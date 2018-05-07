TRENDING GYMNASTICS | SWIMMING | TRACK AND FIELD
Yevgenia Medvedeva to be coached by Brian Orser

By Nick ZaccardiMay 7, 2018, 5:02 PM EDT
After a rocky breakup with her longtime Russian coach, Olympic silver medalist Yevgenia Medvedeva will train under 1984 and 1988 Olympic silver medalist Brian Orser in Toronto.

“I hope that time will pass and everyone will understand that this was the only possible option,” Medvedeva said Monday, according to an Associated Press translation.

Orser coached South Korean Yuna Kim to 2010 Olympic gold, plus Japanese Yuzuru Hanyu to a pair of Olympic and world titles and Spaniard Javier Fernandez to two world crowns. Medvedeva first reached out to Orser on April 2, according to Icenetwork.com.

“I want to have a long career, and this is why such changes are taking place in my life,” Medvedeva said, according to a TASS translation. “You cannot even imagine how upbeat I feel at the moment, and I am motivated now like never before.”

Medvedeva, 18, had been guided by Eteri Tutberidze since age 7. She won the 2015 World junior title and senior world titles in 2016 and 2017, going undefeated for two years in the most dominant stretch in women’s singles skating since Katarina Witt in the 1980s.

Medvedeva was surpassed by 15-year-old training partner Alina Zagitova in the winter, taking second to Zagitova at the European Championships in January and the Olympics in February.

Medvedeva reportedly declined to comment Monday on Tutberidze’s suggestion that Medvedeva, at the Olympics, asked the coach why Zagitova could not have remained a junior this past season and thus not compete in PyeongChang.

“I learned many life lessons from [Tutberidze],” Medvedeva said, according to an AP translation. “I will remember it all my life.”

Katie Ledecky sets first meet as professional swimmer

By Nick ZaccardiMay 7, 2018, 6:26 PM EDT
Katie Ledecky is scheduled to make her professional swimming debut next week at a Pro Series meet in Indianapolis with live coverage on NBC Sports and Olympic Channel: Home of Team USA.

The five-time Olympic champion announced March 26 that she was forgoing her final two years of eligibility at Stanford and turning pro ahead of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Ledecky decided not to race an April Pro Series meet in Mesa, Ariz., instead beginning her competition lead-up to the major summer meets in Indianapolis at the May 16-19 meet.

Other individual U.S. Olympic champions in the expected field are Nathan AdrianMatt GreversLilly KingSimone Manuel and Allison Schmitt.

May 16 (6 p.m. ET): USASwimming.org (1500m freestyles)
May 17 (7 p.m. ET): NBCSports.com/live, NBC Sports app
May 18 (7 ET): Olympic Channel, OlympicChannel.com, Olympic Channel app*
May 19 (7 ET): NBCSN, NBCSports.com/live, NBC Sports app
Olympic Channel coverage also streams on NBCSports.com/live and the NBC Sports app for Olympic Channel subscribers.

Ledecky took a gap year between graduating high school at Stone Ridge School of the Sacred Heart in 2015 and the Rio Olympics, where she won the 200m, 400m and 800m freestyles and anchored the winning 4x200m free relay.

She moved to Stanford later in summer 2016 and swam two seasons for the Cardinal, winning eight NCAA titles in nine finals between her freshman and sophomore years. She will continue to train and study at Stanford, where she lives with five other swimmers.

“This gives me some time before 2020 to focus in on really getting all the pieces in place,” she said March 26 of turning pro. “It’s a decision that I didn’t make just this last week. It’s something that over the last few months I’ve been discussing.”

The major meets this summer are the U.S. Championships in late July in Irvine, Calif., and the Pan Pacific Championships in late August in Tokyo. Those two meets are the qualifiers for the 2019 World Championships in South Korea.

U.S. Olympic taekwondo gold medalist banned amid investigation

By OlympicTalkMay 7, 2018, 6:02 PM EDT
Steven Lopez, the only U.S. Olympic taekwondo champion, was given an interim suspension Monday after allegations of decades of sexual misconduct and an investigation that reportedly began three years ago.

Four women filed a lawsuit last week alleging that Lopez and his older brother and coach, Jean, committed sexual abuse against them. They also sued the U.S. Olympic Committee and USA Taekwondo for allowing the abuse.

Lopez was suspended for “allegations of misconduct,” according to the U.S. Center for SafeSport, which responds to reports of sexual misconduct within the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Movements.

USA Taekwondo said Lopez is suspended “pending further proceedings.”

Last June, Lopez said he never committed sexual assault or inappropriate behavior with a woman, according to USA Todaywhich reported USA Taekwondo began investigating claims against the Lopezes three years ago after women said the brothers sexually assaulted them.

USA Taekwondo consulted with the USOC and agreed to halt the probe before the Rio Olympics, according to USA Today. Lopez competed in his fifth Olympics in Rio and said in February that he planned to go for Tokyo 2020, according to the Houston Chronicle.

Jean Lopez was banned for life last month for sexual misconduct and sexual misconduct involving a minor and is reportedly appealing.

The USOC said in a media statement that it “is deeply focused on supporting, protecting and empowering the athletes we serve.”

USA Taekwondo said in a media statement, “As this is an in-process legal matter it would be inappropriate for us to comment further at this time.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.