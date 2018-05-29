TRENDING GYMNASTICS | SWIMMING | TRACK AND FIELD
Getty Images

How to watch Rome Diamond League; preview

By Nick ZaccardiMay 29, 2018, 11:39 AM EDT
Leave a comment

More: Olympics

Carly Patterson speaks out about Larry Nassar Ex-USA Gymnastics leaders slated for Senate hearing on abuse Russia names new Olympic chief in wake of doping scandals

In a year without an Olympics or a world outdoor championships, there is no uniform time to peak or single goal for U.S. track and field athletes. Some eye personal-best times and marks. Others a Diamond League season title and the 2019 Worlds bye that can come with it. Still others are tinkering, competing less frequently.

The Diamond League season, now three meets old, has shown this. Just look at Thursday’s meet in Rome, which airs live on NBCSN and streams commercial-free on NBC Sports Gold at 2 p.m. ET.

Of the U.S. Olympic and world medalists entered, some have been on fire in the early outdoor season. Like Brianna McNeal, who beat 100m hurdles world-record holder Kendra Harrison earlier this month after missing of all of 2017 for missing three drug tests.

Others started a little more slowly, like Christian Coleman, the world star of the winter indoor season. Coleman, who ran faster than the 60m world record three times between January and March, withdrew from his first scheduled outdoor meet three weeks ago for precautionary reasons, then was upset at the Prefontaine Classic on Saturday, citing rustiness.

Emma Coburn hasn’t started at all. Coburn, who led the groundbreaking U.S. one-two in the steeplechase at worlds, races outdoors on Thursday for the first time since September.

Here are the Rome entry lists. Here’s the schedule of events (all times Eastern):

11:40 a.m. — Women’s Discus
1:20 p.m. — Men’s Discus
1:30 — Men’s Pole Vault
2:03 — Women’s 400m Hurdles
2:10 — Women’s High Jump
2:13 — Men’s 400m Hurdles
2:23 — Women’s 3000m Steeplechase
2:38 — Men’s 800m
2:40 — Men’s Long Jump
2:53 — Women’s 100m Hurdles
3:07 — Women’s 400m
3:16 — Men’s 400m
3:25 — Women’s 200m
3:35 — Men’s 100m
3:50 — Men’s 1500m

Here are five events to watch:

Men’s Discus — 1:20 p.m. ET
The deepest field of the meet, featuring the top seven finishers from the 2017 World Championships, plus Rio gold medalist Christoph Harting, who was shockingly fourth at last year’s German nationals and missed worlds. The American in that group is Mason Finley, who in August became the first U.S. man to earn an Olympic or world championships discus medal since 1999. The Rio Olympian extended his personal best by four feet to take bronze at worlds with a 68.03-meter throw.

Women’s High Jump — 2:10 p.m. ET
American Vashti Cunningham gets her sixth head-to-head with Maria Lasitskene, still seeking her first win over the dominant Russian. Lasitskene has won 39 straight meets dating to 2016 and had the top seven clearances in the world in 2017, indoors or outdoors, according to Tilastopaja.org. However, Olympic heptathlon champion Nafi Thiam cleared 2.01 meters in a heptathlon on Saturday, giving her the top clearance this year. Thiam isn’t competing in Rome, though. Cunningham, the 19-year-old daughter of retired NFL All-Pro quarterback Randall Cunningham, took silver behind Lasitskene at the world indoor championships on March 1, her only defeat in five meets this year.

Men’s 400m Hurdles — 2:13 p.m. ET
All three 2017 World medalists are here, led by the surprise champion Karsten Warholm of Norway and the bronze medalist and Rio Olympic champion, American Kerron Clement. But the favorite has to be Abderrahman Samba of Qatar, who on May 4 clocked the world’s fastest time in nearly eight years and the fastest time ever this early in a year.

Women’s 3000m Steeplechase — 2:23 p.m. ET
World champion Emma Coburn races outdoors for the first time in eight months against a field that includes the three fastest Kenyans of all time. That doesn’t include the absent Olympic champion Ruth Jebet, Kenyan-born but representing Bahrain, who hasn’t raced anywhere since Jan. 28 and is reportedly dealing with a doping issue.

Men’s 100m — 3:35 p.m. ET
A rematch between Americans Christian Coleman and Ronnie Baker. Coleman, who finished between Justin Gatlin and Usain Bolt at worlds in August, lost his outdoor 100m season opener to Baker at the Prefontaine Classic on Saturday. Baker has never finished better than seventh at a U.S. Championships, let alone excelled on the global championship stage like Coleman. Coleman said after Pre he was still working his way into shape after a minor leg injury kept him from competing at a Diamond League meet in Shanghai earlier this month. South African Akani Simbine, who was fifth at the Olympics and worlds, could play spoiler.

