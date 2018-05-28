WATCH LIVE: French Open on NBC, streaming

TRENDING GYMNASTICS | SWIMMING | TRACK AND FIELD
French Open on NBC, streaming

By OlympicTalk May 28, 2018, 7:28 AM EDT
NBC’s coverage of the French Open continues Monday at 12 p.m. ET, streaming on NBCSports.com/live and the NBC Sports app.

French Open, Day 2

Rafael Nadal opens his quest for an 11th French Open title against Italian Simone Bolelli on Court Philippe Chatrier in Paris. Nadal, who is 79-2 at Roland Garros, can tie Margaret Court‘s record for number of singles titles at one major. (Court won 11 Australian Opens, but seven came when it was the Australian Championships, an amateur event.).

Two-time French Open champion Maria Sharapova and Australian Open winner Caroline Wozniacki are also in action as the first round continues.

Ted Robinson handles play-by-play for NBC’s coverage, joined by analysts John McEnroe and Mary Carillo. This is NBC’s 36th straight year broadcasting the French Open.

FRENCH OPEN: TV/Stream Schedule | Scores | Men's Draw (PDF) | Women's Draw

Chris Froome wins Giro d'Italia, is 3rd cyclist to hold all three Grand Tours

AP
Associated Press May 27, 2018, 3:45 PM EDT
17-year-old runs 3:52 mile at Pre Classic Christian Coleman beaten, Tori Bowie injured at Pre Classic Emmanuel Korir nearly falls, comes back to win 800m at Pre Classic

ROME (AP) — Winning three Grand Tours consecutively was already enough to cement Chris Froome’s place in cycling history.

The way in which he won this Giro d’Italia, though, adds an extra dimension to the achievement.

The Kenyan-born British rider bounced back from two early crashes to storm into the lead two days from the end with an 80-kilometer (50-mile) solo attack in the three-week race’s toughest stage.

“I think the manner of the victory is the thing that impresses everybody. That’s the thing that will stay in everybody’s mind. This is going to be such a signature victory of his career,” Team Sky director Dave Brailsford told The Associated Press as Froome wrapped up the title Sunday.

“The manner that he won this race was absolutely incredible. It’s what bike racing is all about — it’s exciting, it’s spectacular,” Brailsford added. “I’m sure it will define his career over time.”

For a rider who had hitherto been known for his calculating, mechanical style, the attack up a gravel road so far from the finish on Stage 19 was “crazy,” as he himself described it.

“It just felt so raw,” Froome said. “This is for me what bike racing is about.”

Froome has now won the Tour de France, Spanish Vuelta and Giro in succession, becoming only the third cyclist to hold all three Grand Tour titles at the same time and the first to achieve the feat since the Vuelta was moved to the end of the season in 1995.

Eddy Merckx won four straight between 1972 and 1973. Bernard Hinault took three in a row in 1982 and 1983.

“This was always going to be the biggest challenge of my career,” Froome said, alluding to the “unpredictable” nature of the Giro. “But now I’ve done the triple and there’s no greater award for a professional cyclist.”

Froome, a four-time Tour de France champion, had no trouble in maintaining his 46-second lead over defending champion Tom Dumoulin in the mostly ceremonial final stage through historic Rome. He rode a special pink-colored bike for the final stage, while his Team Sky teammates had pink handlebars.

Afterward, Froome announced that his wife is pregnant and due in August. He dedicated the victory to his daughter to be.

Froome arrived at the Giro with big hopes but was not a threat early on after crashing in training before the opening time trial, losing time in a split on stage four, and injuring himself again in a second crash four days later.

But he started to climb back up the standings by winning Stage 14 up Monte Zoncolan — one of the toughest climbs in Europe — then erased more than a three-minute deficit and claimed the pink jersey with his attack on the Colle delle Finestre.

“This one is quite special,” Sky sports director Nicolas Portal said. “It was a totally different race than we’re used to.”

Froome is racing under the cloud of a potential ban after a urine sample he provided at the Spanish Vuelta in September showed a concentration of the asthma drug salbutamol that was twice the permitted level. It remains unclear when the International Cycling Union will rule on the case.

“I had every right to be here and as I’ve said before I know I’ve done nothing wrong,” Froome said.

It was Froome’s sixth Grand Tour win overall and he becomes the seventh rider to win all three Grand Tours over their careers (Merckx, Hinault, Jacques AnquetilFelice GimondiAlberto Contador and Vincenzo Nibali). He’s also the first Briton to win the Giro.

Up next for Froome: an attempt at a record-tying fifth Tour title in July.

“That’s my next objective,” he said.

VIDEO: 17-year-old runs 3:52 mile at Pre Classic

Venus Williams, defending champion upset on first day of French Open

Associated Press May 27, 2018, 2:20 PM EDT
17-year-old runs 3:52 mile at Pre Classic Christian Coleman beaten, Tori Bowie injured at Pre Classic

PARIS (AP) — A year after stunning the tennis world by winning the French Open for the first tour title of her career, Jelena Ostapenko is again in rare company: a first-round loser as the defending champion at a Grand Slam tournament.

Ostapenko’s high-risk game produced far fewer rewards than problems Sunday at Roland Garros, and she bowed out to 67th-ranked Kateryna Kozlova of Ukraine 7-5, 6-3 at Court Philippe Chatrier.

The result made Ostapenko only the second reigning women’s champion to exit in the first round of the French Open a year later — it happened to 2005 winner Anastasia Myskina, too — and only the sixth at any major tournament in the professional era.

“I didn’t expect anything from this match,” Kozlova said in an on-court interview. “It’s just an amazing feeling.”

Hers was not the only significant surprise of Day 1.

Seven-time major champion Venus Williams was beaten 6-4, 7-5 by 85th-ranked Wang Qiang of China. Add that to the ninth-seeded Williams’ loss at the Australian Open in January, and this is the only time in the 37-year-old American’s career that she was sent home in the first round of back-to-back majors.

A first-time French Open finalist is already guaranteed with not only Williams and Ostapenko exiting the bottom half of the draw, but also Italians Francesca Schiavone and Sara Errani.

In 2017, ranked only 47th and 20 years old, Ostapenko became the first woman since 1979 to win her initial tour-level trophy at a Grand Slam tournament.

But the Latvian has had a rough road this season: Her record is just 12-12.

Kozlova, meanwhile, is 24 and arrived at Roland Garros with an even worse mark for 2018 — 4-6.

In her only previous appearance in the main draw in Paris, last year, she lost in the first round. Overall, she had won one of seven matches at any Grand Slam site.

And against the No. 5-seeded Ostapenko, Kozlova earned the first victory of her career against someone ranked in the top 30.

In many ways, Ostapenko was her own undoing.

She wound up with 48 unforced errors, more than twice as many as Kozlova, and that was more than enough to render Ostapenko’s 22-13 edge in winners irrelevant. Ostapenko allowed her opponent to convert 7 of 16 break points, including when a backhand landed in the net to end the match after about 1½ hours.

Moments later, she was gone, swiftly heading to the locker room. Ostapenko raised her left hand to acknowledge the crowd’s applause, but she kept her eyes focused on the ground as she walked off.

Kozlova stayed steady despite the enormity of the moment and while dealing with a blister on the back of her right foot. She was treated by a trainer during a medical timeout after the first set.

“Actually, I have three blisters, but one was the worst, with blood,” Kozlova said afterward. “When you are playing the match, sometimes you are not feeling the pain. … I tried to stay focused.”

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

FRENCH OPEN: TV/Stream Schedule | Scores Men's Draw (PDF) | Women's Draw