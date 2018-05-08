Adam Rippon, Mirai Nagasu get 10s on ‘Dancing with the Stars’

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Adam Rippon watched a tiara-crowned Mirai Nagasu score the first perfect 10 of the “Dancing with the Stars” season.

“She lit a Disney fire under my butt,” Rippon told “Entertainment Tonight.”

Rippon then matched his Olympic figure skating teammate in the second week of the four-week show.

Rippon and Nagasu were the only celebrities on the all-athletes season to score 10s for their individual dances Monday night and tied for the highest score.

“I’m just a valley girl trying to become a ballroom dancer,” Nagasu said after receiving a score of 37 out of a possible 40 for her foxtrot to “It’s a Small World” with partner Alan Bersten. Rippon earned another 37 about 20 minutes later, performing a quickstep with Jenna Johnson.

DANCE VIDEOS:| Finch | Harding | Mazdzer | Nagasu | Rippon

All five remaining Olympians advanced to the final six — figure skaters Rippon, Nagasu and Tonya Harding, softball pitcher Jennie Finch and luger Chris Mazdzer. Mazdzer was the last athlete to survive Monday’s elimination, with basketball players Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Arike Ogunbowale going home after viewer voting.

Harding received 33 points, an improvement from week one. Judge Bruno Tonioli called her quickstep to Gretchen Wilson‘s “Redneck Woman” “high energy” and “high-spirited.”

“Redneck woman is totally me,” Harding said. “I drive a big truck. I cut firewood. I hunt. I fish.”

Three more athletes will be eliminated next week. At least two of the final three celebrities will be Olympians. The only remaining non-Olympian is Washington Redskins cornerback Josh Norman.

Double Olympic champion snowboarder Jamie Anderson was eliminated in week one.

Rippon, Harding and Nagasu look to become the third figure skater to win the Mirror Ball Trophy after Kristi Yamaguchi and Meryl Davis.

After judges showered praise on Nagasu, the two-time Olympian pointed to Davis, who was among the skaters in the crowd Monday night.

“Actually, the real queen is sitting right over there,” Nagasu said.

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

MORE: Full list of Olympians to appear on ‘Dancing with the Stars’