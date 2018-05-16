TRENDING GYMNASTICS | SWIMMING | TRACK AND FIELD
Wayde van Niekerk to miss all of 2018

By Nick ZaccardiMay 16, 2018, 9:02 AM EDT
Wayde van Niekerk, the Olympic and world 400m champion and world-record holder, will not race in 2018 as he continues to work his way back from October meniscus and ACL tears.

“There’s no way he’s going to compete this year,” Van Niekerk’s agent said Wednesday, confirming a Daily Mail report. “His rehab is going great. He’s in really good shape. The injury is healed properly and all that, but between the coach and himself, we’re not going to let him race this year. There’s no major championships this year or anything.”

Van Niekerk is expected to return to normal training on the track in July, his agent said.

This is the one year in the four-year Olympic cycle without a world outdoor championships or Olympic Games. Van Niekerk has already missed one of the biggest competitions of 2018, last month’s Commonwealth Games. The Diamond League regular season will be past the midway point once Van Niekerk returns to training, so sitting out the rest of the year is hardly a surprise.

Van Niekerk, who last raced Aug. 10, suffered the knee injuries in a celebrity tag rugby match on Oct. 7 and underwent surgery.

“His coach wasn’t happy about that [it happening at a tag rugby match],” Van Niekerk’s agent said then. Van Niekerk is famously coached by Ans Botha, a great-grandmother.

Before the injury, Van Niekerk was hoping to race both the 100m and 200m at the Commonwealth Games after attempting a 200m-400m double at the 2017 World Championships (earning gold in the 400m and silver in the 200m).

Van Niekerk is the only man in history to run sub-44 for the 400m, sub-20 for the 200m and sub-10 for the 100m.

He was well off his best times at 2017 Worlds, winning the 400m in 43.98 seconds, albeit decelerating near the finish with the race easily won. In Rio, Van Niekerk clocked the world record 43.03.

And in the 200m, Van Niekerk was overtaken by Turkey’s Ramil Guliyev in the final straightaway, losing by .02. He recorded 20.11, well off the 19.84 he ran two months earlier, albeit Van Niekerk could have been significantly slowed by exhaustion at worlds.

Van Niekerk, who turns 26 on July 15, may still have time on his side. Michael Johnson‘s fastest 400m time came at nearly age 32.

In Van Niekerk’s absence, a new star may be emerging. Steven Gardiner of the Bahamas ran 43.87 on May 4, the second-fastest time ever that early in a year. Gardiner then clocked 43.99 last Saturday, becoming the first man to break 44 seconds twice in a season before June.

Watch Shaun White ride Kelly Slater’s Surf Ranch wave

Shaun White
Courtesy Shaun White
By Nick ZaccardiMay 15, 2018, 5:31 PM EDT
Three iconic boarders. One innovative wave.

Shaun White recently joined Tony Hawk and Kelly Slater (and Pearl Jam frontman Eddie Vedder) at Slater’s Surf Ranch, an artificial wave pool that Slater hopes will revolutionize competitive surfing.

White live streamed the experience on Instagram last week and shared this video of the experience for posterity.

Last month, Slater said he was holding out hope that the first Olympic surfing competition in Tokyo in 2020 would use wave-pool technology rather than the already decided freshwater venue in Japan, which obviously comes with the typical variables of surfing contests.

Slater, 46, may even try and make the first U.S. Olympic surfing team.

White, who was at the last two Summer Olympics as a spectator and correspondent for NBC, may try to make the 2020 Games in skateboarding, another new Olympic sport.

Hawk, 50, is not expected to attempt a comeback from a near-two-decade retirement.

World men’s hockey championship quarterfinals set

AP
By Nick ZaccardiMay 15, 2018, 4:38 PM EDT
The U.S. gets the Czech Republic in the world men’s hockey championship quarterfinals in Denmark on Thursday.

In the other quarterfinals, Canada plays Russia, Sweden faces Latvia and Finland gets Switzerland. The U.S.-Czech Republic winner will play the Sweden-Latvia winner in Saturday’s semifinals.

The Americans, captained by Patrick Kane, won their first six games at a worlds for the first time at a standalone worlds (the Olympics doubled as the world championship in Olympic years as recently as 1968).

They ended group play with their first loss, 6-2 to Finland, on Tuesday. Kane tallied his sixth goal and tournament-leading 11th assist, setting the U.S. record for assists and points at a single worlds.

The U.S. is trying to earn the nation’s first world title since 1960, when the Olympics doubled as worlds, and third medal in six years. Its only title at a standalone worlds came in 1933.

