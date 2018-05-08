David Rudisha delays injury comeback

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

David Rudisha, a double Olympic champion and world-record holder in the 800m, is not expected to race before July due to injury, his manager said in an email Tuesday.

The Kenyan originally planned to compete for the first time since last July 4 at Saturday’s Diamond League meet in Shanghai (NBCSN and NBC Sports Gold, 7 a.m. ET).

Rudisha missed last season’s world championships with a quad muscle strain. Rudisha’s manager did not say whether the current injury is related and has not responded to a follow-up question.

He picked up a small injury related to what was thought to be back problems that bothered him since early 2016. Rudisha saw a Dutch doctor two weeks ago. He was diagnosed with irritation around the sitting bone that causes hamstring irritation, too.

Rudisha already missed the opening Diamond League meet last week in Doha and is set to miss Diamond League 800m races in Shanghai, Rome (May 31) and Stockholm (June 10). The next Diamond League 800m that counts in the season-long standings is July 21-22 in London. With no world outdoor championships this year, the Diamond League takes on greater significance.

Rudisha previously sat out more than one year of competition in 2013 and 2014 after finding a right knee injury after running in New York’s Central Park.

France’s Pierre Ambroise-Bosse was the surprise world champion last summer, emerging from a final that included none of the Rio Olympic medalists.

