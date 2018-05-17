TRENDING GYMNASTICS | SWIMMING | TRACK AND FIELD
Katie Ledecky follows world record with second-fastest 400m free ever

By Nick ZaccardiMay 17, 2018, 8:18 PM EDT
Katie Ledecky followed Wednesday’s world-record swim with the second-fastest 400m freestyle in history at a Pro Series meet in Indianapolis on Thursday night.

In her first meet as a pro, Ledecky won the 400m free in 3:57.94, giving her the 10 fastest times ever in the event. The only faster swim was Ledecky’s world record 3:56.46 at the Rio Olympics.

Ledecky won Thursday’s race comfortably by 8.73 seconds over Olympic bronze medalist Leah Smith. She reacted to the time with a head nod, subdued compared to slamming her first into the water and sticking her tongue out after Wednesday’s world record.

Full meet results are here.

Later Thursday, Ledecky placed fifth in the 100m freestyle in 54.56. Her personal best in the 100m free, not one of her best events, is 53.75. Canadian Taylor Ruck won the 100m free in 53.42, topping Olympic and world champion Simone Manuel by .42.

Olympic and world 100m breaststroke champion Lilly King placed third in the 200m breast behind Melanie Margalis and Emily Escobedo. Margalis made the Rio Olympic team, but in the 200m individual medley and 4x200m free relay rather than the breaststroke.

London Olympic champ Nathan Adrian took the 100m freestyle in 48.69, topping Blake Pieroni by .54. The field lacked world champion Caeleb Dressel, who is competing at a meet in Atlanta this weekend.

NBCSN, Olympic Channel: Home of Team USA and the NBC Sports app will air live coverage of the Indianapolis meet starting Friday.

Ledecky is also entered in the 400m individual medley (Friday), 200m freestyle (Friday), 200m individual medley (Saturday) and 800m freestyle (Saturday).

Broadcast Schedule
Friday (7 ET): Olympic Channel, OlympicChannel.com, Olympic Channel app*
Saturday (7 ET): NBCSN, NBCSports.com/live, NBC Sports app
Olympic Channel coverage also streams on NBCSports.com/live and the NBC Sports app for Olympic Channel subscribers.

Swimmers are preparing for the U.S. Championships in July and Pan Pacific Championships in August, the two meets that will determine the 2019 World Championships team.

Record-breaking Patrick Kane leads U.S. into hockey worlds semifinals

By Nick ZaccardiMay 17, 2018, 4:30 PM EDT
Patrick Kane, having already broken U.S. records for points and assists at a world championship, scored two more goals in a 3-2 win over the Czech Republic in Thursday’s quarterfinals in Denmark.

The U.S., whose only standalone world title came in 1933, gets Sweden in Saturday’s semifinals.

Kane, a two-time Olympian and captain of this team, leads the tournament with 19 points and 11 assists. His eight goals are two shy of the U.S. record at a single worlds held by Buzz Johnson from 1950.

The U.S., with all NHL players save one on its roster, reached the final four for the fourth time in six years. The Olympic team made up of non-NHL players lost to the Czech Republic in the quarterfinals in PyeongChang.

The other Saturday semifinal pits Canada, a 5-4 overtime winner over Russia on Thursday, against Switzerland, which upset Finland in the quarterfinals.

The Americans won their first six games for the first time at a standalone worlds (the Olympics doubled as the world championship in Olympic years as recently as 1968). They ended group play with their first loss, 6-2 to Finland, on Tuesday.

The U.S. is trying to earn its first world title since 1960, when the Olympics doubled as worlds, and third medal in six years. Kane headlines a roster that also includes NHL All-Stars Johnny GaudreauDylan Larkin and Cam Atkinson.

Matt Hamilton uses Olympic curling gold medal as golf ball marker

By OlympicTalkMay 17, 2018, 3:30 PM EDT
Matt Hamilton is squeezing every bit of value out of his Olympic curling gold medal.

Hamilton, while playing in this week’s Web.com Tour pro-am event, pulled out the medal to mark his golf ball on a green. Not only that, Hamilton was wearing a Team USA cap and clad in red, white and blue stars up and down his shirt and pants.

Also Thursday, Hamilton hit an errant ball that was returned to him by a local resident. Hamilton let the man hold his gold medal as he held a large soda cup but was adamant that he wouldn’t take his eyes off of it.

“I wouldn’t give this [medal] to my mom,” Hamilton said.

