Rulon Gardner moves into coaching wrestling

Rulon Gardner, the U.S. wrestler who pulled off one of the greatest upsets in Olympic history, was recently named head wrestling coach at Herriman High School in Utah.
Gardner, 46, took Greco-Roman super heavyweight gold at the 2000 Sydney Games by dethroning chiseled Russian Aleksander Karelin. Karelin, the three-time defending Olympic champion, hadn’t lost in international competition in 13 years nor given up a point in six.
Gardner since lost the middle toe on his right foot due to frostbite after being stranded in a 2002 snowmobile accident in his native Wyoming. He lived through a motorcycle accident and plane crash.
In 2011, he went on “The Biggest Loser” at 474 pounds and attempted to lose more than 200 pounds to make weight for the 2012 U.S. Olympic Trials at age 40. He reportedly said he got down to 280, missing the Olympic heavyweight limit of 264.5, and gained about 100 pounds back by June 2014, according to the Deseret News.
Gardner then filed for bankrupty and parted with his 2000 Olympic gold medal and 2004 Olympic bronze medal among many other possessions. As of May 2015, he was still trying to get the gold medal back.
Figure skaters Tonya Harding and Adam Rippon make up two-thirds of next week’s “Dancing with the Stars” final after three other Olympians were eliminated in Monday’s semifinals.
Figure skater Mirai Nagasu, luger Chris Mazdzer and softball pitcher Jennie Finch were eliminated. Washington Redskins cornerback Josh Norman joins Harding and Rippon in next week’s one-hour finale.
Harding and Rippon were both in tears on Monday’s episode where athletes dedicated dances to loved ones. Harding dedicated hers to her dad, who died nine years ago.
“Whether I win doesn’t matter,” Harding said before scoring 33 out of a possible 40 points. “I don’t want to leave. … Thank you, America, from the bottom of my heart.”
Eliminations were made combining judges scores with viewer voting.
Rippon was the only athlete to score a 10 in Monday’s individual dance.
He scored three of them shirtless, dressed in white pants with feathers draped across his upper back and shoulders and dancing in a birdcage to Coldplay’s “O (Fly On),” music he used in free skates the last two seasons.
Next week, Rippon and Harding look to become the third figure skater to win “Dancing with the Stars” after Kristi Yamaguchi and Meryl Davis.
Harding has now advanced further than Nancy Kerrigan did on the show one year ago.
France’s Julien Absalon, the most decorated mountain biker in history and the only one with two Olympic titles, is retiring at age 37 in large part due to a pollen allergy, according to L’Equipe.
“I’ve been suffering from allergies to pollen in the south of France for the past three years, mostly at the start of the season,” Absalon said, according to an Agence France-Presse translation. “The doctor told me it would only get worse.”
Regarding taking medication to combat the allergy, possibly requesting a therapeutic use exemption for otherwise prohibited substances, Absalon said, “I don’t like to take too many medicines,” according to the report.
Absalon earned Olympic gold in 2004 (when his wife fainted from the heat at the race) and 2008 (dominating to win the two-hour event by more than one minute). He abandoned after a first-lap puncture in 2012, then ended his Olympic career in eighth place in Rio.
Absalon also won four straight world titles from 2004 through 2007, plus a fifth in 2014. He tacked on a seventh World Cup season title in 2016. Absalon said before the Rio Games he would retire that year, but he continued competing.
Absalon dropped out of the top five in the World Cup overall standings last season and was 41st in the only event so far this year.
Absalon said he will devote his time to managing a professional cycling team that he launched earlier this season, according to AFP.
NBC Olympic Research contributed to this report.
