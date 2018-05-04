TRENDING GYMNASTICS | SWIMMING | TRACK AND FIELD
Getty Images

Yevgenia Medvedeva, coach split after Olympic silver, world titles

By Nick ZaccardiMay 4, 2018, 5:53 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Russian figure skater Yevgenia Medvedeva and the coach who guided her to become the most dominant woman in the sport in nearly 30 years have split.

Russia’s figure skating federation tweeted Friday that Medvedeva left coach Eteri Tutberidze and linked to one of several Russian media stories about the news.

Medvedeva, now 18, started training under Tutberidze at age 7. She became world junior champion in 2015 and world senior champion in 2016 and 2017.

She went undefeated for more than two years — the longest streak in women’s singles since Katarina Witt in the 1980s — and looked primed for Olympic gold in PyeongChang before being sidelined by a foot injury last fall.

Countrywoman Alina Zagitova, 15, who also trained under Tutberidze, surpassed Medvedeva and edged her for gold in PyeongChang.

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

MORE: Nathan Chen commits to Yale this fall

Caster Semenya sets national record in Doha, dismisses ‘nonsense’ rule

Getty Images
By Nick ZaccardiMay 4, 2018, 2:01 PM EDT
Leave a comment

More: Olympics

Yevgenia Medvedeva, coach split after Olympic silver, world titles U.S. men’s hockey beats Canada for 5th time in 45 world champs games Asbel Kiprop tipped off about drug test

Caster Semenya lowered her 1500m national record, then reportedly dismissed questions about a new IAAF rule limiting female testosterone levels in her events.

“I don’t talk about nonsense,” the Olympic and world 800m champion said at the Diamond League opener in Doha on Friday, according to multiple reports, echoing her response to a similar question last August.

South Africa’s Olympic Committee said Semenya, whom track officials mandated undergo gender testing in 2009, is expected to be affected by the rule planned to go into effect Nov. 1. South Africa’s track and field federation has said it will see that the rule is challenged to the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

Semenya broke four minutes for the first time in the 1500m in the Qatar capital on Friday.

She moved from fifth to first in the last lap against a field that lacked any of the other top seven women from the 2016 Olympics or 2017 Worlds. Semenya earned 1500m bronze at last year’s worlds to complement her 800m title.

Full Doha meet results are here.

In other events, Kendra Harrison edged Brianna McNeal in a matchup of world-record holder and Olympic champion in the 100m hurdles. McNeal led early but clipped the eighth of 10 hurdles and ended up .05 behind Harrison, who clocked 12.53 seconds, well off her record of 12.20. It was McNeal’s first international meet since the Rio Games and a yearlong ban for missing three drug tests.

American Noah Lyles won the men’s 200m in a personal-best 19.83. Surprise world champion Ramil Guliyev of Turkey was third in 20.11, and Olympic silver medalist Andre De Grasse of Canada was sixth in 20.46. Lyles, 20, won last season’s Diamond League final but missed worlds because he withdrew from the U.S. Championships with a hamstring strain.

Marie-Josee Ta Lou prevailed in the women’s 100m in a personal-best 10.85, the fastest time in the world this year. Jamaican Elaine Thompson, the Olympic champion, was third in 10.93, marking her second 100m loss since the start of 2016. World champion Tori Bowie of the U.S. was not in the Doha field.

World silver medalist Steven Gardiner of the Bahamas took the 400m in a national record 43.87 seconds. Only Michael Johnson has run faster this early in a year. The race lacked Olympic champion and world-record holder Wayde van Niekerk, who is coming back from an ACL tear.

Double Olympic champion Christian Taylor was outdueled by Cuban rival Pedro Pablo Pichardo in the triple jump, 17.95 meters to 17.81.

Abderrahman Samba of Qatar took the men’s 400m hurdles in 47.57, the world’s fastest time in nearly eight years and the fastest time ever this early in a year. Olympic champion Kerron Clement was sixth in 50.19.

The Diamond League moves to Shanghai a week from Saturday, with Christian ColemanJustin Gatlin and De Grasse expected to meet in the 100m.

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

MORE: Asbel Kiprop tipped off about drug test

U.S. men’s hockey beats Canada for 5th time in 45 world champs games

AP
By Nick ZaccardiMay 4, 2018, 12:58 PM EDT
Leave a comment

More: Olympics

Yevgenia Medvedeva, coach split after Olympic silver, world titles Caster Semenya sets national record in Doha, dismisses ‘nonsense’ rule Asbel Kiprop tipped off about drug test

The U.S. men’s hockey team opened the world championship with an upset, beating Canada for just the fifth time in 45 meetings in tournament history.

The Americans, captained by two-time Olympian Patrick Kane, came back to win 5-4 in a six-round shootout in Herning, Denmark. Columbus Blue Jackets All-Star Cam Atkinson had both U.S. shootout scores, with Canada putting just one shootout attempt past New Jersey Devils goalie Keith Kinkaid.

Anders LeeJohnny Gaudreau and Dylan Larkin (twice) notched the regulation goals for the U.S.

It marked the first of seven group-play games for each nation, both expected to finish in the top four of the eight-nation group and advance to the May 17 quarterfinals. The U.S. next plays Denmark on Saturday.

Canada owns the U.S. in world championship history, winning 40 of their 45 games starting with the first meeting in 1931. The U.S.’ win on Friday marked its first in the series since 2012. Canada also has a 12-3-3 edge in all-time Olympic play.

This U.S. team is trying to earn the nation’s first world title since 1960, when the Olympics doubled as worlds, and third medal in six years. Its only title at a standalone worlds came in 1933. Kane, Gaudreau and Larkin are the roster headliners.

Canada earned medals at the last three worlds and last three Olympics, including back-to-back titles at each. Its roster includes 2017 Hart Trophy winner Connor McDavid.

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

MORE: Russia men’s hockey coach quits month after Olympic title