TRENDING GYMNASTICS | SWIMMING | TRACK AND FIELD
Getty Images

Caster Semenya sets national record in Doha, dismisses ‘nonsense’ rule

By Nick ZaccardiMay 4, 2018, 2:01 PM EDT
Leave a comment

More: Olympics

U.S. men’s hockey beats Canada for 5th time in 45 world champs games Asbel Kiprop tipped off about drug test Brianna McNeal, after strange year off, returns to clearing hurdles

Caster Semenya lowered her 1500m national record, then reportedly dismissed questions about a new IAAF rule limiting female testosterone levels in her events.

“I don’t talk about nonsense,” the Olympic and world 800m champion said at the Diamond League opener in Doha on Friday, according to multiple reports, echoing her response to a similar question last August.

South Africa’s Olympic Committee said Semenya, whom track officials mandated undergo gender testing in 2009, is expected to be affected by the rule planned to go into effect Nov. 1. South Africa’s track and field federation has said it will see that the rule is challenged to the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

Semenya broke four minutes for the first time in the 1500m in the Qatar capital on Friday.

She moved from fifth to first in the last lap against a field that lacked any of the other top seven women from the 2016 Olympics or 2017 Worlds. Semenya earned 1500m bronze at last year’s worlds to complement her 800m title.

Full Doha meet results are here.

In other events, Kendra Harrison edged Brianna McNeal in a matchup of world-record holder and Olympic champion in the 100m hurdles. McNeal led early but clipped the eighth of 10 hurdles and ended up .05 behind Harrison, who clocked 12.53 seconds, well off her record of 12.20. It was McNeal’s first international meet since the Rio Games and a yearlong ban for missing three drug tests.

American Noah Lyles won the men’s 200m in a personal-best 19.83. Surprise world champion Ramil Guliyev of Turkey was third in 20.11, and Olympic silver medalist Andre De Grasse of Canada was sixth in 20.46. Lyles, 20, won last season’s Diamond League final but missed worlds because he withdrew from the U.S. Championships with a hamstring strain.

Marie-Josee Ta Lou prevailed in the women’s 100m in a personal-best 10.85, the fastest time in the world this year. Jamaican Elaine Thompson, the Olympic champion, was third in 10.93, marking her second 100m loss since the start of 2016. World champion Tori Bowie of the U.S. was not in the Doha field.

World silver medalist Steven Gardiner of the Bahamas took the 400m in a national record 43.87 seconds. Only Michael Johnson has run faster this early in a year. The race lacked Olympic champion and world-record holder Wayde van Niekerk, who is coming back from an ACL tear.

Double Olympic champion Christian Taylor outdueled Cuban rival Pedro Pablo Pichardo in the triple jump, reaching 17.95 meters to win by 14 centimeters.

Abderrahman Samba of Qatar took the men’s 400m hurdles in 47.57, the world’s fastest time in nearly eight years and the fastest time ever this early in a year. Olympic champion Kerron Clement was sixth in 50.19.

The Diamond League moves to Shanghai a week from Saturday, with Christian ColemanJustin Gatlin and De Grasse expected to meet in the 100m.

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

MORE: Asbel Kiprop tipped off about drug test

U.S. men’s hockey beats Canada for 5th time in 45 world champs games

AP
By Nick ZaccardiMay 4, 2018, 12:58 PM EDT
Leave a comment

More: Olympics

Caster Semenya sets national record in Doha, dismisses ‘nonsense’ rule Asbel Kiprop tipped off about drug test Brianna McNeal, after strange year off, returns to clearing hurdles

The U.S. men’s hockey team opened the world championship with an upset, beating Canada for just the fifth time in 45 meetings in tournament history.

The Americans, captained by two-time Olympian Patrick Kane, came back to win 5-4 in a six-round shootout in Herning, Denmark. Columbus Blue Jackets All-Star Cam Atkinson had both U.S. shootout scores, with Canada putting just one shootout attempt past New Jersey Devils goalie Keith Kinkaid.

Anders LeeJohnny Gaudreau and Dylan Larkin (twice) notched the regulation goals for the U.S.

It marked the first of seven group-play games for each nation, both expected to finish in the top four of the eight-nation group and advance to the May 17 quarterfinals. The U.S. next plays Denmark on Saturday.

