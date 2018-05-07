TRENDING GYMNASTICS | SWIMMING | TRACK AND FIELD
Yevgenia Medvedeva to be coached by Brian Orser

By Nick ZaccardiMay 7, 2018, 5:02 PM EDT
After a rocky breakup with her longtime Russian coach, Olympic silver medalist Yevgenia Medvedeva will train under 1984 and 1988 Olympic silver medalist Brian Orser in Toronto.

“I hope that time will pass and everyone will understand that this was the only possible option,” Medvedeva said Monday, according to an Associated Press translation.

Orser coached South Korean Yuna Kim to 2010 Olympic gold, plus Japanese Yuzuru Hanyu to a pair of Olympic and world titles and Spaniard Javier Fernandez to two world crowns. Medvedeva first reached out to Orser on April 2, according to Icenetwork.com.

“I want to have a long career, and this is why such changes are taking place in my life,” Medvedeva said, according to a TASS translation. “You cannot even imagine how upbeat I feel at the moment, and I am motivated now like never before.”

Medvedeva, 18, had been guided by Eteri Tutberidze since age 7. She won the 2015 World junior title and senior world titles in 2016 and 2017, going undefeated for two years in the most dominant stretch in women’s singles skating since Katarina Witt in the 1980s.

Medvedeva was surpassed by 15-year-old training partner Alina Zagitova in the winter, taking second to Zagitova at the European Championships in January and the Olympics in February.

Medvedeva reportedly declined to comment Monday on Tutberidze’s suggestion that Medvedeva, at the Olympics, asked the coach why Zagitova could not have remained a junior this past season and thus not compete in PyeongChang.

“I learned many life lessons from [Tutberidze],” Medvedeva said, according to an AP translation. “I will remember it all my life.”

David Rudisha delays injury comeback

By Nick ZaccardiMay 8, 2018, 11:59 PM EDT
David Rudisha, a double Olympic champion and world-record holder in the 800m, is not expected to race before July due to injury, his manager said in an email Tuesday.

The Kenyan originally planned to compete for the first time since last July 4 at Saturday’s Diamond League meet in Shanghai (NBCSN and NBC Sports Gold, 7 a.m. ET).

Rudisha missed last season’s world championships with a quad muscle strain. Rudisha’s manager said Rudisha’s new injury is likely related to that one.

He recently picked up a small injury related to what was thought to be back problems that bothered him since early 2016. Rudisha saw a Dutch doctor two weeks ago. He was diagnosed with irritation around the sitting bone that causes hamstring irritation, too.

Rudisha already missed the opening Diamond League meet last week in Doha and is set to miss Diamond League 800m races in Shanghai, Rome (May 31) and Stockholm (June 10). The next Diamond League 800m that counts in the season-long standings is July 21-22 in London. With no world outdoor championships this year, the Diamond League takes on greater significance.

Rudisha previously sat out more than one year of competition in 2013 and 2014 after finding a right knee injury after running in New York’s Central Park.

France’s Pierre Ambroise-Bosse was the surprise world champion last summer, emerging from a final that included none of the Rio Olympic medalists.

Tyler George steps away from curling after Olympic gold medal

By Nick ZaccardiMay 8, 2018, 5:39 PM EDT
The U.S. Olympic champion men’s curling team will not look the same next season. It may have thrown its final stone together.

Tyler George, the vice skip for John Shuster‘s rink, said he is stepping away from elite competitive curling for “a little bit,” according to USA Curling.

“It’s been a long road of a long season, and when you play as much as we have, it takes a lot of time and wear and tear on the body,” George, a 35-year-old liquor store manager whose first bed was a roasting pan at the Duluth Curling Club in Minnesota, said in a press release. “I’ve played down for 20 straight years with one minor break. It just seems like the right time to step away for a little bit and recharge the battery, let my body heal. Maybe I’ll come back stronger down the road – only time will tell.

“I don’t plan on disappearing from the game. I can fill in for the guys whenever they need me.”

George will be replaced on Shuster’s team next season by Chris Plys, known best to Olympic followers as the alternate who briefly replaced a struggling Shuster as skip at the 2010 Vancouver Games. The team also has its PyeongChang alternate, Joe Polo, who will miss the first half of next season due to shoulder surgery.

George, who led his own rinks at the 2010 and 2014 Olympic Trials, joined Shuster’s new team of curlers rejected from USA Curling’s high performance program after Shuster’s 2-7 finish at the 2014 Sochi Olympics.

Together, Shuster, George, Matt Hamilton and John Landsteiner finished third, fourth and fifth at the world championships before breaking through in PyeongChang. On the brink of elimination, they won their last five games to take the first U.S. Olympic curling title.

George was magnificent in PyeongChang, where The New York Times noticed he competed in ragged, eight-year-old Skechers and bought him new shoes. He led the U.S. quartet by shooting 88 percent against Sweden in the final.

