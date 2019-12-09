TRENDING FIGURE SKATING | ALPINE SKIING | SIMONE BILES
Russia banned from Olympics, world champs for 4 years; athletes could compete as neutrals

By OlympicTalkDec 9, 2019, 12:45 PM EST
Russia is banned from the next two Olympics and other major sports events for four years, though its athletes could still compete without representing the country if cleared by anti-doping authorities.

Russia’s hosting of world championships in Olympic sports also face being stripped after the World Anti-Doping Agency executive committee approved a full slate of recommended sanctions for tampering with a Moscow laboratory database.

Russian athletes will be allowed to compete in major events — including world championships — only if they are not implicated in positive doping tests or their data was not manipulated, according to the WADA ruling. “In this circumstance, they may not represent the Russian Federation,” according to a WADA release.

“While I understand the calls for a blanket ban on all Russian athletes whether or not they are implicated by the data, it was the unanimous view of the CRC [compliance review committee], which includes an athlete, that in this case, those who could prove their innocence should not be punished, and I am pleased that the WADA ExCo [executive committee] agreed with this,” WADA CRC chairman Jonathan Taylor said.

There are 145 unnamed athletes within WADA’s “target group of most suspicious athletes” from 2012-15 who would not be allowed to compete at the Olympics, Taylor said, adding that it’s possible those names will be made public. About one-third of them are still active.

Russia’s anti-doping agency can appeal the decision within 21 days. Russia previously signaled it would appeal the ruling.

“The decision will come into effect only when it becomes final ie when either RUSADA accepts it or it is upheld by the Court of Arbitration for Sport,” a WADA spokesperson said in an email.

Russia avoided blanket bans for the Rio and PyeongChang Olympics after a state-run doping program was exposed by media and WADA investigations after Russia hosted the 2014 Sochi Winter Games.

Approved Russian athletes competed as neutrals — “Olympic Athletes from Russia” — including in team sports in PyeongChang. Those Russians combined to earn two gold medals (figure skater Alina Zagitova and men’s hockey) and 17 overall, compared to the leading 33 Russia earned at the Sochi Olympics before medals were stripped for doping.

“Will Russian athletes be accepted as Olympic Athletes from Russia?” during the ban, Taylor said. “No, they are neutral athletes, which means not representatives of any country. Not representatives of Russia.”

Going forward, “they cannot use the name of the country in the name of the team,” WADA president-elect Witold Bańka told The Associated Press.

Two of the 168 Russians who competed in PyeongChang failed drug tests and were punished for doping.

More recent evidence shows that Russian authorities tampered with a Moscow laboratory database to hide hundreds of potential doping cases and falsely shift the blame onto whistleblowers, WADA investigators and the International Olympic Committee said last month. “Flagrant manipulation” of the Moscow lab data was “an insult to the sporting movement worldwide,” the IOC said last month.

“Russia was afforded every opportunity to get its house in order … but it chose instead to continue in its stance of deception and denial,” WADA president Craig Reedie said.

Russia will be allowed to participate in the Youth Olympics in Lausanne, Switzerland, that open Jan. 9.

WADA’s inability to fully expel Russia from the Tokyo Olympics and 2022 Beijing Winter Games frustrated the doping watchdog’s vice president.

“I’m not happy with the decision we made today. But this is as far as we could go,” said Linda Helleland, a Norwegian lawmaker who serves on WADA executive committee and has long pushed for a tougher line against Russia. “This is the biggest sports scandal the world has ever seen. I would expect now a full admission from the Russians and for them to apologize on all the pain all the athletes and sports fans have experienced.”

Although the IOC has called for the strongest possible sanctions, it wants those sanctions directed at Russian state authorities rather than athletes or Olympic officials.

“To allow Russia to escape a complete ban is yet another devastating blow to clean athletes, the integrity of sport and the rule of law,” USADA CEO Travis Tygart said in a statement. “And, in turn, the reaction by all those who value sport should be nothing short of a revolt against this broken system to force reform.”

Russia’s Olympic champion women’s handball team is currently competing at the world championships in Japan. Its next match is Tuesday against Montenegro. Russia has been the scheduled host for the world luge championships in Sochi in mid-February.

The “major sports” events that fall under WADA’s sanctions do not include European Championships or other non-world championships events such as tennis’ upcoming Australian Open.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

TIMELINE: Russia's recent history of sports doping

Yulia Efimova has lawyer ready if Russia ban affects her

Getty Images
By OlympicTalkDec 10, 2019, 1:36 PM EST
Yulia Efimova, the Russian swimmer who earned two Rio Olympic silver medals after initially being excluded from the Games for serving a prior doping ban, is bracing for another legal fight after the latest sanctions against her nation.

