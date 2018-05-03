USOC CEO, Olympic sports officials to testify at sexual abuse hearing

Acting U.S. Olympic Committee CEO Susanne Lyons and leaders of USA Gymnastics, USA Swimming, USA Volleyball and USA Taekwondo will testify at a May 23 U.S. House of Representatives subcommittee hearing on sexual abuse within the U.S. Olympic community.
Lyons, USA Gymnastics CEO Kerry Perry, USA Swimming CEO Tim Hinchey, USA Volleyball CEO Jamie Davis and USA Taekwondo executive director Steve McNally are confirmed to testify.
Shellie Pfohl, the CEO for the U.S. Center for SafeSport, which handles cases of sexual misconduct in the Olympic and Paralympic community, is also scheduled to testify.
“We are concerned about the potentially pervasive and systemic problem of sexual abuse across the U.S. Olympic community,” Rep. Greg Walden, who chairs the House Energy and Commerce Committee, and Oversight and Investigations subcommittee chairman Gregg Harper said in a joint statement, according to Reuters. “The institutions we’ve called to testify have long been entrusted with the safety and well-being of America’s athletes.”
The hearing follows a bipartisan investigation into the USOC, 48 national governing bodies and Michigan State University related to the management, handling, and prevention of sexual abuse.
On April 18, four Olympic sports athletes, including 2012 Olympic champion gymnast Jordyn Wieber, testified at a Senate subcommittee hearing on the role of national governing bodies in protecting athletes from abuse.
Wieber is one of more than 100 hundred gymnasts who said they were sexually abused by Nassar, the former USA Gymnastics and Michigan State gymnastics team doctor. Sexual-abuse crimes have also recently occurred in other Olympic sports.
