high testosterone levels have a competitive advantage over other women. It intends, from Nov. 1, to limit entry for all international events from 400 meters through the mile to women with testosterone levels below a specified level.

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

MORE: Olympic champion claims extortion after positive drug test

USOC CEO, Olympic sports officials to testify at sexual abuse hearing

Getty Images
By Nick ZaccardiMay 3, 2018, 1:13 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Acting U.S. Olympic Committee CEO Susanne Lyons and leaders of USA Gymnastics, USA Swimming, USA Volleyball and USA Taekwondo will testify at a May 23 U.S. House of Representatives subcommittee hearing on sexual abuse within the U.S. Olympic community.

Lyons, USA Gymnastics CEO Kerry Perry, USA Swimming CEO Tim Hinchey, USA Volleyball CEO Jamie Davis and USA Taekwondo executive director Steve McNally are confirmed to testify.

Shellie Pfohl, the CEO for the U.S. Center for SafeSport, which handles cases of sexual misconduct in the Olympic and Paralympic community, is also scheduled to testify.

“We are concerned about the potentially pervasive and systemic problem of sexual abuse across the U.S. Olympic community,” Rep. Greg Walden, who chairs the House Energy and Commerce Committee, and Oversight and Investigations subcommittee chairman Gregg Harper said in a joint statement, according to Reuters. “The institutions we’ve called to testify have long been entrusted with the safety and well-being of America’s athletes.”

The hearing follows a bipartisan investigation into the USOC, 48 national governing bodies and Michigan State University related to the management, handling and prevention of sexual abuse.

On April 18, four Olympic sports athletes, including 2012 Olympic champion gymnast Jordyn Wieber, testified at a Senate subcommittee hearing on the role of national governing bodies in protecting athletes from abuse.

Wieber is one of more than 100 gymnasts who said they were sexually abused by Larry Nassar, the former USA Gymnastics and Michigan State gymnastics team doctor who pled guilty to sexual assault and has been sentenced to up to 175 years in prison. Sexual-abuse crimes have also recently occurred in other Olympic sports.

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

MORE: McKayla Maroney speaks publicly for first time since Nassar case

Asbel Kiprop claims extortion, denies doping after positive drug test

AP
By Nick ZaccardiMay 3, 2018, 12:16 PM EDT
Leave a comment

More: Olympics

Caster Semenya’s backers prepare for battle at CAS USOC CEO, Olympic sports officials to testify at sexual abuse hearing Koreas combine table tennis teams rather than play each other

Kenyan runner Asbel Kiprop, the 2008 Olympic 1500m gold medalist and three-time world champion, said he was the victim of extortion and denied doping Thursday, one day after reports surfaced he tested positive for the banned substance EPO.

“I remain perplexed on how my innocent sample could turn positive on the only time when money was extorted from me,” was posted on Kiprop’s Facebook page and confirmed by Kiprop’s agent in an email as being the Kenyan’s words. “It is not beyond my suspicion that my sample turned positive because I might have remitted less money than I was expected to remit.

“I have been asked to admit that I doped so that I would be made an ambassador of I.A.A.F [track and field’s international governing body] on anti-doping. I have refused, as this is not only untrue but also a fraud. I do not need absolution on the allegations.”

The IAAF’s independent organization to monitor doping and corruption, the Athletics Integrity Unit, has not responded to a request for comment.

Kiprop said he was informed Feb. 3 that he failed a Nov. 27 drug test.

“I pray to be given the benefit of doubt even as I am cast into this lonely isolation,” was posted on the Facebook page of Kiprop, who has no other publicly announed failed drug tests in a decade of elite racing. “I know it may be impossible to defend myself from any accuser who has made up his mind and who would view my protestations as a mere denial.”

Kiprop, 28, has been the pre-eminent 1500m runner of the last decade. At 19, he finished second in the Beijing Olympic 1500m but was upgraded to gold a year later after Bahrain’s Rashid Ramzi failed a drug test. He is the youngest Olympic 1500m medalist of all time, according to the OlyMADMen.

Kiprop went on to earn three straight world titles in the 1500m in 2011, 2013 and 2015, matching the feats of retired legends Noureddine Morceli and Hicham El Guerrouj.

He struggled in the 2012 and 2016 Olympics, finishing last in the London final with a hamstring injury and sixth in the Rio final won by American rival Matthew Centrowitz.

“So many emotions running thru me regarding the Kiprop news,” was posted on Centrowtiz’s Instagram story Wednesday. “So much I wanna say. Best I collect my thoughts/emotions on this flight & speak on it later.”

Kiprop has targeted El Guerrouj’s world record of 3:26:00, missing the mark by .69 of a second in 2015.

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

MORE: Olympian high jumps as Power Ranger at Drake Relays