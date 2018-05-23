Adam Rippon’s figure skating future unclear after Dancing with the Stars

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The first five months of 2018 made Adam Rippon a household name, but how he will spend the rest of the year is uncertain.

“It’s been such a whirlwind from the Olympics that I need to sit down, I need to talk to my coach and really go over what I think is going to be the best thing for me,” Rippon said after becoming the sixth Olympian to win “Dancing with the Stars” on Monday, according to TeamUSA.org. “Once all of this settles down and I have the chance to go home and sit down with [coach] Rafael [Arutyunyan], I think that’s when I’ll really think about what the best option is for me.”

Asked of his plans for the future by People magazine, Rippon sighed and said, “Hopefully a well-paying job.”

Rippon would have already had to indicate to U.S. Figure Skating if he intends to compete in the fall Grand Prix series, per the national governing body’s international selection pool deadlines.

Grand Prix assignments are typically announced in late spring or early summer.

At 28, Rippon was the oldest U.S. Olympic rookie singles skater in 82 years. He finished 10th in PyeongChang and added a team event bronze medal. Rippon repeated in South Korea that he would not try for the 2022 Olympics, but he wasn’t retiring yet.

It’s also unclear if veteran Olympians Ashley Wagner and Mirai Nagasu will compete in the Grand Prix series that begins in October.

