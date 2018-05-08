TRENDING GYMNASTICS | SWIMMING | TRACK AND FIELD

Tonya Harding dances with bear on ‘Dancing with the Stars’

By OlympicTalkMay 8, 2018, 11:42 AM EDT
One week after Tonya Harding was nearly eliminated on the “Dancing with the Stars” season premiere, the disgraced figure skater earned positive reviews from the judging panel … with the help of a bear.

Harding, with partner Sasha Farber, quickstepped to “Redneck Woman” by Gretchen Wilson on Monday night. Harding chopped wood. There was a campfire. A man in a bear costume leaped out of bushes.

“All we need is [Leonardo] DiCaprio, and it’s turning into ‘The Revenant'” judge Bruno Tonioli said.

Harding, 47, received straight 8s from the regular three judges, plus a nine from retired NFL running back Rashad Jennings, a past show winner making a guest judge appearance.

Harding was one of five Olympians to make the final six with two episodes left in the 10-athlete season. Harding competed at the 1992 and 1994 Olympics and then was banned from figure skating for life for her role in the attack on Nancy Kerrigan.

Farber chose the “Redneck Woman” performance last week because he wanted to show “the real Tonya Harding that not many people know about.”

“Redneck woman is totally me,” said Harding, who has repeated that competing on the show feels like competing on Olympic ice again. “I drive a big truck. I cut fire wood. I hunt. I fish. I’m a country girl.”

Harding could become the third figure skater to win the Mirror Ball Trophy after Kristi Yamaguchi and Meryl Davis.

Kerrigan competed on the show last spring and finished sixth.

‘Queen of BMX’ tears knee ligaments in World Cup fall

Getty Images
By Nick ZaccardiMay 8, 2018, 12:42 PM EDT
Mariana Pajón, the 2012 and 2016 Olympic BMX champion and Colombia’s most decorated Olympian, is likely to miss the rest of the season after tearing left knee ligaments at a World Cup on Sunday.

Pajón, a three-time world elite race champion nicknamed the “Queen of BMX,” went down near the start of a semifinal heat at a World Cup in Papendal, Netherlands, and was carried off the course in a stretcher. Video is here.

Pajón, 26, detailed the knee injury — an ACL tear and partial MCL tear — on her social media Tuesday, according to Colombia’s cycling federation.

The world championships are next month in Baku, Azerbaijan.

U.S. Olympic silver medalist Alise Willoughby won last year’s world title in Rock Hill, S.C., where Pajón took bronze while bidding for a third world title in four years.

The U.S. is also home to the reigning men’s Olympic and world champions — Connor Fields and Corben Sharrah.

Adam Rippon, Mirai Nagasu get 10s on ‘Dancing with the Stars’

Getty Images
By Nick ZaccardiMay 8, 2018, 6:50 AM EDT
Adam Rippon watched a tiara-crowned Mirai Nagasu score the first perfect 10 of the “Dancing with the Stars” season.

“She lit a Disney fire under my butt,” Rippon told “Entertainment Tonight.”

Rippon then matched his Olympic figure skating teammate in the second week of the four-week show.

Rippon and Nagasu were the only celebrities on the all-athletes season to score 10s for their individual dances Monday night and tied for the highest score.

“I’m just a valley girl trying to become a ballroom dancer,” Nagasu said after receiving a score of 37 out of a possible 40 for her foxtrot to “It’s a Small World” with partner Alan Bersten. Rippon earned another 37 about 20 minutes later, performing a quickstep with Jenna Johnson

DANCE VIDEOS:| Finch | Harding | Mazdzer | Nagasu | Rippon

All five remaining Olympians advanced to the final six — figure skaters Rippon, Nagasu and Tonya Harding, softball pitcher Jennie Finch and luger Chris Mazdzer. Mazdzer was the last athlete to survive Monday’s elimination, with basketball players Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Arike Ogunbowale going home after viewer voting.

Harding received 33 points, an improvement from week one. Judge Bruno Tonioli called her quickstep to Gretchen Wilson‘s “Redneck Woman” “high energy” and “high-spirited.”

“Redneck woman is totally me,” Harding said. “I drive a big truck. I cut firewood. I hunt. I fish.”

Three more athletes will be eliminated next week. At least two of the final three celebrities will be Olympians. The only remaining non-Olympian is Washington Redskins cornerback Josh Norman.

Double Olympic champion snowboarder Jamie Anderson was eliminated in week one.

Rippon, Harding and Nagasu look to become the third figure skater to win the Mirror Ball Trophy after Kristi Yamaguchi and Meryl Davis.

After judges showered praise on Nagasu, the two-time Olympian pointed to Davis, who was among the skaters in the crowd Monday night.

“Actually, the real queen is sitting right over there,” Nagasu said.

