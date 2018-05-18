Top U.S. cyclist Chloé Dygert Owen suffers concussion in Tour of California crash

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Chloé Dygert Owen, a 21-year-old U.S. cycling phenom, suffered a concussion in a crash at the Tour of California on Thursday.

“Concussion for me, so sad to be out of the race,” was posted on Dygert Owen’s social media, along with video of her fall, helmet slamming onto the pavement. “Was floating back after my lead out pull for the final sprint, just an unlucky day.”

Dygert Owen is a two-time reigning world champion and world-record holder on the track in the individual pursuit, which is not an Olympic event. She also earned team pursuit gold medals at the last three worlds, plus silver at the Rio Olympics in that event.

Dygert Owen swept the individual 2015 World junior titles on the road before taking her first pedals on a track bike. She became a competitive road cyclist in 2013 and missed most of 2014 after tearing an ACL playing basketball that January.

She was also fourth in the time trial at road worlds last September.

She has excelled on the track and the road in the last year despite a torn hip labrum and bulging disk in her back, according to VeloNews.

“I still have pain, I have pain every day,” Dygert said, according to the report. “It’s constant but bearable for the most part, physical therapy helps.”

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

MORE: Pollen causes greatest mountain biker in history to retire