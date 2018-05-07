Watch Lindsey Vonn, Gus Kenworthy battle on ‘Drop the Mic’

Lindsey Vonn and Gus Kenworthy traded insults about their Olympic careers on TBS’ “Drop the Mic,” but Vonn had no answer for Kenworthy’s finale … bringing a puppy on stage.

The full transcript:

Vonn: “I was told we’d have two Winter Games champions tonight, so I’m still waiting on stage for Apolo Ohno to arrive. You love the spotlight, you must be in heaven, imagine your ego if you placed higher than seven [Note: Kenworthy was 12th in PyeongChang]. Sure, you didn’t medal, it’s OK, you fell short, because freestyle skiing isn’t even a sport. That kiss from your boyfriend made you famous at last, but now you’ll be famous for kissing my ass.”

Kenworthy: “I was thrilled to battle someone I consider a friend, but since you rap like you ski, you should retire again [Note: Vonn has never retired but plans to do so after next season]. I’ve scored perfect 10s, you’re more like a six, you somehow make me even less into chicks. And you tweeted you’re lonely on Valentine’s Day, I wonder what decisions have left you that way.”

Vonn: “Let’s talk extreme skiing, you think that it’s clever, your sport is doing what snowboarders do better. But I think you’re so brave, and I respect your career, it takes a lot of courage to be such a bad skier. Gus, I honestly feel sorry for you because, clearly, skiing is the only freestyling you should do. I’m happy young kids can look up to your image to show them they can do anything except win the Olympics.”

Kenworthy: “The way she talks about Olympics, you would never know, it’s been eight years since you brought home a gold. Keep your chin up, don’t be deterred, at least in rap battles, you can’t finish third. You’ve got so many injuries, it’s such a bad thing, I’m surprised when you’re rapping, you don’t pull your hamstring. You’re the biggest disappointment at a little girls’ party because nobody wants a knock-off Ronda Rousey Barbie.”

Vonn: “You make fun of my career, and I’m asking how, you’re an eventual subject for Where are they Now? You’re in X Games, bro, I’m known worldwide, you save all those dogs, but who’s saving your pride? Made fun of my injury, what’s up with that? You look like a whack-tattoo Spencer Pratt. I’ll give you the last word, how’s that sound, because I’m the greatest f—— skier pound for pound.”

Kenworthy: “I have Olympic silver, not as many medals as you, makes sense, I’m 26, you’re what, 62? You’re so boring and basic, both things together, the type who saw “Hamilton,” and it changed you forever. You may have sponsors, and you do a few ads, but if you want to stay on-brand you should promote trash bags. You brought back the gold, but I have my own, everybody meet Gold Medal, yes I did bring him home [handed puppy].”

