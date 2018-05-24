TRENDING GYMNASTICS | SWIMMING | TRACK AND FIELD
2018 French Open women’s draw

By Nick ZaccardiMay 24, 2018, 1:31 PM EDT
Unseeded Serena Williams will play Czech Kristyna Pliskova in the French Open first round, with Maria Sharapova as a possible fourth-round opponent.

Serena Williams, a 23-time Grand Slam singles titlist and three-time winner at Roland Garros, plays her first Grand Slam since giving birth to daughter Alexis Ohanian on Sept. 1. Williams was not given a seen by French Open organizers as she comes back from maternity leave, ranked No. 453 due to her absence.

Williams has played four WTA Tour matches, all in March, since winning the 2017 Australian Open. She is one Grand Slam singles title shy of Margaret Court‘s career record of 24.

Pliskova, whose identical twin is former No. 1 Karolina Pliskova, is ranked No. 70 and has never advanced past the third round of a Grand Slam in singles.

Williams is on the opposite half of the draw as older sister Venus Williams, U.S. Open winner Sloane Stephens, Australian Open winner Caroline Wozniacki and defending French Open champion Jelena Ostapenko.

Other noteworthy first-round matchups: No. 1 Simona Halep against American Alison Riske and 2016 French Open winner Garbine Muguruza against 2009 French Open winner Svetlana Kuznetsova.

2018 French Open men’s draw

By Nick ZaccardiMay 24, 2018, 2:06 PM EDT
Rafael Nadal open his bid for an 11 French Open title against Ukraine’s Alexandr Dolgopolov, while past Roland Garros winners Novak Djokovic and Stan Wawrinka are on the opposite half of the draw.

Nadal’s potential opponents include either American Jack Sock or Canadian Denis Shapovalov in the fourth round, South African Kevin Anderson in the quarterfinals and past U.S. Open winners Juan Martin del Potro and Marin Cilic in the semifinals.

Nadal can tie Margaret Court‘s record for singles wins at a Grand Slam event (Court won 11 Australian Opens, but seven came when it was the Australian Championships, an amateur event.).

Other notable first-round matchups include Americans Sam Querrey and Frances Tiafoe facing off.

Most of Nadal’s biggest threats and accomplished clay-court players are on the opposite half of the draw, including Djokovic, Wawrinka, Alexander ZverevDominic Thiem and Kei Nishikori.

Roger Federer (rest) and Andy Murray (hip surgery) are sitting out.

Brazil beach volleyball shakeup breaks up world champions

By Nick ZaccardiMay 24, 2018, 11:47 AM EDT
Olympic champions Alison and Bruno‘s breakup was quickly felt throughout the top level of Brazilian beach volleyball. The 2017 World champions are no longer a pair as a result.

Alison, the 6-foot-8 blocker nicknamed “Woolly Mammoth” with a matching rib tattoo, will now partner with Andre, a 2017 World champion with Evandro.

Bruno, a 6-foot-1 defensive standout known as the “Magician,” will play with former partner Pedro. Pedro and Evandro made up the other Brazilian team at the Rio Olympics, getting eliminated in the quarterfinals and then breaking up at the end of 2016 as Evandro began playing with Andre.

Andre and Evandro’s announced breakup came days after they won the most recent FIVB World Tour event in Itapema, Brazil, without dropping a set in six matches.

“I’m very frustrated with [Andre’s] decision,” Evandro said, according to an FIVB translation of a Globo story, “but it happened, and I need to move forward.”

Evandro will be reunited with Vitor Felipe, according to the FIVB. Abrupt changes in Brazilian partnerships, sometimes with federation involvement, are common.

The biggest rival to the top Brazilian pairs the last two seasons has been the U.S. team of 2008 Olympic champion Phil Dalhausser and his 2016 Olympic partner, Nick Lucena.

Dalhausser and Lucena won the first of three majors this season in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., in March. They also won the last major of the 2017 season as well as the World Tour Finals, beating Andre and Evandro in the latter final.

The next major tournament this season is in Gstaad, Switzerland, in July. There are no world championships in even-numbered years.

