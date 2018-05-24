TRENDING GYMNASTICS | SWIMMING | TRACK AND FIELD
Brazil beach volleyball shakeup breaks up world champions

By Nick ZaccardiMay 24, 2018, 11:47 AM EDT
Olympic champions Alison and Bruno‘s breakup was quickly felt throughout the top level of Brazilian beach volleyball. The 2017 World champions are no longer a pair as a result.

Alison, the 6-foot-8 blocker nicknamed “Woolly Mammoth” with a matching rib tattoo, will now partner with Andre, a 2017 World champion with Evandro.

Bruno, a 6-foot-1 defensive standout known as the “Magician,” will play with former partner Pedro. Pedro and Evandro made up the other Brazilian team at the Rio Olympics, getting eliminated in the quarterfinals and then breaking up at the end of 2016 as Evandro began playing with Andre.

Andre and Evandro’s announced breakup came days after they won the most recent FIVB World Tour event in Itapema, Brazil, without dropping a set in six matches.

“I’m very frustrated with [Andre’s] decision,” Evandro said, according to an FIVB translation of a Globo story, “but it happened, and I need to move forward.”

Evandro will be reunited with Vitor Felipe, according to the FIVB. Abrupt changes in Brazilian partnerships, sometimes with federation involvement, are common.

The biggest rival to the top Brazilian pairs the last two seasons has been the U.S. team of 2008 Olympic champion Phil Dalhausser and his 2016 Olympic partner, Nick Lucena.

Dalhausser and Lucena won the first of three majors this season in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., in March. They also won the last major of the 2017 season as well as the World Tour Finals, beating Andre and Evandro in the latter final.

The next major tournament this season is in Gstaad, Switzerland, in July. There are no world championships in even-numbered years.

Katinka Hosszu 'no longer working' with coach/husband Shane Tusup

By Nick ZaccardiMay 24, 2018, 10:07 AM EDT
Hungarian swimmer Katinka Hosszu, the Olympic and world champion in both individual medleys, is no longer working with coach and husband Shane Tusup, according to Hosszu’s Facebook.

“I would like to get ahead of the gossips, sadly Shane and I haven’t been able to resolve our personal issues, therefore we are no longer working together,” Hosszu’s post read. “I’m still preparing for the upcoming competitions while looking at my options for my support team.”

Hosszu, 29, swept the individual medleys at the last three world championships in addition to the Rio Games, making her the world’s best all-around female swimmer for the last half-decade, since turning to Tusup as her coach following a medal-less London Olympics. She also captured the 200m and 400m individual medley world records in that span.

Hosszu and Tusup wed in 2013. Their relationship was covered by mainstream media in Rio, when Tusup’s fiery behavior, well-known on the pool deck, showed during Hosszu’s Olympic races. At the time, Hosszu defended Tusup.

They began dating as swimmers at the University of Southern California and endured difficult recent times, as Hosszu noted in a December Facebook post.

On March 29, Hosszu posted a Facebook photo with Tusup with a caption, “You and me against the World,” both of them smiling.

Hosszu last competed Dec. 21. Her name appears on psych sheets for a meet in California that starts Friday.

Justin Gatlin to miss Prefontaine Classic

By Nick ZaccardiMay 24, 2018, 8:36 AM EDT
World 100m champion Justin Gatlin withdrew from Saturday’s Prefontaine Classic and a showdown with Christian Coleman.

It would have been the Americans’ first head-to-head since they went one-two in the 2017 World Championships 100m, relegating Usain Bolt to bronze in the Jamaican’s last individual race.

But Gatlin’s agent said the 36-year-old will miss the Diamond League meet in Eugene, Ore., due to right hamstring tightness picked up at a meet in Japan last weekend, according to Reuters.

Coleman, who twice broke the indoor 60m world record in the winter, also altered his Pre Classic plans.

Organizers announced Wednesday that Coleman would run the 100m and the 200m in a 90-minute span, but his management agency later tweeted he would race solely the 100m to be prudent in his first individual race meet of the outdoor season.

Gatlin and Coleman were scheduled to go head-to-head in a 100m in Shanghai on May 12, but Coleman withdrew ahead of that meet for precautionary reasons.

Gatlin went on to finish seventh in Shanghai in 10.20 seconds, his slowest professional 100m result in years, if not ever. Granted, it was raining in Shanghai and Gatlin ran into a slight headwind. Gatlin followed that effort by winning at a smaller meet in Osaka in 10.06 seconds into a headwind on Sunday.

The fastest man in the world in 2018 is American Ronnie Baker, who clocked 9.97 on April 21. Baker is in the Pre Classic 100m field with Coleman but nobody else who has broken 9.96 seconds in their careers.

Gatlin and Coleman are the world’s premier sprinters this season following the retirement of Usain BoltWayde van Niekerk‘s torn ACL and Andre De Grasse‘s slow return from a summer 2017 right hamstring strain.

Gatlin and Coleman could face off at the USATF Outdoor Championships in Des Moines in one month.

