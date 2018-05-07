TRENDING GYMNASTICS | SWIMMING | TRACK AND FIELD
Katie Ledecky sets first meet as professional swimmer

By Nick ZaccardiMay 7, 2018, 6:26 PM EDT
Katie Ledecky is scheduled to make her professional swimming debut next week at a Pro Series meet in Indianapolis with live coverage on NBC Sports and Olympic Channel: Home of Team USA.

The five-time Olympic champion announced March 26 that she was forgoing her final two years of eligibility at Stanford and turning pro ahead of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Ledecky decided not to race an April Pro Series meet in Mesa, Ariz., instead beginning her competition lead-up to the major summer meets in Indianapolis at the May 16-19 meet.

Other individual U.S. Olympic champions in the expected field are Nathan AdrianMatt GreversLilly KingSimone Manuel and Allison Schmitt.

May 16 (6 p.m. ET): USASwimming.org (1500m freestyles)
May 17 (7 p.m. ET): NBCSports.com/live, NBC Sports app
May 18 (7 ET): Olympic Channel, OlympicChannel.com, Olympic Channel app*
May 19 (7 ET): NBCSN, NBCSports.com/live, NBC Sports app
Olympic Channel coverage also streams on NBCSports.com/live and the NBC Sports app for Olympic Channel subscribers.

Ledecky took a gap year between graduating high school at Stone Ridge School of the Sacred Heart in 2015 and the Rio Olympics, where she won the 200m, 400m and 800m freestyles and anchored the winning 4x200m free relay.

She moved to Stanford later in summer 2016 and swam two seasons for the Cardinal, winning eight NCAA titles in nine finals between her freshman and sophomore years. She will continue to train and study at Stanford, where she lives with five other swimmers.

“This gives me some time before 2020 to focus in on really getting all the pieces in place,” she said March 26 of turning pro. “It’s a decision that I didn’t make just this last week. It’s something that over the last few months I’ve been discussing.”

The major meets this summer are the U.S. Championships in late July in Irvine, Calif., and the Pan Pacific Championships in late August in Tokyo. Those two meets are the qualifiers for the 2019 World Championships in South Korea.

David Rudisha delays injury comeback

By Nick ZaccardiMay 8, 2018, 11:59 PM EDT
David Rudisha, a double Olympic champion and world-record holder in the 800m, is not expected to race before July due to injury, his manager said in an email Tuesday.

The Kenyan originally planned to compete for the first time since last July 4 at Saturday’s Diamond League meet in Shanghai (NBCSN and NBC Sports Gold, 7 a.m. ET).

Rudisha missed last season’s world championships with a quad muscle strain. Rudisha’s manager said Rudisha’s new injury is likely related to that one.

He recently picked up a small injury related to what was thought to be back problems that bothered him since early 2016. Rudisha saw a Dutch doctor two weeks ago. He was diagnosed with irritation around the sitting bone that causes hamstring irritation, too.

Rudisha already missed the opening Diamond League meet last week in Doha and is set to miss Diamond League 800m races in Shanghai, Rome (May 31) and Stockholm (June 10). The next Diamond League 800m that counts in the season-long standings is July 21-22 in London. With no world outdoor championships this year, the Diamond League takes on greater significance.

Rudisha previously sat out more than one year of competition in 2013 and 2014 after finding a right knee injury after running in New York’s Central Park.

France’s Pierre Ambroise-Bosse was the surprise world champion last summer, emerging from a final that included none of the Rio Olympic medalists.

Tyler George steps away from curling after Olympic gold medal

By Nick ZaccardiMay 8, 2018, 5:39 PM EDT
The U.S. Olympic champion men’s curling team will not look the same next season. It may have thrown its final stone together.

Tyler George, the vice skip for John Shuster‘s rink, said he is stepping away from elite competitive curling for “a little bit,” according to USA Curling.

“It’s been a long road of a long season, and when you play as much as we have, it takes a lot of time and wear and tear on the body,” George, a 35-year-old liquor store manager whose first bed was a roasting pan at the Duluth Curling Club in Minnesota, said in a press release. “I’ve played down for 20 straight years with one minor break. It just seems like the right time to step away for a little bit and recharge the battery, let my body heal. Maybe I’ll come back stronger down the road – only time will tell.

“I don’t plan on disappearing from the game. I can fill in for the guys whenever they need me.”

George will be replaced on Shuster’s team next season by Chris Plys, known best to Olympic followers as the alternate who briefly replaced a struggling Shuster as skip at the 2010 Vancouver Games. The team also has its PyeongChang alternate, Joe Polo, who will miss the first half of next season due to shoulder surgery.

George, who led his own rinks at the 2010 and 2014 Olympic Trials, joined Shuster’s new team of curlers rejected from USA Curling’s high performance program after Shuster’s 2-7 finish at the 2014 Sochi Olympics.

Together, Shuster, George, Matt Hamilton and John Landsteiner finished third, fourth and fifth at the world championships before breaking through in PyeongChang. On the brink of elimination, they won their last five games to take the first U.S. Olympic curling title.

George was magnificent in PyeongChang, where The New York Times noticed he competed in ragged, eight-year-old Skechers and bought him new shoes. He led the U.S. quartet by shooting 88 percent against Sweden in the final.

