TRENDING GYMNASTICS | SWIMMING | TRACK AND FIELD
Getty Images

Katie Ledecky crushes 200m freestyle field in Indianapolis

By Nick ZaccardiMay 18, 2018, 8:20 PM EDT
Leave a comment

More: Olympics

Watch Chloe Kim land a never-been-done 1260 in halfpipe practice World Alpine Skiing Championships add event Top U.S. cyclist Chloé Dygert Owen suffers concussion in Tour of California crash

Katie Ledecky made it three wins in three days in Indianapolis, taking the 200m freestyle by 2.64 seconds at the Pro Series meet on Friday.

Ledecky clocked 1:55.42, which ranks third in the world this year. The two fastest swimmers, Canadian Taylor Ruck and Australian Ariarne Titmus, were not in Friday’s race.

Earlier in the meet, Ledecky smashed her 1500m freestyle world record by five seconds on Wednesday and swam the second-fastest 400m free in history on Thursday.

Her 200m free on Friday, while 1.69 seconds off her personal best from the Olympics, came an hour after she placed third in a 400m individual medley.

“I’m pretty happy with it coming off the 400m IM,” Ledecky said on Olympic Channel: Home of Team USA.

Full meet results are here. The meet finishes Saturday, with Ledecky entered in the 200m individual medley and 800m freestyle. NBCSN, NBCSports.com/live and the NBC Sports app will air live coverage at 7 p.m. ET.

Also Friday, 12-time Olympic medalist Ryan Lochte competed for the first time this spring, placing fourth in the 200m free and 100m butterfly at a meet in Atlanta. Lochte is scheduled for three meets in four weeks, including his first Pro Series meet since the Rio Olympics and his 10-month suspension in Santa Clara, Calif., next month.

Swimmers are preparing for the U.S. Championships in July and Pan Pacific Championships in August, the two meets that will determine the 2019 World Championships team.

An hour before her 200m free, Ledecky placed third in the 400m IM, an event she doesn’t swim at major meets. Melanie Margalis, fourth in the 200m IM at the 2016 Olympics and 2017 Worlds, and NCAA champion Ella Eastin went one-two in personal-best times.

Ledecky clocked 4:38.88, 1.93 seconds behind Margalis and .45 behind her Stanford teammate Eastin. Ledecky’s time was her third-fastest ever in the 400m IM, trailing her personal best of 4:37.93.

In other events, world champion Chase Kalisz won the men’s 400m IM by 6.54 seconds in 4:10.55, the second-fastest time in the world this year behind his own 4:08.92 from March 2.

Simone Manuel took the 50m free in 24.59, the fastest time by an American this year. Manuel is the Olympic silver medalist and world bronze medalist in the splash and dash. Australian Cate Campbell has the fastest time in the world of 23.78, but she’s not in Indianapolis.

Eight-time Olympic medalist Nathan Adrian won the men’s 50m free in 21.97, well off Brit Pen Broud‘s fastest time this year of 21.30. Neither Proud nor world champion Caeleb Dressel were in the field.

World bronze medalist Jacob Pebley prevailed in a 200m backstroke that lacked Olympic champ Ryan Murphy. Pebley clocked 1:57.03, 1.18 seconds off his fastest time this year.

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

MORE: Ryan Lochte begins comeback in earnest this week

Watch Chloe Kim land a never-been-done 1260 in halfpipe practice

AP
By Nick ZaccardiMay 18, 2018, 2:07 PM EDT
Leave a comment

No woman has landed a 1260 in a halfpipe contest, but Chloe Kim looks ready to next season.

Kim, who in PyeongChang became the youngest female Olympic snowboarding champion, landed a frontside 1260 in a video posted on her Instagram this week.

“After multiple penguin slides and ice burns all over my body it was worth it!!” the caption read.

Kim said she landed the trick after seven to 10 tries, working on it for three days at her home pipe in Mammoth Mountain, Calif., according to TransWorld Snowboarding.

“You’ll definitely see it in competition next season!” she said, according to the report.

Kim is already the only woman to land back-to-back 1080s in a contest, which she first did in 2016 and then again in PyeongChang.

At the same Mammoth Mountain camp, Olympian Maddie Mastro landed a double crippler (or a double backflip on the frontside wall), which has also never been landed in a women’s contest.

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

MORE: Lindsey Vonn’s proposal to race men tabled

Been thinking about this one for awhile now 🥊 🐺 vid: @benjaminwisner

A post shared by Maddie Mastro (@maddie_mastro) on

World Alpine Skiing Championships add event

Getty Images
By Nick ZaccardiMay 18, 2018, 1:32 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Mikaela Shiffrin will have a new opportunity to take gold at the world championships starting in 2021.

A parallel race will debut on the Alpine skiing worlds program in 2021 in Cortina d’Ampezzo, Italy, the International Ski Federation (FIS) announced Friday.

Parallel events, where skiers go head-to-head on the same course but on different sets of gates in a bracket-style elimination format, have dotted the annual World Cup schedule in recent years. They count as slaloms and giant slaloms in World Cup standings.

Shiffrin, who owns Olympic golds in both slalom and giant slalom, won all three of her World Cup starts in parallel races over the previous two seasons.

Parallel racing is already held at worlds (and the Olympics starting this year) in a mixed-gender team event.

Last year, FIS said it discussed adding more individual parallel races to the World Cup schedule and cutting combined events (races with one run of downhill or super-G and one run of slalom) altogether starting in 2020-21.

Austrian media reported last year that the combined would be taken off the world championships schedule starting in 2021, but FIS did not mention the combined in Friday’s press release.

The FIS congress also approved new world championships mixed-gender team events in freestyle skiing (aerials), snowboarding (parallel), plus the first women’s Nordic combined event at worlds and a women’s ski jumping team event, all in 2021.

FIS hopes the mixed team events will be added to the Olympics in Beijing in 2022 by the IOC, as well as ski big air and a snowboard cross team event.

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

MORE: Lindsey Vonn’s proposal to race men tabled