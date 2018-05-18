TRENDING GYMNASTICS | SWIMMING | TRACK AND FIELD
AP

Watch Chloe Kim land a never-been-done 1260 in halfpipe practice

By Nick ZaccardiMay 18, 2018, 2:07 PM EDT
No woman has landed a 1260 in a halfpipe contest, but Chloe Kim looks ready to next season.

Kim, who in PyeongChang became the youngest female Olympic snowboarding champion, landed a frontside 1260 in a video posted on her Instagram this week.

“After multiple penguin slides and ice burns all over my body it was worth it!!” the caption read.

Kim said she landed the trick after seven to 10 tries, working on it for three days at her home pipe in Mammoth Mountain, Calif., according to TransWorld Snowboarding.

“You’ll definitely see it in competition next season!” she said, according to the report.

Kim is already the only woman to land back-to-back 1080s in a contest, which she first did in 2016 and then again in PyeongChang.

At the same Mammoth Mountain camp, Olympian Maddie Mastro landed a double crippler (or a double backflip on the frontside wall), which has also never been landed in a women’s contest.

Been thinking about this one for awhile now 🥊 🐺 vid: @benjaminwisner

A post shared by Maddie Mastro (@maddie_mastro) on

World Alpine Skiing Championships add event

Getty Images
By Nick ZaccardiMay 18, 2018, 1:32 PM EDT
Mikaela Shiffrin will have a new opportunity to take gold at the world championships starting in 2021.

A parallel race will debut on the Alpine skiing worlds program in 2021 in Cortina d’Ampezzo, Italy, the International Ski Federation (FIS) announced Friday.

Parallel events, where skiers go head-to-head on the same course but on different sets of gates in a bracket-style elimination format, have dotted the annual World Cup schedule in recent years. They count as slaloms and giant slaloms in World Cup standings.

Shiffrin, who owns Olympic golds in both slalom and giant slalom, won all three of her World Cup starts in parallel races over the previous two seasons.

Parallel racing is already held at worlds (and the Olympics starting this year) in a mixed-gender team event.

Last year, FIS said it discussed adding more individual parallel races to the World Cup schedule and cutting combined events (races with one run of downhill or super-G and one run of slalom) altogether starting in 2020-21.

Austrian media reported last year that the combined would be taken off the world championships schedule starting in 2021, but FIS did not mention the combined in Friday’s press release.

The FIS congress also approved new world championships mixed-gender team events in freestyle skiing (aerials), snowboarding (parallel), plus the first women’s Nordic combined event at worlds and a women’s ski jumping team event, all in 2021.

FIS hopes the mixed team events will be added to the Olympics in Beijing in 2022 by the IOC, as well as ski big air and a snowboard cross team event.

Top U.S. cyclist Chloé Dygert Owen suffers concussion in Tour of California crash

Getty Images
By Nick ZaccardiMay 18, 2018, 1:02 PM EDT
Chloé Dygert Owen, a 21-year-old U.S. cycling phenom, suffered a concussion in a crash at the Tour of California on Thursday.

“Concussion for me, so sad to be out of the race,” was posted on Dygert Owen’s social media, along with video of her fall, helmet slamming onto the pavement. “Was floating back after my lead out pull for the final sprint, just an unlucky day.”

Dygert Owen is a two-time reigning world champion and world-record holder on the track in the individual pursuit, which is not an Olympic event. She also earned team pursuit gold medals at the last three worlds, plus silver at the Rio Olympics in that event.

Dygert Owen swept the individual 2015 World junior titles on the road before taking her first pedals on a track bike. She became a competitive road cyclist in 2013 and missed most of 2014 after tearing an ACL playing basketball that January.

She was also fourth in the time trial at road worlds last September.

She has excelled on the track and the road in the last year despite a torn hip labrum and bulging disk in her back, according to VeloNews.

“I still have pain, I have pain every day,” Dygert said, according to the report. “It’s constant but bearable for the most part, physical therapy helps.”

