TRENDING GYMNASTICS | SWIMMING | TRACK AND FIELD
USA Gymnastics
Getty Images

USA Gymnastics CEO Kerry Perry’s statement for congressional hearing

By Nick ZaccardiMay 22, 2018, 12:36 PM EDT
Leave a comment

More: Olympics

Adam Rippon tops Tonya Harding, is sixth Olympian to win Dancing with the Stars Olympian sues USA Swimming to allege sexual abuse cover-up Jordan Burroughs keeps Rio defeat at a distance as he chases record

USA Gymnastics President and CEO Kerry Perry said in a statement for a Wednesday congressional hearing on sexual abuse in the U.S. Olympic community that her organization is “on a new path, with new leadership, and a commitment to ensure this never happens again.”

Perry is expected to read the statement at the hearing (streaming here at 10 a.m. ET) and take questions from congressional subcommittee members.

Perry came from outside USA Gymnastics when she replaced Steve Penny as the national governing body’s president in December after Penny resigned amid the Larry Nassar scandal.

More than 300 women and girls have said they were sexually abused by Nassar, a former U.S. national team and Michigan State sports doctor. Michigan State said last Wednesday it reached a $500 million settlement with 332 survivors.

“My singular goal — and the reason I accepted this mission — is to create a supportive and empowering culture that helps our athletes achieve their gymnastics dreams in a safe environment,” Perry said in her statement. “We will hold our organization to the highest standards of care, and I am committed to making bold decisions in order to become the standard-bearer for change.”

Perry confirmed that USA Gymnastics is mediating with athletes to resolve their claims.

She also said in a Monday press release that Annie Heffernon had replaced Rhonda Faehn as interim vice president in charge of the women’s program. Heffernon was first hired by USA Gymnastics in 2013 as the women’s Junior Olympic program director.

Last week, Perry said that Faehn, head of the U.S. women’s program since 2015, was no longer with USA Gymnastics. National team gymnasts said on social media that Faehn was being forced out by Perry.

Perry told Faehn, a senior vice president, only that USA Gymnastics needed to “move forward” from the Nassar scandal, according to NBC News, citing two sources with knowledge of the conversation that took place during a national-team camp in Tennessee.

In summer 2015, a coach overheard U.S. gymnasts Aly Raisman and Maggie Nichols discussing Nassar’s pelvic treatments as national team doctor. The coach reported it to Faehn, who reported it to Penny, according to NBC News.

USA Gymnastics has been criticized for not immediately calling police. Though Nassar stopped working with national-team gymnasts, it would be another year before he was fired from Michigan State, where he also sexually abused athletes.

Raisman called for Faehn to step down two weeks ago, according to the Indianapolis Star.

Acting U.S. Olympic Committee CEO Susanne Lyons, USA Swimming CEO Tim Hinchey, USA Volleyball CEO Jamie Davis and USA Taekwondo executive director Steve McNally are also confirmed to testify at Wednesday’s hearing with Perry. Those four sports are among those within the U.S. Olympic community that have had sexual-abuse scandals, detailed by the congressional subcommittee here.

Shellie Pfohl, the CEO for the U.S. Center for SafeSport, which handles cases of sexual misconduct in the Olympic and Paralympic community, is also scheduled to testify.

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

MORE: Rhonda Faehn, women’s program head, ‘no longer with USA Gymnastics’

2018 French Open TV, streaming broadcast schedule

Getty Images
By OlympicTalkMay 22, 2018, 11:25 AM EDT
Leave a comment

NBC and Tennis Channel will combine to air live coverage of the French Open, which begins Sunday in Paris. NBC will broadcast Roland Garros for the 36th straight year, with TV coverage also streaming on NBCSports.com/live and the NBC Sports app.

Top-ranked Rafael Nadal eyes his 11th French Open title. That would tie Margaret Court‘s record for singles wins at a Grand Slam event (Court won 11 Australian Opens, but seven came when it was the Australian Championships, an amateur event.).

Other notables include Novak Djokovic, who last won a Slam at the 2016 French Open, and German Alexander Zverev, the top player in 2018. Roger Federer (rest) and Andy Murray (hip surgery) will miss the season’s second major tournament.

Serena Williams, a 23-time Grand Slam singles titlist and three-time winner at Roland Garros, plays her first Grand Slam since giving birth to daughter Alexis Ohanian on Sept. 1. Williams was not given a seen by French Open organizers as she comes back from maternity leave.

Williams has played four WTA Tour matches, all in March, since winning the 2017 Australian Open. Like Nadal, she can tie a Court record this year — the most career Grand Slam singles titles at 24.

Other contenders include top-ranked Simona Halep, Australian Open champ Caroline Wozniacki, U.S. Open champ Sloane Stephens and past French Open champions Maria SharapovaGarbiñe Muguruza and Jelena Ostapenko.

