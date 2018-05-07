Katie Ledecky sets first meet as professional swimmer

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Katie Ledecky is scheduled to make her professional swimming debut next week at a Pro Series meet in Indianapolis with live coverage on NBC Sports and Olympic Channel: Home of Team USA.

The five-time Olympic champion announced March 26 that she was forgoing her final two years of eligibility at Stanford and turning pro ahead of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Ledecky decided not to race an April Pro Series meet in Mesa, Ariz., instead beginning her competition lead-up to the major summer meets in Indianapolis at the May 16-19 meet.

Other individual U.S. Olympic champions in the expected field are Nathan Adrian, Matt Grevers, Lilly King, Simone Manuel and Allison Schmitt.

May 16 (6 p.m. ET): USASwimming.org (1500m freestyles)

May 17 (7 p.m. ET): NBCSports.com/live, NBC Sports app

May 18 (7 ET): Olympic Channel, OlympicChannel.com, Olympic Channel app*

May 19 (7 ET): NBCSN, NBCSports.com/live, NBC Sports app

Olympic Channel coverage also streams on NBCSports.com/live and the NBC Sports app for Olympic Channel subscribers.

Ledecky took a gap year between graduating high school at Stone Ridge School of the Sacred Heart in 2015 and the Rio Olympics, where she won the 200m, 400m and 800m freestyles and anchored the winning 4x200m free relay.

She moved to Stanford later in summer 2016 and swam two seasons for the Cardinal, winning eight NCAA titles in nine finals between her freshman and sophomore years. She will continue to train and study at Stanford, where she lives with five other swimmers.

“This gives me some time before 2020 to focus in on really getting all the pieces in place,” she said March 26 of turning pro. “It’s a decision that I didn’t make just this last week. It’s something that over the last few months I’ve been discussing.”

The major meets this summer are the U.S. Championships in late July in Irvine, Calif., and the Pan Pacific Championships in late August in Tokyo. Those two meets are the qualifiers for the 2019 World Championships in South Korea.

