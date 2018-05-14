‘Here Comes Diggins!’ now an ice cream flavor

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Selma’s Ice Cream Parlour in Olympic cross-country skiing gold medalist Jessie Diggins‘ hometown of Afton, Minn., unveiled a new flavor on Jessie Diggins Day on Saturday.

There could only be one name for the reported mix of strawberry, vanilla and blueberry (red, white and blue).

“From the moment we crossed the finish line, it was here comes Diggins, so that’s the name of the ice cream,” Diggins said on stage, referencing NBC Olympics’ Chad Salmela‘s memorable call from PyeongChang.

Local residents and Diggins fans gathered from noon to 5 p.m. in Town Square Park of the small city outside St. Paul to greet Diggins and see her gold medal, according to the St. Paul Pioneer Press, which reported that a short section of St. Croix Trail in downtown Afton would also be named after the Olympic champ.

“This might be the first gold medal we’ve ever had,” Diggins said, “but I know it will not be the last.”

Diggins, 26, and 35-year-old Kikkan Randall earned the U.S.’ first Olympic cross-country skiing gold medal by edging powerhouse Sweden in the team sprint in PyeongChang.

Diggins honed her skills at Afton Alps, a large ski and snowboard area in Afton. She worked as a stock girl at nearby Slumberland Furniture, a company that went on to sponsor her skiing career.

In 2015, Diggins received golden “Skis to the City” at Afton’s annual Fourth of July parade, where she served as the Grand Marshal.

