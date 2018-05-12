TRENDING GYMNASTICS | SWIMMING | TRACK AND FIELD

Justin Gatlin runs his slowest career Diamond League 100m (video)

By Nick ZaccardiMay 12, 2018, 9:38 AM EDT
Justin Gatlin ran the slowest Diamond League 100m of his career, recording his worst 100m result in years, if ever, as one of several American stars handed defeat in Shanghai on Saturday.

Gatlin, the 36-year-old who beat Usain Bolt for the 2017 World 100m title, clocked 10.20 seconds for seventh place into a slight headwind in rainy conditions Saturday. Great Britain’s Reece Prescod won in 10.04.

Gatlin’s slowest previous 100m time in 28 Diamond League starts dating to 2011 was 10.14 into a stronger headwind in Doha last year. Gatlin had never finished seventh or worse in a 100m in his career, according to Tilastopaja.org.

“I got stuck in the little in the blocks tonight, and I just had too much ground and distance to make up,” Gatlin said, according to the IAAF.

Full Shanghai results are here.

In other events, world-record holder Kendra Harrison lost a Diamond League 100m hurdles for the first time since 2015, ending an 11-race win streak. She finished third in 12.56, trailing Olympic champion Brianna McNeal (12.50) and Sharika Nelvis (12.52).

In the pole vault, world champion Sam Kendricks of the U.S. shockingly failed to clear 5.61 meters, finishing ninth, his worst placement since the 2015 World Championships. World-record holder Renaud Lavillenie of France went on to win after clearing 5.81.

American Paul Chelimo fell at the finish line in a failed attempt to win his first international race in a deep 5000m. The Olympic silver medalist led for the entire final lap until Bahrain’s Birhanu Balew edged ahead in the final 20 meters. Balew prevailed in 13:09.64, .02 ahead of Chelimo, who looked over his shoulder several times before being passed.

In the long jump, world champion Luvo Manyonga of South Africa recorded a sixth and final jump of 8.56 meters to overtake Chinese 19-year-old Shi Yuhao. Olympic champion Jeff Henderson of the U.S. was fourth.

Olympic 400m champ Shaunae Miller-Uibo took the 200m in 22.06, beating a field that did not include Olympic gold and bronze medalists Elaine Thompson and Tori Bowie.

Jamaican Omar McLeod won in his first 110m hurdles race since adding the 2017 World title to his Olympic gold. He clocked 13.16 seconds, edging Olympic silver medalist Orlando Ortega of Spain by .01.

Olympic champion Dalilah Muhammad held off Jamaican Janieve Russell by .01 in the 400m hurdles, clocking 53.77. The race lacked world champion Kori Carter and 18-year-old Sydney McLaughlin, the fastest in the world this year at 53.60.

Steven Gardiner of the Bahamas took the men’s 400m in 43.99, his second sub-44 clocking in the last week. Gardiner is the only man to break 44 seconds this year. Olympic and world triple jump champion Christian Taylor finished fifth in 45.24 as he focuses on the 400m with no world championships this year, hoping to break 45 seconds.

The Diamond League next moves to Eugene, Ore., for the Prefontaine Classic, live on NBCSN and NBC Sports Gold on May 25-26.

Long jumper stretchered out of sand pit after injury at Shanghai meet

By OlympicTalkMay 12, 2018, 9:48 AM EDT
Chinese long jumper Shi Yuhao suffered an apparent foot or ankle injury on his last jump at a Diamond League meet in Shanghai on Saturday and was carried out of the sand pit on a stretcher.

Shi, 19, was poised to upset Olympic and world champions Jeff Henderson of the U.S. and Luvo Manyonga of South Africa until Manyonga overtook him in the final round.

Shi’s attempt to answer Manyonga resulted in injury and a bail out into the sand pit. Shi finished second, after placing sixth at the 2017 World Championships.

U.S. men’s hockey team gets its most lopsided win at worlds in 56 years

AP
By Nick ZaccardiMay 11, 2018, 7:11 PM EDT
The U.S. men’s hockey team routed South Korea 13-1 in world championship group play Friday, its most lopsided win at worlds since 1962, according to USA Hockey.

Captain Patrick Kane of the Chicago Blackhawks and Charlie McAvoy of the Boston Bruins each tallied two goals and three assists in Herning, Denmark. The U.S. has won all five of its games — its first five-game streak to open worlds since 1933, according to TeamUSA.org — and should clinch a quarterfinal berth this weekend.

The 12-goal differential was the U.S.’ largest margin of victory at worlds since a 14-2 win over Norway in 1962. The U.S. last won an Olympic game by 12 goals or more in 1948.

The U.S. became the latest nation to beat up on South Korea, making its worlds debut after winning a lower-division world title last year. The Americans outshot the Olympic host 57-13.

Finland beat South Korea 8-1 last Saturday, and Canada did so 10-0 a day later. Through five of seven group-play games, South Korea has a goal differential of minus-39.

South Korea also lost all three of its group-play games in its Olympic debut in PyeongChang by a combined 14-1 before being eliminated by Finland 5-2 in the playoffs.

The U.S. is trying to earn the nation’s first world title since 1960, when the Olympics doubled as worlds, and third medal in six years. Its only title at a standalone worlds came in 1933.