Canada owns the U.S. in world championship history, winning 40 of their 45 games starting with the first meeting in 1931. The U.S.’ win on Friday marked its first in the series since 2012. Canada also has a 12-3-3 edge in all-time Olympic play.

This U.S. team is trying to earn the nation’s first world title since 1960, when the Olympics doubled as worlds, and third medal in six years. Its only title at a standalone worlds came in 1933. Kane, Gaudreau and Larkin are the roster headliners.

Canada earned medals at the last three worlds and last three Olympics, including back-to-back titles at each. Its roster includes 2017 Hart Trophy winner Connor McDavid.

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

MORE: Russia men’s hockey coach quits month after Olympic title

Asbel Kiprop tipped off about drug test

Getty Images
By Nick ZaccardiMay 4, 2018, 5:26 AM EDT
Leave a comment

More: Olympics

Caster Semenya sets national record in Doha, dismisses ‘nonsense’ rule U.S. men’s hockey beats Canada for 5th time in 45 world champs games Brianna McNeal, after strange year off, returns to clearing hurdles

Asbel Kiprop was wrongly given advance warning of a drug test that he failed, but there was no sample tampering and the Kenyan runner was not offered “a reward” of becoming an anti-doping ambassador if he admitted guilt by the Athletics Integrity Unit, the sport’s doping watchdog said Friday.

Kiprop, the 2008 Olympic 1500m gold medalist and three-time world champion, said Thursday he was the victim of extortion and denied doping but confirmed he tested positive for EPO on Nov. 27. The Athletics Integrity Unit did not comment on the extortion claim in a Friday press release.

“I remain perplexed on how my innocent sample could turn positive on the only time when money was extorted from me,” was posted on Kiprop’s Facebook page and confirmed by Kiprop’s agent and lawyer in an email as being the Kenyan’s words. “It is not beyond my suspicion that my sample turned positive because I might have remitted less money than I was expected to remit.

“I have been asked to admit that I doped so that I would be made an ambassador of I.A.A.F [track and field’s international governing body] on anti-doping. I have refused, as this is not only untrue but also a fraud. I do not need absolution on the allegations.”

The Athletics Integrity Unit, the IAAF’s independent organization to monitor doping and corruption, denied some of Kiprop’s claims of impropriety but confirmed one of them: that Kiprop was given advance notice of a drug test that was supposed to be a surprise.

“This is extremely disappointing,” the Athletics Integrity Unit said Friday. “The advanced notice of testing given by the doping control assistant could not reasonably have caused EPO to be present in Mr. Kiprop’s sample and, as such, the departure does not invalidate the adverse analytical finding. This will ultimately be a matter for the tribunal to determine.”

Kiprop was informed he failed the tests on Feb. 3 and Feb. 20 (A and B samples) and charged with violations March 16, but the case has not been resolved by a disciplinary tribunal.

“I pray to be given the benefit of doubt even as I am cast into this lonely isolation,” said Kiprop, who has no other publicly announced failed drug tests in a decade of elite racing. “I know it may be impossible to defend myself from any accuser who has made up his mind and who would view my protestations as a mere denial.”

Kiprop, 28, has been the pre-eminent 1500m runner of the last decade. At 19, he finished second in the Beijing Olympic 1500m but was upgraded to gold a year later after Bahrain’s Rashid Ramzi failed a drug test. He is the youngest Olympic 1500m medalist of all time, according to the OlyMADMen.

Kiprop went on to earn three straight world titles in the 1500m in 2011, 2013 and 2015, matching the feats of retired legends Noureddine Morceli and Hicham El Guerrouj.

He struggled in the 2012 and 2016 Olympics, finishing last in the London final with a hamstring injury and sixth in the Rio final won by American rival Matthew Centrowitz.

“So many emotions running thru me regarding the Kiprop news,” was posted on Centrowitz’s Instagram story Wednesday. “So much I wanna say. Best I collect my thoughts/emotions on this flight & speak on it later.”

Kiprop has targeted El Guerrouj’s world record of 3:26:00, missing the mark by .69 of a second in 2015.

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

MORE: Olympian high jumps as Power Ranger at Drake Relays