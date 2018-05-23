TRENDING GYMNASTICS | SWIMMING | TRACK AND FIELD
Adam Rippon's figure skating future unclear after Dancing with the Stars

By Nick Zaccardi May 23, 2018, 8:21 AM EDT
The first five months of 2018 made Adam Rippon a household name, but how he will spend the rest of the year is uncertain.

“It’s been such a whirlwind from the Olympics that I need to sit down, I need to talk to my coach and really go over what I think is going to be the best thing for me,” Rippon said after becoming the sixth Olympian to win “Dancing with the Stars” on Monday, according to TeamUSA.org. “Once all of this settles down and I have the chance to go home and sit down with [coach] Rafael [Arutyunyan], I think that’s when I’ll really think about what the best option is for me.”

Asked of his plans for the future by People magazine, Rippon sighed and said, “Hopefully a well-paying job.”

Rippon would have already had to indicate to U.S. Figure Skating if he intends to compete in the fall Grand Prix series, per the national governing body’s international selection pool deadlines.

Grand Prix assignments are typically announced in late spring or early summer.

At 28, Rippon was the oldest U.S. Olympic rookie singles skater in 82 years. He finished 10th in PyeongChang and added a team event bronze medal. Rippon repeated in South Korea that he would not try for the 2022 Olympics, but he wasn’t retiring yet.

It’s also unclear if veteran Olympians Ashley Wagner and Mirai Nagasu will compete in the Grand Prix series that begins in October.

Olympic beach volleyball champs Alison, Bruno split

By Nick Zaccardi May 23, 2018, 11:03 AM EDT
Brazilians Alison and Bruno ended their beach volleyball partnership, less than two years after taking gold at the Rio Olympics, one of the greatest moments for the host nation.

Neither has announced a new partner.

“I’m really proud of what we built together, of our team being an example for many, but it came to an end now,” Alison said, according to the FIVB. “We talked, and we agreed that it’s time for us to look for new challenges. Besides of the good memories, we keep the respect, the friendship and the admiration for each other.”

Alison and Bruno had been a team since 2014 but struggled since their Olympic title. They haven’t made a final of an event outside of Brazil since September 2016.

They were dominant in 2015 and 2016, winning not only the Olympics, but also the world championships, back-to-back World Tour Finals and three FIVB World Tour Grand Slam events.

Other Brazilian pairs have emerged. Andre and Evandro won the 2017 World title as well as last week’s FIVB World Tour event in Brazil.

The top U.S. pair, 2008 Olympic champion Phil Dalhausser and his 2016 Olympic partner, Nick Lucena, won the first of three majors this season in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., in March. They also won the last major of the 2017 season as well as the World Tour Finals, beating Andre and Evandro in the latter final.

The next major tournament this season is in Gstaad, Switzerland, in July. There are no world championships in even-numbered years.

“It’s early to say something, we’ll start from zero,” Alison said, according to the FIVB. “I’ll talk with my coaching staff and think about my future. Olympic qualification is starting soon, and we need to plan well because the goal is to compete in Tokyo 2020.”

Robb Stauber, coach of U.S. Olympic champion hockey team, takes pro job

By Nick Zaccardi May 23, 2018, 9:50 AM EDT
Robb Stauber, the head coach of the U.S. Olympic women’s hockey team, and wife Shivaun Stauber, a former college goalie, will be co-head coaches of the newest NWHL team, the Minnesota Whitecaps, next season.

The club tweeted St. Paul Pioneer Press story confirming the hires, quoting Robb Stauber and reporting he also applied to coach the University of Minnesota’s men’s team. He did not get that job.

Asked if Stauber’s new job means he will not coach the U.S. at the 2019 World Championship, a USA Hockey spokesperson said, “We haven’t announced our 2018-19 national team coaching staff yet..”

The NWHL season typically runs from October to late March, ending just before the world championship tournament. The schedule for 2018-19, the league’s fourth season, has not been announced.

The U.S. women’s national team’s schedule is defined by two major international tournaments — worlds and the Four Nations Cup, the latter scheduled for November.

Stauber previously coached the Whitecaps when they were an independent team in 2015-16, while also serving as a U.S. national team assistant coach.

The following fall, Stauber was promoted from assistant to head coach of the U.S. women’s national team, starting a two-season run that included world and Olympic titles.

