Carly Patterson speaks out about Larry Nassar

By Nick ZaccardiMay 29, 2018, 1:57 PM EDT
Carly Patterson, the 2004 Olympic all-around champion, spoke publicly for the first time about Larry Nassar, according to NBC 5 in Dallas-Fort Worth.

Patterson, who said she was not harmed by Nassar while knowing him during her gymnastics career from 2000-04, said she felt sick to her stomach watching gymnast after gymnast testify in court in January that Nassar sexually abused them.

“Larry is obviously a very, very sick man,” Patterson said. “I think he probably deserves more than life in prison. We’ll just leave it at that.”

Patterson, now married with a 7-month-old son, was a junior national champion in 2002 before competing on the senior elite international level in 2003 and 2004. Nassar was “around all the time, pretty much,” she said, but never alone with Patterson.

“I never heard one word about Larry or that anything was inappropriately being done to any of my teammates,” Patterson said. “The one thing that makes me look back and kind of question something now and maybe question if I was being groomed to be a victim, I guess you could say, was he did come into our rooms.”

Nassar is serving likely lifetime prison sentences after pleading guilty to sexually abusing women and girls under the guise of medical treatment and possessing child pornography. Michigan State, where Nassar also served as a sports doctor, agreed to pay $425 million among 332 women and girls who came forward as survivors.

Patterson said she never felt unsafe at the Karolyi ranch, where gymnasts said Nassar sexually abused them during national-team camps, but she supports investigating USA Gymnastics.

“No stone needs to be left unturned in this situation,” she said. “There needs to be complete, 100 percent honesty. There needs to be accountability for everything that’s happened, and we need to see a complete, 100 percent turnaround in our sport.”

Ex-USA Gymnastics leaders slated for Senate hearing on abuse

By Nick ZaccardiMay 29, 2018, 12:55 PM EDT
Former USA Gymnastics president Steve Penny and former women’s program head Rhonda Faehn are scheduled witnesses for a U.S. Senate subcommittee hearing on abuse in Olympic sports next Tuesday.

“The hearing will focus on how past processes to protect our Olympic athletes from abuse have failed to keep athletes safe and explore current efforts to provide a safe environment for amateur athletes,” according to a press release.

The hearing is titled, “Preventing abuse in Olympic and amateur athletics: Ensuring a safe and secure environment for our athletes.”

The witness list, which also includes former Michigan State president Lou Anna Simon, is subject to change. A live stream of the hearing will be at www.commerce.senate.gov.

Penny hasn’t spoken to media since resigning on March 16, 2017, after serving in his role while Larry Nassar sexually abused gymnasts both with the national team and at Michigan State.

Simon resigned Jan. 24. Faehn was forced out of USA Gymnastics two weeks ago after serving in her role since 2015.

In summer 2015, a coach overheard U.S. gymnasts Aly Raisman and Maggie Nichols discussing Nassar’s pelvic treatments as national team doctor. The coach reported it to Faehn, who reported it to Penny, according to NBC News.

USA Gymnastics has been criticized for not immediately calling police. Though Nassar stopped working with national-team gymnasts, it would be another year before he was fired from Michigan State.

More than 300 women and girls have since said they were sexually abused by Nassar during his two decades with USA Gymnastics and Michigan State.

Nassar pleaded guilty to molesting women and girls under the guise that it was treatment. He was also found to have child pornography and is serving prison sentences that will likely keep him locked up for life.

Acting U.S. Olympic Committee CEO Susanne Lyons and leaders of USA Gymnastics, USA Swimming, USA Volleyball, USA Taekwondo and the U.S. Center for SafeSport testified at a U.S. House of Representatives subcommittee hearing on sexual abuse within the U.S. Olympic community last Wednesday.

On April 18, four Olympic sports athletes, including 2012 Olympic champion gymnast Jordyn Wieber, testified at a Senate subcommittee hearing on the role of national governing bodies in protecting athletes from abuse.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Serena Williams advances in French Open return; ‘You can’t beat a catsuit’

By OlympicTalkMay 29, 2018, 12:25 PM EDT
Serena Williams won her first Grand Slam match in 16 months, advancing to the French Open second round as the 23-time Grand Slam singles champion continues her return from pregnancy.

Williams, wearing a black skinsuit reminiscent of her 2002 U.S. Open catsuit, swept Czech Kristyna Pliskova 7-6 (4), 6-4, coming back from an 0-3 deficit to start the first-set tiebreak and an 0-2 hole to open the second set in Paris. Pliskova is 0-4 career at the French Open.

“Today wasn’t easy,” Williams said on Tennis Channel. “Before I walked on the court, I texted to see how [daughter Alexis] was doing, got a little worried as moms always do, but she’s doing great.”

And the return of the catsuit?

“All the moms out here that had a tough pregnancy and had to come back and try to be fierce in the middle of everything, that’s what this represents,” she said. “You can’t beat a catsuit, right?”

Williams faces No. 17 seed Ashleigh Barty of Australia in the second round. Williams was not given a seen by French Open organizers as she returns from giving birth Sept. 1. She is ranked No. 451 because she played just four WTA Tour matches between her 2017 Australian Open win and arrival in Paris due to maternity leave.

Williams and Maria Sharapova, a winner in three sets Tuesday, are each two wins from playing each other in the fourth round at Roland Garros.

“If I didn’t miss it, I wouldn’t be out here,” Williams said. “After everything I went through, to be able to come back and just step out on the court, winning is even more of a bonus.”

Also Tuesday, ten-time champion Rafael Nadal fought off a strong challenge by Italian lucky loser Simone Bolelli, yet still advanced in straight sets. He’ll face Argentina Guido Pella in the second round.

Nadal improved his Paris record to 80-2 with a 6-4, 6-3, 7-6 (9) rain-interrupted win completed over two days on Court Philippe Chatrier after saving four set points in the tiebreaker.

Nadal, once again the overwhelming favorite on his favorite surface after claiming clay titles in Monte Carlo, Barcelona and Rome, trailed 6-3 in the tiebreaker but fended off Bolelli’s chances in impressive fashion: the top-ranked Spaniard hit an ace, a backhand volley and a cross-court winner in succession.

Mixing well deep groundstrokes with subtle shots, Bolelli obtained another set point with a backhand drop shot when to lead 7-6, but Nadal hit a service winner on the next point.

“I went through tough moments, it’s important for the future,” Nadal said.

This match was one of the six encounters halted on Monday night because of rain. After some more raindrops interrupted play again on Tuesday morning, Nadal came back on court in full swing.

Nadal won the first three games on the day but the 129th-ranked Bolelli raised his level and managed a series of good returns. Nadal saved four break points in the eighth game of the final set, including one with a ferocious trademark cross-court forehand winner.

“It was a very difficult match, Simone played very aggressively, he had many chances in the third set,” Nadal said.

Sharapova, a two-time French Open champion, was pushed in her first match at the Paris Grand Slam in two years, topping Dutch qualifier Richel Hogenkamp 6-1, 4-6, 6-3.

It was Sharapova’s first win at the French Open since 2015 after she served a drug ban in 2016 and was not granted a wild card last year.

Sharapova led 6-1, 4-3 but lost the next six games as Hogenkamp led 3-0 in the decider. Sharapova managed to turn things around and Hogenkamp angrily tossed her racket at the red clay after Sharapova resisted pressure on her serve in the sixth game, saving two break points.

Sharapova gets Croatian Donna Vekic in round two.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

