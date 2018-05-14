TRENDING GYMNASTICS | SWIMMING | TRACK AND FIELD
Getty Images

‘Here Comes Diggins!’ now an ice cream flavor

By Nick ZaccardiMay 14, 2018, 10:20 AM EDT
2 Comments

Selma’s Ice Cream Parlour in Olympic cross-country skiing gold medalist Jessie Diggins‘ hometown of Afton, Minn., unveiled a new flavor on Jessie Diggins Day on Saturday.

There could only be one name for the reported mix of strawberry, vanilla and blueberry (red, white and blue).

“From the moment we crossed the finish line, it was here comes Diggins, so that’s the name of the ice cream,” Diggins said on stage, referencing NBC Olympics’ Chad Salmela‘s memorable call from PyeongChang.

Local residents and Diggins fans gathered from noon to 5 p.m. in Town Square Park of the small city outside St. Paul to greet Diggins and see her gold medal, according to the St. Paul Pioneer Presswhich reported that a short section of St. Croix Trail in downtown Afton would also be named after the Olympic champ.

“This might be the first gold medal we’ve ever had,” Diggins said, “but I know it will not be the last.”

Diggins, 26, and 35-year-old Kikkan Randall earned the U.S.’ first Olympic cross-country skiing gold medal by edging powerhouse Sweden in the team sprint in PyeongChang.

Diggins honed her skills at Afton Alps, a large ski and snowboard area in Afton. She worked as a stock girl at nearby Slumberland Furniture, a company that went on to sponsor her skiing career.

In 2015, Diggins received golden “Skis to the City” at Afton’s annual Fourth of July parade, where she served as the Grand Marshal.

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

MORE: Best cross-country skiing moments from PyeongChang Olympics

Adam Rippon, Tonya Harding make Dancing with the Stars final

ABC
By Nick ZaccardiMay 14, 2018, 10:05 PM EDT
1 Comment

More: Olympics

Pollen causes greatest mountain biker in history to retire David Boudia’s diving comeback delayed by concussion ‘Here Comes Diggins!’ now an ice cream flavor

Figure skaters Tonya Harding and Adam Rippon make up two-thirds of next week’s “Dancing with the Stars” final after three other Olympians were eliminated in Monday’s semifinals.

Figure skater Mirai Nagasu, luger Chris Mazdzer and softball pitcher Jennie Finch were eliminated. Washington Redskins cornerback Josh Norman joins Harding and Rippon in next week’s one-hour finale.

Harding and Rippon were both in tears on Monday’s episode where athletes dedicated dances to loved ones. Harding dedicated hers to her dad, who died nine years ago.

“Whether I win doesn’t matter,” Harding said before scoring 33 out of a possible 40 points. “I don’t want to leave. … Thank you, America, from the bottom of my heart.”

Eliminations were made combining judges scores with viewer voting.

Rippon was the only athlete to score a 10 in Monday’s individual dance.

He scored three of them shirtless, dressed in white pants with feathers draped across his upper back and shoulders and dancing in a birdcage to Coldplay’s “O (Fly On),” music he used in free skates the last two seasons.

Next week, Rippon and Harding look to become the third figure skater to win “Dancing with the Stars” after Kristi Yamaguchi and Meryl Davis.

Harding has now advanced further than Nancy Kerrigan did on the show one year ago.

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

MORE: Full list of Olympians to appear on ‘Dancing with the Stars’

Pollen causes greatest mountain biker in history to retire

Getty Images
By Nick ZaccardiMay 14, 2018, 4:25 PM EDT
Leave a comment

France’s Julien Absalon, the most decorated mountain biker in history and the only one with two Olympic titles, is retiring at age 37 in large part due to a pollen allergy, according to L’Equipe.

“I’ve been suffering from allergies to pollen in the south of France for the past three years, mostly at the start of the season,” Absalon said, according to an Agence France-Presse translation. “The doctor told me it would only get worse.”

Regarding taking medication to combat the allergy, possibly requesting a therapeutic use exemption for otherwise prohibited substances, Absalon said, “I don’t like to take too many medicines,” according to the report.

Absalon earned Olympic gold in 2004 (when his wife fainted from the heat at the race) and 2008 (dominating to win the two-hour event by more than one minute). He abandoned after a first-lap puncture in 2012, then ended his Olympic career in eighth place in Rio.

Absalon also won four straight world titles from 2004 through 2007, plus a fifth in 2014. He tacked on a seventh World Cup season title in 2016. Absalon said before the Rio Games he would retire that year, but he continued competing.

Absalon dropped out of the top five in the World Cup overall standings last season and was 41st in the only event so far this year.

Absalon said he will devote his time to managing a professional cycling team that he launched earlier this season, according to AFP.

NBC Olympic Research contributed to this report.

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

MORE: Lance Armstrong settles $100M lawsuit with U.S. government