French Open Broadcast Schedule

Date Time (ET) Network Round
Sunday, May 27 5 a.m.-3 p.m. Tennis Channel First Round
12-3 p.m. NBC First Round
Monday, May 28 5 a.m.-3 p.m. Tennis Channel First Round
12-3 p.m. NBC First Round
Tuesday, May 29 5 a.m.-3 p.m. Tennis Channel First Round
Wednesday, May 30 5 a.m.-3 p.m. Tennis Channel Second Round
Thursday, May 31 5 a.m.-3 p.m. Tennis Channel Second Round
Friday, June 1 5 a.m.-3 p.m. Tennis Channel Third Round
Saturday, June 2 5 a.m.-12 p.m. Tennis Channel Third Round
12-3 p.m. NBC Third Round
Sunday, June 3 5 a.m.-12 p.m. Tennis Channel Fourth Round
12-3 p.m. NBC Fourth Round
Monday, June 4 5 a.m.-3 p.m. Tennis Channel Fourth Round
Tuesday, June 5 7 a.m.-1 p.m. Tennis Channel Quarterfinals
Wednesday, June 6 7 a.m.-1 p.m. Tennis Channel Quarterfinals
Thursday, June 7 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Tennis Channel Women’s Semifinals
11 a.m.-2 p.m. NBC Women’s Semifinals
Friday, June 8 6 a.m.-11 a.m. Tennis Channel Men’s Semifinals
11 a.m.-2 p.m. NBC Men’s Semifinals
Saturday, June 9 9 a.m.-1 p.m. NBC Women’s Final
Sunday, June 10 9 a.m.-2 p.m. NBC Men’s Final

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

MORE: No French Open seed for Serena Williams

Adam Rippon tops Tonya Harding, is sixth Olympian to win Dancing with the Stars

ABC
By Nick ZaccardiMay 21, 2018, 11:59 PM EDT
Leave a comment

More: Olympics

USA Gymnastics USA Gymnastics CEO Kerry Perry’s statement for congressional hearing Olympian sues USA Swimming to allege sexual abuse cover-up Jordan Burroughs keeps Rio defeat at a distance as he chases record

Adam Rippon‘s dream year now includes a “Dancing with the Stars” title.

Rippon topped fellow Olympic figure skater Tonya Harding and Washington Redskins cornerback Josh Norman to win an all-athletes season of the series.

“This has been such an incredible experience, pushing yourself out of your comfort zone,” Rippon said on “Entertainment Tonight,” holding a Mirrorball Trophy with partner Jenna Johnson. “More than that, getting to meet somebody who I’m going to be friends with for the rest of my life.”

Olympian winners in the previous 25 seasons were all gold medalists: Apolo OhnoKristi YamaguchiShawn JohnsonMeryl Davis and Laurie Hernandez.

Rippon, 28, took team bronze at his first and last Games in PyeongChang in February, making the Olympics in his third and final try in January as the oldest U.S. Olympic rookie singles skater in 82 years.

The outspoken, charismatic Rippon became one of the biggest mainstream stars of the winter sports season after nearly missing the Olympic team in finishing fourth at nationals in January. He was then 10th at the Olympics.

In March, Rippon attended the Oscars and met Reese Witherspoon. In April, he was named to the Time 100 and in People Magazine’s Beautiful issue.

Rippon successfully managed a hectic travel schedule the last month, dotting the country for Stars on Ice shows while squeezing in rehearsals and live “Dancing” episodes in Los Angeles the last four Mondays.

On the finale, Rippon recorded the first perfect score for the abbreviated season — 10s from all three judges on the first of two dances. Harding and Norman later scored straight 10s on their second dances.

Rippon scored 28 out of 30 on his last dance, wearing a bowl-cut wig, and had the highest combined total of judges scores on the night. The winner was determined by a combination of viewer voting and judges scores.

“They brought it home every week,” Harding said of Rippon and Johnson on “Entertainment Tonight.” “Adam is wonderful, and his partner. They deserved it.”

Harding finished higher than Olympic rival Nancy Kerrigan did on the show last year.

“Last night felt like it was the first time I landed the triple axel,” was posted on Harding’s Instagram.

Olympians/Paralympians on Dancing with the Stars
Season 1 — Evander Holyfield (1984, boxing)
Season 4 — Apolo Ohno (2002-2010, short track speed skating) — WINNER, Clyde Drexler (1992, basketball)
Season 5 — Floyd Mayweather Jr. (1996, boxing)
Season 6 — Kristi Yamaguchi (1992, figure skating) — WINNER, Monica Seles (1996-2000, tennis)
Season 7 — Maurice Greene (2000-2004, track and field), Misty May-Treanor (2000-2012, volleyball)
Season 8 — Shawn Johnson (2008, gymnastics) — WINNER
Season 9 — Louie Vito (2010, snowboarding), Natalie Coughlin (2004-2012, swimming)
Season 10 — Evan Lysacek (2006-2010, figure skating)
Season 12 — Sugar Ray Leonard (1976, boxing)
Season 13 — Hope Solo (2004-2016, soccer)
Season 14 — Martina Navratilova (2004, tennis)
Season 15 — Shawn Johnson, Apolo Ohno
Season 16 — Dorothy Hamill (1976, figure skating), Aly Raisman (2012-2016, gymnastics)
Season 18 — Meryl Davis (2010-2014, figure skating) — WINNER, Charlie White (2010-2014, figure skating), Amy Purdy (2014, snowboarding)
Season 19 — Lolo Jones (2008, 2012, 2014, track and field/bobsled)
Season 20 — Nastia Liukin (2008, gymnastics)
Season 23 — Laurie Hernandez (2016, gymnastics) — WINNER, Ryan Lochte (2004-2016, swimming)
Season 24 — Simone Biles (2016, gymnastics), Nancy Kerrigan (1992-94, figure skating)
Season 25 — Victoria Arlen (2012, swimming)
Season 26 — Adam Rippon (2018, figure skating) — WINNER, Jamie Anderson (2014-18, snowboarding), Chris Mazdzer (2010-18, luge), Jennie Finch (2004-08, softball), Mirai Nagasu (2010, 2018, figure skating), Tonya Harding (1992-94, figure skating)

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

MORE: Nathan Chen commits to Yale this fall