On Monday, Russia was banned from the 2020 and 2022 Olympics and the next four years of world championships in Olympic sports due to more recent anti-doping violations. However, its athletes can still compete as neutrals, if meeting specific anti-doping criteria, similar to how they did at the PyeongChang Winter Games.

Efimova was initially barred from the Rio Olympics under an IOC mandate that any Russian who previously served a doping ban would be ineligible due to the country’s anti-doping violations at that time.

Efimova appealed to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS), which ruled that IOC stipulation unenforceable. She went on to earn 100m and 200m breaststroke silver medals and develop a rivalry with American Lilly King, who said Efimova should not have been eligible.

It’s unclear from Monday’s ruling whether Efimova will be allowed to compete as a neutral, should Russia accept the sanctions or any appeal to CAS by the nation be denied.

“I will behave in a similar way,” to 2016, Efimova said, according to RT.com. “I have already hired a lawyer. There is a rule that a person can’t be punished twice for the same offense. If you violate a driving code or instigated a brawl you will not be punished twice for that. I hope it will work, but I cannot be sure of [a positive outcome].

“Right after my race at the Rio Games, I said that this doping controversy was not over, it was just the beginning, and we would have problems in the future. It was quite clear. And with every new year the situation is only getting worse and worse.”

Efimova, 27 and the two-time reigning world 200m breast champion, was banned 16 months between 2013 and 2015 after testing positive for a steroid. A FINA panel ruled that Efimova was not intentionally trying to cheat but was negligent in failing to read the label of a GNC store supplement.

“Yes, long ago I made a doping violation,” Efimova said this week, according to RT. “But there are a great number of U.S. and European athletes who have a similar situation regarding doping, and they are competing without any restrictions. If you want to introduce those regulations, they must be equally applied to all athletes, not only Russian competitors.”

Aly Raisman will not try for Tokyo Olympics, report says

Getty Images
By OlympicTalkDec 10, 2019, 11:44 AM EST
Aly Raisman will not return to gymnastics for a Tokyo Olympic bid, according to a report.

“I plan to be in Tokyo to cheer everyone on,” Raisman said, according to People magazine.

The report follows spring 2018 news that Raisman, who last competed at the Rio Olympics, said she probably would not return to competition at all, according to In Style magazine. Raisman’s agent has not confirmed or denied the reports.

Raisman, 25, would be ending her Olympic career as one of the most successful, dependable and admirable gymnasts in U.S. history, captaining both the 2012 and 2016 gold-medal teams as the oldest member.

She earned three medals at each Olympics, finishing one medal shy of Shannon Miller‘s career record of seven for a U.S. Olympic gymnast. Simone Biles has five.

Fittingly in 2012, the suburban Boston native clinched the U.S.’ first Olympic team title since 1996 by performing the last routine on floor exercise. Two days later, Raisman experienced her toughest Olympic moment, missing out on an all-around medal via tiebreaker.

She rebounded with a balance beam bronze and a gold on floor exercise, much to the delight of parents Lynn and Rick, who went viral during the Games for their nervous reactions to watching their oldest of four children compete. Raisman called the floor finale “the routine of my life.”

She took two years off from competition after London, then made her third world championships team in 2015. By the 2016 Olympic Trials, she was considered a lock for the five-woman team. She and Gabby Douglas became the first women in 16 years to make multiple U.S. Olympic gymnastics teams.

Rio marked Raisman’s best international meet. She helped the U.S. to repeat team gold, then finished second to Biles in the all-around and on floor exercise.

Turns out, Raisman’s last meet came 20 years after her Olympic inspiration. Though Raisman was only 2 at the time, Lynn taped the Magnificent Seven’s team title. Raisman watched it for the first time at age 8. It became daily viewing.

Two weeks after Rio, Raisman said she planned to return to the gym in 2017 ahead of a competitive comeback for 2020.

“I took a full year off in 2012. I’m going to do the same thing, take a year off, and then I’ll begin training again,” Raisman said then. “I thought I was in the best shape of my life in 2012. It’s even better now. So I’m excited to see what will happen in 2020.”

Everything changed in November 2017, when Raisman released her autobiography, “Fierce,” and came forward as a Larry Nassar sexual abuse survivor.

The Associated Press reported that a 2020 Olympic comeback seemed “trivial” compared to Raisman’s new calling as an advocate for abuse survivors and taking on organizations and individuals at fault.

“This is the focus,” Raisman said then, according to the AP.

She filed a lawsuit against the U.S. Olympic Committee and USA Gymnastics in March 2018, claiming they “knew or should have known” about Nassar’s abusive patterns.

Biles is the only Rio 2016 team member to compete at the elite level since Rio.

Laurie Hernandez, the Rio balance beam silver medalist, plans to return to competition in 2020 for a Tokyo bid. Hernandez last competed in Rio.

Douglas, the 2012 Olympic all-around champion, has not ruled out a return, according to NBC’s affiliate in Dallas-Fort Worth last weekend.

