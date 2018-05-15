TRENDING GYMNASTICS | SWIMMING | TRACK AND FIELD
Shaun White
Courtesy Shaun White

Watch Shaun White ride Kelly Slater’s Surf Ranch wave

By Nick ZaccardiMay 15, 2018, 5:31 PM EDT
Three iconic boarders. One innovative wave.

Shaun White recently joined Tony Hawk and Kelly Slater (and Pearl Jam frontman Eddie Vedder) at Slater’s Surf Ranch, an artificial wave pool that Slater hopes will revolutionize competitive surfing.

White live streamed the experience on Instagram last week and shared this video of the experience for posterity.

Last month, Slater said he was holding out hope that the first Olympic surfing competition in Tokyo in 2020 would use wave-pool technology rather than the already decided freshwater venue in Japan, which obviously comes with the typical variables of surfing contests.

Slater, 46, may even try and make the first U.S. Olympic surfing team.

White, who was at the last two Summer Olympics as a spectator and correspondent for NBC, may try to make the 2020 Games in skateboarding, another new Olympic sport.

Hawk, 50, is not expected to attempt a comeback from a near-two-decade retirement.

World men’s hockey championship quarterfinals set

AP
By Nick ZaccardiMay 15, 2018, 4:38 PM EDT
The U.S. gets the Czech Republic in the world men’s hockey championship quarterfinals in Denmark on Thursday.

In the other quarterfinals, Canada plays Russia, Sweden faces Latvia and Finland gets Switzerland. The U.S.-Czech Republic winner will play the Sweden-Latvia winner in Saturday’s semifinals.

The Americans, captained by Patrick Kane, won their first six games at a worlds for the first time at a standalone worlds (the Olympics doubled as the world championship in Olympic years as recently as 1968).

They ended group play with their first loss, 6-2 to Finland, on Tuesday. Kane tallied his sixth goal and tournament-leading 11th assist, setting the U.S. record for assists and points at a single worlds.

The U.S. is trying to earn the nation’s first world title since 1960, when the Olympics doubled as worlds, and third medal in six years. Its only title at a standalone worlds came in 1933.

Softball star Danielle Lawrie unretires for sport’s Olympic return

Danielle Lawrie
Charles Blackburn
By Nick ZaccardiMay 15, 2018, 12:54 PM EDT
Two-time NCAA Player of the Year Danielle Lawrie-Locke is coming out of a three-year retirement as softball readies for its Olympic return in 2020.

Lawrie-Locke, a 31-year-old Canadian pitcher with two daughters, advanced from a preliminary national team selection camp in January to a final camp from May 30-June 10 that will determine the 17-player roster for the world championship in August.

“I never thought I would be playing into my 30s, but I also think when you are married and have kids … I think you start to get an itch for some type of competitiveness again,” Lawrie-Locke said, according to the Langley Times in her native British Columbia. “The big light at the end of the tunnel is I want to try and get a medal at the 2020 Olympics with my family in the stands.”

Lawrie-Locke is one of the greatest players in NCAA history, one of three women to earn multiple NCAA Player of the Year Awards along with Cat Osterman and Keilani Ricketts. Before her University of Washington career, Lawrie-Locke made waves at the first World Cup of Softball in 2005, when, at age 18, she handed the U.S. its first defeat in three years.

Lawrie-Locke then led the University of Washington to a national title as a junior, her first of two straight seasons as NCAA Player of the Year. That came after she took a year off from the NCAA to play for Canada at the 2008 Beijing Games, thought to be softball’s final Olympics until the sport was added for Tokyo 2020 almost two years ago.

Lawrie-Locke pitched her final professional game in 2014 after having her first daughter, Madison, on Dec. 16, 2013. She and husband Drew Locke also have a 1-year-old daughter, Audrey.

Lawrie-Locke reportedly said she first thought about a comeback while watching the World Cup of Softball last August. She listened as analyst Michele Smith, a two-time U.S. Olympic champion pitcher, said she believed her own athletic peak came at age 34 or 35.

“At that moment, it hit me,” Lawrie-Locke said, according to the newspaper. “It just hit me when she said that, and it took me a couple of weeks to come to terms with the idea.”

Lawrie-Locke’s motivation partly stemmed from an unsatisfying 2008 Olympics. Canada lost its last four games, including in the semifinals, to finish fourth overall.

“I had a lot of bad emotions based on that ’08 experience,” Lawrie-Locke said, according to the newspaper. “(And) I was probably not as good a teammate as I should have been.” (She clashed with a Canadian coach, according to the Seattle Times.)

The world champion becomes the first nation to qualify for the Tokyo Games (Japan is already in as host nation). Softball, previously on the Olympic program from 1996 through 2008, is not guaranteed to remain in the Games beyond 2020.

The U.S. and Canada, ranked Nos. 1 and 3 in the world, can also qualify for the Olympics by finishing in the top two of the 2019 Pan American Championship.

NBC Olympic Research contributed to this report.

