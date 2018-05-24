2018 French Open men’s draw

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Rafael Nadal open his bid for an 11 French Open title against Ukraine’s Alexandr Dolgopolov, while past Roland Garros winners Novak Djokovic and Stan Wawrinka are on the opposite half of the draw.

Nadal’s potential opponents include either American Jack Sock or Canadian Denis Shapovalov in the fourth round, South African Kevin Anderson in the quarterfinals and past U.S. Open winners Juan Martin del Potro and Marin Cilic in the semifinals.

Nadal can tie Margaret Court‘s record for singles wins at a Grand Slam event (Court won 11 Australian Opens, but seven came when it was the Australian Championships, an amateur event.).

Other notable first-round matchups include Americans Sam Querrey and Frances Tiafoe facing off.

Most of Nadal’s biggest threats and accomplished clay-court players are on the opposite half of the draw, including Djokovic, Wawrinka, Alexander Zverev, Dominic Thiem and Kei Nishikori.

Roger Federer (rest) and Andy Murray (hip surgery) are sitting out.

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

MORE: French Open TV, streaming schedule