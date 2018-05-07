Yevgenia Medvedeva to be coached by Brian Orser

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

After a rocky breakup with her longtime Russian coach, Olympic silver medalist Yevgenia Medvedeva will train under 1984 and 1988 Olympic silver medalist Brian Orser in Toronto.

“I hope that time will pass and everyone will understand that this was the only possible option,” Medvedeva said Monday, according to an Associated Press translation.

Orser coached South Korean Yuna Kim to 2010 Olympic gold, plus Japanese Yuzuru Hanyu to a pair of Olympic and world titles and Spaniard Javier Fernandez to two world crowns. Medvedeva first reached out to Orser on April 2, according to Icenetwork.com.

“I want to have a long career, and this is why such changes are taking place in my life,” Medvedeva said, according to a TASS translation. “You cannot even imagine how upbeat I feel at the moment, and I am motivated now like never before.”

Medvedeva, 18, had been guided by Eteri Tutberidze since age 7. She won the 2015 World junior title and senior world titles in 2016 and 2017, going undefeated for two years in the most dominant stretch in women’s singles skating since Katarina Witt in the 1980s.

Medvedeva was surpassed by 15-year-old training partner Alina Zagitova in the winter, taking second to Zagitova at the European Championships in January and the Olympics in February.

Medvedeva reportedly declined to comment Monday on Tutberidze’s suggestion that Medvedeva, at the Olympics, asked the coach why Zagitova could not have remained a junior this past season and thus not compete in PyeongChang.

“I learned many life lessons from [Tutberidze],” Medvedeva said, according to an AP translation. “I will remember it all my life.”

