2018 French Open TV, streaming broadcast schedule

NBC and Tennis Channel will combine to air live coverage of the French Open, which begins Sunday in Paris. NBC will broadcast Roland Garros for the 36th straight year, with TV coverage also streaming on NBCSports.com/live and the NBC Sports app.
Top-ranked Rafael Nadal eyes his 11th French Open title. That would tie Margaret Court‘s record for singles wins at a Grand Slam event (Court won 11 Australian Opens, but seven came when it was the Australian Championships, an amateur event.).
Other notables include Novak Djokovic, who last won a Slam at the 2016 French Open, and German Alexander Zverev, the top player in 2018. Roger Federer (rest) and Andy Murray (hip surgery) will miss the season’s second major tournament.
Serena Williams, a 23-time Grand Slam singles titlist and three-time winner at Roland Garros, plays her first Grand Slam since giving birth to daughter Alexis Ohanian on Sept. 1. Williams was not given a seen by French Open organizers as she comes back from maternity leave.
Williams has played four WTA Tour matches, all in March, since winning the 2017 Australian Open. Like Nadal, she can tie a Court record this year — the most career Grand Slam singles titles at 24.
Other contenders include top-ranked Simona Halep, Australian Open champ Caroline Wozniacki, U.S. Open champ Sloane Stephens and past French Open champions Maria Sharapova, Garbiñe Muguruza and Jelena Ostapenko.
French Open Broadcast Schedule
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Network
|Round
|Sunday, May 27
|5 a.m.-3 p.m.
|Tennis Channel
|First Round
|12-3 p.m.
|NBC
|First Round
|Monday, May 28
|5 a.m.-3 p.m.
|Tennis Channel
|First Round
|12-3 p.m.
|NBC
|First Round
|Tuesday, May 29
|5 a.m.-3 p.m.
|Tennis Channel
|First Round
|Wednesday, May 30
|5 a.m.-3 p.m.
|Tennis Channel
|Second Round
|Thursday, May 31
|5 a.m.-3 p.m.
|Tennis Channel
|Second Round
|Friday, June 1
|5 a.m.-3 p.m.
|Tennis Channel
|Third Round
|Saturday, June 2
|5 a.m.-12 p.m.
|Tennis Channel
|Third Round
|12-3 p.m.
|NBC
|Third Round
|Sunday, June 3
|5 a.m.-12 p.m.
|Tennis Channel
|Fourth Round
|12-3 p.m.
|NBC
|Fourth Round
|Monday, June 4
|5 a.m.-3 p.m.
|Tennis Channel
|Fourth Round
|Tuesday, June 5
|7 a.m.-1 p.m.
|Tennis Channel
|Quarterfinals
|Wednesday, June 6
|7 a.m.-1 p.m.
|Tennis Channel
|Quarterfinals
|Thursday, June 7
|8 a.m.-2 p.m.
|Tennis Channel
|Women’s Semifinals
|11 a.m.-2 p.m.
|NBC
|Women’s Semifinals
|Friday, June 8
|6 a.m.-11 a.m.
|Tennis Channel
|Men’s Semifinals
|11 a.m.-2 p.m.
|NBC
|Men’s Semifinals
|Saturday, June 9
|9 a.m.-1 p.m.
|NBC
|Women’s Final
|Sunday, June 10
|9 a.m.-2 p.m.
|NBC
|Men’s Final