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

VIDEO: 17-year-old runs 3:52 mile at Pre Classic

Carly Patterson speaks out about Larry Nassar

Getty Images
By Nick ZaccardiMay 29, 2018, 1:57 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Carly Patterson, the 2004 Olympic all-around champion, spoke publicly for the first time about Larry Nassar, according to NBC 5 in Dallas-Fort Worth.

Patterson, who said she was not harmed by Nassar while knowing him during her gymnastics career from 2000-04, said she felt sick to her stomach watching gymnast after gymnast testify in court in January that Nassar sexually abused them.

“Larry is obviously a very, very sick man,” Patterson said. “I think he probably deserves more than life in prison. We’ll just leave it at that.”

Patterson, now married with a 7-month-old son, was a junior national champion in 2002 before competing on the senior elite international level in 2003 and 2004. Nassar was “around all the time, pretty much,” she said, but never alone with Patterson.

“I never heard one word about Larry or that anything was inappropriately being done to any of my teammates,” Patterson said. “The one thing that makes me look back and kind of question something now and maybe question if I was being groomed to be a victim, I guess you could say, was he did come into our rooms.”

Nassar is serving likely lifetime prison sentences after pleading guilty to sexually abusing women and girls under the guise of medical treatment and possessing child pornography. Michigan State, where Nassar also served as a sports doctor, agreed to pay $425 million among 332 women and girls who came forward as survivors.

Patterson said she never felt unsafe at the Karolyi ranch, where gymnasts said Nassar sexually abused them during national-team camps, but she supports investigating USA Gymnastics.

“No stone needs to be left unturned in this situation,” she said. “There needs to be complete, 100 percent honesty. There needs to be accountability for everything that’s happened, and we need to see a complete, 100 percent turnaround in our sport.”

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

MORE: Lawmakers chock back tears, scream at Olympic sport leaders for scandals

Ex-USA Gymnastics leaders slated for Senate hearing on abuse

Getty Images
By Nick ZaccardiMay 29, 2018, 12:55 PM EDT
Leave a comment

More: Olympics

Carly Patterson speaks out about Larry Nassar How to watch Rome Diamond League; preview Russia names new Olympic chief in wake of doping scandals

Former USA Gymnastics president Steve Penny and former women’s program head Rhonda Faehn are scheduled witnesses for a U.S. Senate subcommittee hearing on abuse in Olympic sports next Tuesday.

“The hearing will focus on how past processes to protect our Olympic athletes from abuse have failed to keep athletes safe and explore current efforts to provide a safe environment for amateur athletes,” according to a press release.

The hearing is titled, “Preventing abuse in Olympic and amateur athletics: Ensuring a safe and secure environment for our athletes.”

The witness list, which also includes former Michigan State president Lou Anna Simon, is subject to change. A live stream of the hearing will be at www.commerce.senate.gov.

Penny hasn’t spoken to media since resigning on March 16, 2017, after serving in his role while Larry Nassar sexually abused gymnasts both with the national team and at Michigan State.

Simon resigned Jan. 24. Faehn was forced out of USA Gymnastics two weeks ago after serving in her role since 2015.

In summer 2015, a coach overheard U.S. gymnasts Aly Raisman and Maggie Nichols discussing Nassar’s pelvic treatments as national team doctor. The coach reported it to Faehn, who reported it to Penny, according to NBC News.

USA Gymnastics has been criticized for not immediately calling police. Though Nassar stopped working with national-team gymnasts, it would be another year before he was fired from Michigan State.

More than 300 women and girls have since said they were sexually abused by Nassar during his two decades with USA Gymnastics and Michigan State.

Nassar pleaded guilty to molesting women and girls under the guise that it was treatment. He was also found to have child pornography and is serving prison sentences that will likely keep him locked up for life.

Acting U.S. Olympic Committee CEO Susanne Lyons and leaders of USA Gymnastics, USA Swimming, USA Volleyball, USA Taekwondo and the U.S. Center for SafeSport testified at a U.S. House of Representatives subcommittee hearing on sexual abuse within the U.S. Olympic community last Wednesday.

On April 18, four Olympic sports athletes, including 2012 Olympic champion gymnast Jordyn Wieber, testified at a Senate subcommittee hearing on the role of national governing bodies in protecting athletes from abuse.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

MORE: Lawmakers chock back tears, scream at Olympic sport leaders for scandals