WATCH LIVE: Prefontaine Classic

The world’s best track and field athletes head to historic Hayward Field for the most star-studded meet of the year, the Prefontaine Classic, airing live on NBC and NBC Sports Gold on Saturday.
NBC SPORTS GOLD, 2:50-6 p.m. ET — STREAM LINK
NBC, 4-6 p.m. ET — STREAM LINK
It marks the final Pre Classic at Hayward, which will be demolished and replaced by a larger stadium in 2020.
The headliners include Christian Coleman, the recently crowned world indoor 60m champion and world-record holder. Coleman races the 100m, where he took silver at the world championships between Justin Gatlin and Usain Bolt.
Caster Semenya puts her two-year winning streak in the 800m on the line against her closest rivals, including the fastest American ever in the event, Ajee’ Wilson.
The world’s fastest women face off in the 100m, pitting Olympic gold medalist Elaine Thompson of Jamaica against world champion Tori Bowie of Mississippi.
U.S. Olympic champions dot Saturday’s schedule, including Christian Taylor (triple jump), Jenn Suhr (pole vault), Dalilah Muhammad (400m hurdles), Ryan Crouser (shot put), Aries Merritt (110m hurdles) and Matthew Centrowitz (Bowerman Mile).
SATURDAY SCHEDULE
3:40 p.m. — Men’s Triple Jump
3:43 — Women’s Pole Vault
3:48 — Men’s International Mile
4 — Men’s High Jump
4:03 — Women’s 400m Hurdles
4:10 — Women’s 800m
4:18 — Men’s 100m
4:26 — Men’s 3000m Steeplechase
4:41 — Women’s 100m
4:50 — Women’s 1500m
4:58 — Men’s Shot Put
5:03 — Men’s 110m Hurdles
5:10 — Women’s 5000m
5:31 — Women’s 400m
5:44 — Men’s 200m
5:51 — Men’s Bowerman Mile
OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!
PRE CLASSIC: Events to Watch | Start Lists
Kenyan Emmanuel Korir overcame getting tripped with 200 meters left to win the 800m on the first day of the Prefontaine Classic on Friday.
Korir was leading when Botswana’s Nijel Amos‘ spike clipped his leg. Korir stumbled, took six steps inside the rail and ceded the lead to Amos, the 2012 Olympic silver medalist.
But Korir overtook Amos on the final straight, winning in 1:45.16, .35 ahead of Amos. The race lacked double Olympic champion and world-record holder David Rudisha, who hasn’t raced since July 4 due to injury.
Korir, 22, ran the fastest 800m in the world last year but was eliminated in the semifinals at the world championships.
Full Pre Classic results are here.
In other events, world champion Sam Kendricks beat the last two Olympic champions in the pole vault, clearing 5.81 meters.
Surprise Rio Olympic gold medalist Thiago Braz of Brazil no-heighted at Pre for a second straight year in his first outdoor meet in 10 months. London Olympic champ and world-record holder Renaud Lavillenie didn’t fare much better, exiting at 5.71 meters for fifth place. Lavillenie still holds the top clearance in the world this year of 5.95 meters.
Rio gold medalist Thomas Röhler led a German javelin sweep, throwing a meet record 89.88 meters. World champion Johannes Vetter, who was second with an 89.34-meter throw, still ranks No. 1 in the world this year at 92.70.
In the two-mile, Ethiopian Selemon Barega upset Olympic 5000m silver medalist Paul Chelimo, outsprinting the American and clocking 8:20.01. Chelimo was second in 8:20.91.
The Pre Classic continues Saturday on NBC and NBC Sports Gold with streaming coverage starting at 2:50 p.m. ET.
OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!
PRE CLASSIC: Full TV Schedule | Preview | Start Lists
Allyson Felix withdrew on the eve of the Prefontaine Classic and will miss Saturday’s anticipated 400m showdown with Olympic champion Shaunae Miller-Uibo and world champion Phyllis Francis.
No reason was given by the meet director at a Friday press conference, according to media in Eugene, Ore.
Felix, a nine-time Olympic medalist and 16-time world outdoor championships medalist, was scheduled to race on the top international level for the first time since Aug. 20. She has raced in smaller meets this season, most recently last Friday.
This is the one year in the four-year cycle without an Olympics or world outdoor championships, making the Diamond League, and the Pre Classic in particular, marquee meets.
“In the 19 years that I’ve been running track, I’ve never taken a break,” the 32-year-old Felix said in an Instagram video Thursday after an intense training session but before her name was taken off Saturday’s start list. “Never had a year where I took it easy. … Now that this is kind of a year without a championship, I’ve had to force myself to have a different approach because my goal is 2020. … To be able to be at my best when it counts, I think that means not having as intense of a year as I usually do. Being a competitor and an athlete, that’s something that I struggle with. … This year, that’s what I’m really trying to force myself to do is have quality races, quality over quantity. … So, if you guys don’t see me at as many of the races as I usually run, don’t worry, I’m fine, I’m just challenging myself to be smarter.”
Felix will miss the Pre Classic for the second time in the last nine years. She was absent in 2016 with an ankle injury.
The USATF Outdoor Championships are in one month.
OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!
PRE CLASSIC: Full TV Schedule | Preview | Start Lists