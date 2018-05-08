TRENDING GYMNASTICS | SWIMMING | TRACK AND FIELD
Adam Rippon, Mirai Nagasu get 10s on ‘Dancing with the Stars’

By Nick ZaccardiMay 8, 2018, 6:50 AM EDT
Adam Rippon watched a tiara-crowned Mirai Nagasu score the first perfect 10 of the “Dancing with the Stars” season.

“She lit a Disney fire under my butt,” Rippon told “Entertainment Tonight.”

Rippon then matched his Olympic figure skating teammate in the second week of the four-week show.

Rippon and Nagasu were the only celebrities on the all-athletes season to score 10s for their individual dances Monday night and tied for the highest score.

“I’m just a valley girl trying to become a ballroom dancer,” Nagasu said after receiving a score of 37 out of a possible 40 for her foxtrot to “It’s a Small World” with partner Alan Bersten. Rippon earned another 37 about 20 minutes later, performing a quickstep with Jenna Johnson

DANCE VIDEOS:| Finch | Harding | Mazdzer | Nagasu | Rippon

All five remaining Olympians advanced to the final six — figure skaters Rippon, Nagasu and Tonya Harding, softball pitcher Jennie Finch and luger Chris Mazdzer. Mazdzer was the last athlete to survive Monday’s elimination, with basketball players Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Arike Ogunbowale going home after viewer voting.

Harding received 33 points, an improvement from week one. Judge Bruno Tonioli called her quickstep to Gretchen Wilson‘s “Redneck Woman” “high energy” and “high-spirited.”

“Redneck woman is totally me,” Harding said. “I drive a big truck. I cut firewood. I hunt. I fish.”

Three more athletes will be eliminated next week. At least two of the final three celebrities will be Olympians. The only remaining non-Olympian is Washington Redskins cornerback Josh Norman.

Double Olympic champion snowboarder Jamie Anderson was eliminated in week one.

Rippon, Harding and Nagasu look to become the third figure skater to win the Mirror Ball Trophy after Kristi Yamaguchi and Meryl Davis.

After judges showered praise on Nagasu, the two-time Olympian pointed to Davis, who was among the skaters in the crowd Monday night.

“Actually, the real queen is sitting right over there,” Nagasu said.

Katie Ledecky sets first meet as professional swimmer

Getty Images
By Nick ZaccardiMay 7, 2018, 6:26 PM EDT
Katie Ledecky is scheduled to make her professional swimming debut next week at a Pro Series meet in Indianapolis with live coverage on NBC Sports and Olympic Channel: Home of Team USA.

The five-time Olympic champion announced March 26 that she was forgoing her final two years of eligibility at Stanford and turning pro ahead of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Ledecky decided not to race an April Pro Series meet in Mesa, Ariz., instead beginning her competition lead-up to the major summer meets in Indianapolis at the May 16-19 meet.

Other individual U.S. Olympic champions in the expected field are Nathan AdrianMatt GreversLilly KingSimone Manuel and Allison Schmitt.

May 16 (6 p.m. ET): USASwimming.org (1500m freestyles)
May 17 (7 p.m. ET): NBCSports.com/live, NBC Sports app
May 18 (7 ET): Olympic Channel, OlympicChannel.com, Olympic Channel app*
May 19 (7 ET): NBCSN, NBCSports.com/live, NBC Sports app
Olympic Channel coverage also streams on NBCSports.com/live and the NBC Sports app for Olympic Channel subscribers.

Ledecky took a gap year between graduating high school at Stone Ridge School of the Sacred Heart in 2015 and the Rio Olympics, where she won the 200m, 400m and 800m freestyles and anchored the winning 4x200m free relay.

She moved to Stanford later in summer 2016 and swam two seasons for the Cardinal, winning eight NCAA titles in nine finals between her freshman and sophomore years. She will continue to train and study at Stanford, where she lives with five other swimmers.

“This gives me some time before 2020 to focus in on really getting all the pieces in place,” she said March 26 of turning pro. “It’s a decision that I didn’t make just this last week. It’s something that over the last few months I’ve been discussing.”

The major meets this summer are the U.S. Championships in late July in Irvine, Calif., and the Pan Pacific Championships in late August in Tokyo. Those two meets are the qualifiers for the 2019 World Championships in South Korea.

U.S. Olympic taekwondo gold medalist banned amid investigation

AP
By OlympicTalkMay 7, 2018, 6:02 PM EDT
Steven Lopez, the only U.S. Olympic taekwondo champion, was given an interim suspension Monday after allegations of decades of sexual misconduct and an investigation that reportedly began three years ago.

Four women filed a lawsuit last week alleging that Lopez and his older brother and coach, Jean, committed sexual abuse against them. They also sued the U.S. Olympic Committee and USA Taekwondo for allowing the abuse.

Lopez was suspended for “allegations of misconduct,” according to the U.S. Center for SafeSport, which responds to reports of sexual misconduct within the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Movements.

USA Taekwondo said Lopez is suspended “pending further proceedings.”

Last June, Lopez said he never committed sexual assault or inappropriate behavior with a woman, according to USA Todaywhich reported USA Taekwondo began investigating claims against the Lopezes three years ago after women said the brothers sexually assaulted them.

USA Taekwondo consulted with the USOC and agreed to halt the probe before the Rio Olympics, according to USA Today. Lopez competed in his fifth Olympics in Rio and said in February that he planned to go for Tokyo 2020, according to the Houston Chronicle.

Jean Lopez was banned for life last month for sexual misconduct and sexual misconduct involving a minor and is reportedly appealing.

The USOC said in a media statement that it “is deeply focused on supporting, protecting and empowering the athletes we serve.”

USA Taekwondo said in a media statement, “As this is an in-process legal matter it would be inappropriate for us to comment further at this time.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.