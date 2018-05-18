Watch Chloe Kim land a never-been-done 1260 in halfpipe practice

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

No woman has landed a 1260 in a halfpipe contest, but Chloe Kim looks ready to next season.

Kim, who in PyeongChang became the youngest female Olympic snowboarding champion, landed a frontside 1260 in a video posted on her Instagram this week.

“After multiple penguin slides and ice burns all over my body it was worth it!!” the caption read.

Kim said she landed the trick after seven to 10 tries, working on it for three days at her home pipe in Mammoth Mountain, Calif., according to TransWorld Snowboarding.

“You’ll definitely see it in competition next season!” she said, according to the report.

Kim is already the only woman to land back-to-back 1080s in a contest, which she first did in 2016 and then again in PyeongChang.

At the same Mammoth Mountain camp, Olympian Maddie Mastro landed a double crippler (or a double backflip on the frontside wall), which has also never been landed in a women’s contest.

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

MORE: Lindsey Vonn’s proposal to race men tabled